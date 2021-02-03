To add some excitement to your winter layering, look to the world of prints. Whether you opt for animal, floral, tie-dye, swirls or splats, the only thing that needs to keep consistent is the neckline.

The humble turtleneck needs little introduction. A winter wardrobe favourite for years – even decades – the high-neck style is an essential hero item. As temperatures go south during the colder months, necklines go north to keep us cosy. The thing is, though, this particular top style isn’t just a one season wonder. Working across spring, summer and autumn, too, the turtleneck – in a thinner, printed fabric – is an all rounder.

This particular printed turtleneck top is form-fitting, acting as a second skin underneath your typical winter outfits but not going unnoticed. Whether you layer them under a midi dress, a V-neck knit or a shirt (button half way over the top and teamed with an oversized blazer), there are so many ways this top can be winter-ready.

Come spring/summer, reduce the layers and wear a printed turtleneck top on its own with a pair of neutral trousers. The fail-safe look is also a combination to wear to any restaurant or event in the future, and there’s nothing wrong with planning ahead.

The fact is, this is the top style that’ll work hard in your wardrobe, no matter the season and this is the kind of item we’re interested in buying right now.