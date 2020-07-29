Whether you’re prepping for a staycation or a last-minute holiday away, add these chic new brands, high-street buys and investment pieces to your basket (and suitcase) now…
During lockdown, it was hard to imagine what a summer might look like, especially as we had no idea when holidays or getaways might be possible. Now, with a little more flexibility, our summer plans range from staycations in the UK, to city breaks abroad, to buying a paddling pool and converting your garden into a tropical paradise.
Holiday shopping normally begins much earlier in the year but given the state of the world, it’s fair to say adding a coverup or bikini to our basket hasn’t exactly been a priority. Think you’ve left it too late to do your holiday shopping, though? Think again. From new brands to high-street buys and investment purchases, our favourite summer swimwear has just arrived in stores – and we’re particularly excited about these printed styles.
From chic stripes, to retro motifs and playful animal print, follow our lead and make printed swimwear the foundations of your summer holiday wardrobe this season. Pick two to three styles and pack alongside some interchangeable monochrome basics, chic dresses, shirts, shorts and sandals for an effortless capsule holiday wardrobe.
Low-key one-pieces look great with boyish shorts, short-sleeved shirts and metal-framed sunglasses. Add dad sandals for the daytime and barely-there heels and layered jewellery for an on-trend evening look. More feminine styles work well under floaty cotton dresses with plenty of ruffles. Just add a hair clip, basket bag and rope sandals.
Toughen up animal print options with monochrome dresses and separates and trainers, adding a mini bag and aviators for evening. Pretty, pared-back printed bikinis look great under linen dresses or kaftans with tan leather sandals for the city, the beach, and indeed your garden.
Whatever your style there’s a print for you; here’s Stylist’s edit of the best printed swimwear available to buy online and in-stores now.
H&M
Give your swimwear a feminine edge with H&M’s striped swimsuit. We love the ruffle detail and off-the-shoulder style of this one piece. Wear yours with sporty linen shorts.
Triangl
Our love for tie-dye know no bounds with the desirable print even infiltrating our swimwear. For a fashion forward take on your holiday wardrobe try Triangl’s bikini.
Figleaves
Specialising in cup sizes C-G, Figleaves bright and bold crotchet trim bikini will liven up every holiday wardrobe.
Shop bikini top, £35, Figleaves
Los Trapitos Al Sol
E-commerce giant Yoox has created a Ciao Italia capsule collection just in time for summer, full of hand-picked pieces from independent Italian brands. Slip on Los Trapitos Al Sol’s striped bikini to make you feel like you’re on the Italian riviera even when you’re not.
Ganni
No one does leopard print quite like Danish brand Ganni. Team your swimsuit with tailored black shorts and simple gold hoops for a chic holiday look.
Ephemera
Ephemera’s gingham blue ruffled bikini is the perfect style for sun drenched destinations or lazy beach days. With its of-the-moment square neckline and sweet straps, you’ll never want to take this bikini off.
Shop gingham bikini top, £122, Ephemera
Fantasie
Designed to look like a sketchy floral print in a hand painted style, Fantasie’s bright swimsuit will bring joy to even the cloudiest of days.
New Look
If floral prints aren’t your style, try New Look’s chic monochrome offering in an easy-to-wear polka dot print. Add a wide straw hat for extra glamour.
Hunza G
Hunza G’s seersucker fabric adds depth and detail to its simple and chic silhouettes. This printed two piece with leopard spots strikes the perfect balance between statement and sophisticated.
Product imagery: courtesy of individual brands