As freedom creeps closer each day, the thought of going out and about as normal (or as close to) is keeping us all going. The thing is, though, this means putting on real life clothes. You know, the ones that have been collecting dust in your wardrobe as joggers take on the role of the most worn trousers you’ve ever owned. Sound familiar? We’ve all enjoyed the perks of loungewear; from the cosy material and oversized fit to that all-important stretch waistband. But now it’s time to ease yourself in to actual trousers.

While you’re most likely not ready to jump straight into those hard, restricting jeans, you may be ready to embrace trousers once again. And fun, printed party pants are the joyful way to ease yourself in.