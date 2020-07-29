During lockdown, it was hard to imagine what a summer might look like, especially as we had no idea when holidays or getaways might be possible. Now, with a little more flexibility, our summer plans range from staycations in the UK, to city breaks abroad, to buying a paddling pool and converting your garden into a tropical paradise.

Holiday shopping normally begins much earlier in the year but given the state of the world, it’s fair to say adding a coverup or bikini to our basket hasn’t exactly been a priority. Think you’ve left it too late to do your holiday shopping, though? Think again. From new brands to high-street buys and investment purchases, our favourite summer swimwear has just arrived in stores – and we’re particularly excited about these printed styles.