Puddle boots are officially the style set's winter shoe of choice (and the puddles are optional)

As we wade our way through the rainy (and windy) season, there’s one piece of footwear that the fashion set has fallen head over heels for and it’s all thanks to the ever-illustrious Daniel Lee.      

When it comes to winter footwear, there’s nothing feet love more than something snuggly and stylish in equal parts in which to station themselves.

And in recent years, the case has indeed been made for sturdy footwear, much in line with our pandemic-induced al fresco existences (see stomper and their taller sister boots for proof). But none come more practical, and in the same breath, pretty, than puddle boots, which have seen their status elevated thanks to endorsements from Bottega Veneta’s illustrious creative director, Daniel Lee

Bottega Veneta’s micro puddle boots were spotted everywhere during fashion month
Think of them as a riff on the rubber rain boots your toddler self will undoubtedly have stomped around in; a sort of fusion of the prowess of a boot with the utilitarianism of a wellington. Both protective and pretty at the same time.

And there’s a tidal wave of these souped-up puddle boots now available to snap up for rainy season on the high street and from a clutch of designers, including the Northern Irish and Harry Styles-approved JW Anderson. What’s not to love? The only thing to (optionally) add is a sprinkling of showers, and there you have a puddle boot-ready occasion crying out for a stomp about. 

  Hunter Play Nebula boots

    Hunter Play Nebula boots
    Hunter Play Nebula boots

    Hunter wellingtons are a classic, but the brand’s recently launched mini Nebula boots make for the dreamiest puddle boots. We love the iridescent hue.

    Shop Hunter Play Nebula boots at Free People, £98

  Jil Sander galosh sole boots

    Jil Sander galosh sole boots
    Jil Sander galosh sole boots

    Queen of minimalism and all things perfectly pared-back, Jil Sander’s chunky-soled boots will make for a timeless addition to any and all winter wardrobes.

    Shop Jil Sander galosh sole boots at FarFetch, £510

  Everlane The Rain boot

    Everlane The Rain boot
    Everlane The Rain boot

    Everlane really is the go-to brand for everyday staples, and its pair of beige-hued rain boots are proof. Wear with any and everything during silly season for snug and happy tootsies.

    Shop Everlane The Rain boot, £71

  JW Anderson chain rubber boot

    JW Anderson chain rubber boot
    JW Anderson chain rubber boot

    JW Anderson’s chain mules kickstarted the designer’s love-in with chains, and now they’re even adorning glittery puddle boots. ‘Tis the season to sparkle, after all.

    Shop JW Anderson chain rubber boot at 24S, £355

  Bimba y Lola khaki waterproof boots

    Bimba y Lola khaki waterproof boots
    Bimba y Lola khaki waterproof boots

    Known for its fun spin on versatile staples, Spanish label Bimba y Lola even got the puddle boot memo, which it’s crafted in the ever hard-working hue of khaki green.

    Shop Bimba y Lola khaki waterproof boots, £80

Images: courtesy of brands.

