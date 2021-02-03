The printed turtleneck top is the style that’ll work hard in your wardrobe all year round

From Monki’s floral print to Paco Rabanne’s swirl style, these are the form-fitting printed tops you’ll want to add to your forever wardrobe. 

The humble turtleneck needs little introduction. A winter wardrobe favourite for years – even decades – the high-neck style is an essential hero item. As temperatures go south during the colder months, necklines go north to keep us cosy. The thing is, though, this particular top style isn’t just a one season wonder. Working across spring, summer and autumn, too, the turtleneck – in a thinner, printed fabric – is an all rounder. 

To add some excitement to your winter layering, look to the world of prints. Whether you opt for animal, floral, tie-dye, swirls or splats, the only thing that needs to keep consistent is the neckline.

Street style wearing sheer top
Street style wearing Marine Serre printed turtleneck top

This particular printed turtleneck top is form-fitting, acting as a second skin underneath your typical winter outfits but not going unnoticed. Whether you layer them under a midi dress, a V-neck knit or a shirt (button half way over the top and teamed with an oversized blazer), there are so many ways this top can be winter-ready. 

Come spring/summer, reduce the layers and wear a printed turtleneck top on its own with a pair of neutral trousers. The fail-safe look is also a combination to wear to any restaurant or event in the future, and there’s nothing wrong with planning ahead. 

The fact is, this is the top style that’ll work hard in your wardrobe, no matter the season and this is the kind of item we’re interested in buying right now. 

Shop printed turtleneck tops

  Ganni top

    Ganni top
    Best printed turtleneck tops: Ganni

    Pastel perfection, this blurred print top will look so good under a cream knitted vest. Come spring, we predict you’ll want to wear it with the matching maxi skirt and chunky sandals.

    Shop printed mesh roll neck top at Ganni, £105

    BUY NOW

  Monki top

    Monki top
    Best printed turtleneck tops: Monki

    This floral print top might take you one step closer to spring, but it will. From jeans and joggers to a slip skirt – you’ll find so many ways to incorporate this winner into your everyday looks. 

    Shop stretchy turtleneck top at Monki, £15

    BUY NOW

  & Other Stories top

    & Other stories top
    Best printed turtleneck tops: & Other stories

    Add texture to the look with a smocked style that’ll also make it feel super stretchy and comfy. This one is all about attention to detail, so wear it with layers of gold jewellery to keep it luxe. 

    Shop smocked high collar top at & Other Stories, £85

    BUY NOW

