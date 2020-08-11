Being able to get dressed (and look great) with just one item always gets a yes from us. The humble dress is a go-to during the summer months, but with so many to choose from, how do you know which ones to opt for? Of course white dresses always make an appearance each year – from linen to broderie anglaise – and this season is having a real love-in with the red dress. Then there’s the length. We’ve had the cool mini, the effortless midi and even maxi (it’s making a comeback, FYI).

But speaking specifically of colours, there’s a particular summery shade that’s gained the Stylist fashion team’s attention this season: green. Maybe it’s because we’ve all spent a lot more time at one with nature on our daily walks, or the fact it was all over the catwalks. Valentino’s s/s 2020 show saw neon highlighter hues, Gucci went for softer pastel shades and Versace nailed the look with printed green styles. The show saw the return of the iconic tropical print that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, and even after all that time, green prints are officially the dress style du jour once again.