The most beautiful printed swimwear to get you in the summer mood

Whether you’re prepping for a staycation or a last-minute holiday away, add these chic new brands, high-street buys and investment pieces to your basket (and suitcase) now…

During lockdown, it was hard to imagine what a summer might look like, especially as we had no idea when holidays or getaways might be possible. Now, with a little more flexibility, our summer plans range from staycations in the UK, to city breaks abroad, to buying a paddling pool and converting your garden into a tropical paradise.

Holiday shopping normally begins much earlier in the year but given the state of the world, it’s fair to say adding a coverup or bikini to our basket hasn’t exactly been a priority. Think you’ve left it too late to do your holiday shopping, though? Think again. From new brands to high-street buys and investment purchases, our favourite summer swimwear has just arrived in stores – and we’re particularly excited about these printed styles.

From chic stripes, to retro motifs and playful animal print, follow our lead and make printed swimwear the foundations of your summer holiday wardrobe this season. Pick two to three styles and pack alongside some interchangeable monochrome basics, chic dresses, shirts, shorts and sandals for an effortless capsule holiday wardrobe.

Low-key one-pieces look great with boyish shorts, short-sleeved shirts and metal-framed sunglasses. Add dad sandals for the daytime and barely-there heels and layered jewellery for an on-trend evening look. More feminine styles work well under floaty cotton dresses with plenty of ruffles. Just add a hair clip, basket bag and rope sandals.

Toughen up animal print options with monochrome dresses and separates and trainers, adding a mini bag and aviators for evening. Pretty, pared-back printed bikinis look great under linen dresses or kaftans with tan leather sandals for the city, the beach, and indeed your garden. 

Whatever your style there’s a print for you; here’s Stylist’s edit of the best printed swimwear available to buy online and in-stores now.

