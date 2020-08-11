From supermodel’s high street favourites to Kitri’s sell-out style – these are the best printed green dresses to snap up now.
Being able to get dressed (and look great) with just one item always gets a yes from us. The humble dress is a go-to during the summer months, but with so many to choose from, how do you know which ones to opt for? Of course white dresses always make an appearance each year – from linen to broderie anglaise – and this season is having a real love-in with the red dress. Then there’s the length. We’ve had the cool mini, the effortless midi and even maxi (it’s making a comeback, FYI).
But speaking specifically of colours, there’s a particular summery shade that’s gained the Stylist fashion team’s attention this season: green. Maybe it’s because we’ve all spent a lot more time at one with nature on our daily walks, or the fact it was all over the catwalks. Valentino’s s/s 2020 show saw neon highlighter hues, Gucci went for softer pastel shades and Versace nailed the look with printed green styles. The show saw the return of the iconic tropical print that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, and even after all that time, green prints are officially the dress style du jour once again.
Even supermodel Kendall Jenner has been trying out green prints by opting for this under £100 high street beauty from House of Sunny. Naturally we predict this chic retro style will sell-out in record speed, so we’ve found (and some other favourites) for you below.
Another London label, Kitri has launched many green printed dresses for summer and the perfect polka dot version has already sold out online. Luckily, they’ve dropped this animal print style in both a mini and midi so we can all get in on the action.
Any shade and print goes as long as it’s green. Shop some of our 9 printed green dresses right now…
Kitri
This print is so good, Kitri had to make it in both a midi and mini dress. This particular style is already proving popular on Instagram and its been given the green light by cool girl Whinnie Williams.
Try wearing it with trainers in the day and a clashing pink mule with red lips in the evening.
House of Sunny
Being able to shop the same brands as supermodels is rare. This popular knit midi is from east London brand House of Sunny and the retro print and cami style are made for sunny days.
Shop House of Sunny Hockney midi dress, £98
& Other Stories
Who doesn’t love a midi dress? The universally flattering style is one you can quite literally throw on for any occasion. This & Other Stories beauty will be your go-to all summer long. You’re bound to get it back out for wedding season next year, too. It also has a stretch back so it’s perfect for bigger busts.
Faithfull the Brand
The go-to for summer frocks – LA label Faithfull the Brand never fails in the dress department. The ruffle detail, ruched cuffs and tie-dye print is what your wardrobe has been asking for.
Style it with chunky white sandals and lashings of layered jewels.
Shop Faithfull the Brand Arianna ruffled lime mini, £160.96 (net-a-porter.com)
Rixo
Owning a Rixo dress basically comes with the guarantee that you’ll wear it year after year. You can spot one from a mile off, style them for different occasions and they give you the feeling of luxury with a more affordable price tag.
Add fresh kicks and a basket bag to this button-down style for picnic in the park vibes.
Shop Rixo Staci green floral-print maxi dress, £265 (harveynichols.com)
Monki
Yet another wrap dress that will never fail to fit and flatter all body shapes and sizes. Available in XXS to XL, this Monki number is simple, effortless.
Topshop
We’ve already told you how daisy prints are key for summer. Now, Topshop has backed us up with this green beauty in one of its staple dress cuts. This zesty hue goes so well with tan shades.
Arket
If you still prefer to wear a longer sleeve even in the summer, this soft floaty style is perfection. The light material will with ruching will keep you cool and the midi length is easy to wear round the clock.
Next
The Next dress section is gaining a lot of attention this summer. First it was the blue check midi and now it’s all about the green check slip. In sizes 6-22 and regular and petite lengths it’s a win-win all round.