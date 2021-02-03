From Monki’s floral print to Paco Rabanne’s swirl style, these are the form-fitting printed tops you’ll want to add to your forever wardrobe.
The humble turtleneck needs little introduction. A winter wardrobe favourite for years – even decades – the high-neck style is an essential hero item. As temperatures go south during the colder months, necklines go north to keep us cosy. The thing is, though, this particular top style isn’t just a one season wonder. Working across spring, summer and autumn, too, the turtleneck – in a thinner, printed fabric – is an all rounder.
To add some excitement to your winter layering, look to the world of prints. Whether you opt for animal, floral, tie-dye, swirls or splats, the only thing that needs to keep consistent is the neckline.
This particular printed turtleneck top is form-fitting, acting as a second skin underneath your typical winter outfits but not going unnoticed. Whether you layer them under a midi dress, a V-neck knit or a shirt (button half way over the top and teamed with an oversized blazer), there are so many ways this top can be winter-ready.
Come spring/summer, reduce the layers and wear a printed turtleneck top on its own with a pair of neutral trousers. The fail-safe look is also a combination to wear to any restaurant or event in the future, and there’s nothing wrong with planning ahead.
The fact is, this is the top style that’ll work hard in your wardrobe, no matter the season and this is the kind of item we’re interested in buying right now.
Shop printed turtleneck tops
Ganni top
Pastel perfection, this blurred print top will look so good under a cream knitted vest. Come spring, we predict you’ll want to wear it with the matching maxi skirt and chunky sandals.
Monki top
This floral print top might take you one step closer to spring, but it will. From jeans and joggers to a slip skirt – you’ll find so many ways to incorporate this winner into your everyday looks.
& Other Stories top
Add texture to the look with a smocked style that’ll also make it feel super stretchy and comfy. This one is all about attention to detail, so wear it with layers of gold jewellery to keep it luxe.
Weekday top
Continuing the tie-dye trend, try it out under a hoodie and a puffer coat with trusty loose-fit jeans.
Desigual top
As part of the collaboration with artist Miranda Makaroff, this statement print celebrating the female form is something to treasure. It’s also created using recycled materials.
Paco Rabanne top
Inject freshness into your existing winter wardrobe with a statement swirl print. This Paco Rabanne beauty with gold thread is made for fancy soirées later in the year.
Shop Paco Rabanne High-neck metallic swirl-jacquard top at Matches, £380
Kai top
In collaboration with print designer Adebusola Adetona, wear try this form-fitting style with a blazer, wide-leg trousers and trainers.
New Girl Curve bodysuit
A bodysuit is an alternative to the turtleneck top that’ll be even more fitted. Pop it on like you would a swimsuit and layer with your favourite jeans and trainers.
Nanushka top
Part of Nanushka’s ‘planet earth’ collection, this top is made from recycled materials and made to be kinder to the planet. It helps that it’s also so very chic.
Warehouse top
Brighten up your winter wardrobe with a splash of colour. This turtleneck top will be a hero item this season, and beyond.
Zimmermann top
A bit of animal print will add a wild edge to even the simplest of outfits. You’ll use this leopard turtleneck as a layering tool for years to come.
Shop Zimmermann leopard-print turtleneck top at The Outnet, £108 (previously £240)
Marks & Spencer top
A ditsy floral in a muted print will work across all season effortlessly. In the future, this will work for a night out with leather trousers. For now, though, team yours with comfy joggers and slippers.
Shop cotton floral funnel top at Marks & Spencer, £7.50 (previously £9.50)
Images: courtesy of brands