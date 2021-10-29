All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
As we wade our way through the rainy (and windy) season, there’s one piece of footwear that the fashion set has fallen head over heels for and it’s all thanks to the ever-illustrious Daniel Lee.
When it comes to winter footwear, there’s nothing feet love more than something snuggly and stylish in equal parts in which to station themselves.
And in recent years, the case has indeed been made for sturdy footwear, much in line with our pandemic-induced al fresco existences (see stomper and their taller sister boots for proof). But none come more practical, and in the same breath, pretty, than puddle boots, which have seen their status elevated thanks to endorsements from Bottega Veneta’s illustrious creative director, Daniel Lee.
Think of them as a riff on the rubber rain boots your toddler self will undoubtedly have stomped around in; a sort of fusion of the prowess of a boot with the utilitarianism of a wellington. Both protective and pretty at the same time.
And there’s a tidal wave of these souped-up puddle boots now available to snap up for rainy season on the high street and from a clutch of designers, including the Northern Irish and Harry Styles-approved JW Anderson. What’s not to love? The only thing to (optionally) add is a sprinkling of showers, and there you have a puddle boot-ready occasion crying out for a stomp about.
Bottega Veneta The Puddle biodegradable-rubber ankle boots
Crafted in ‘Bottega green’ which is, to you and I, merely an amped-up apple green, Bottega’s biodegradable boots are the stuff of rainy weather dreams.
Shop Bottega Veneta The Puddle biodegradable-rubber ankle boots at Matches Fashion, £465
Hunter Play Nebula boots
Hunter wellingtons are a classic, but the brand’s recently launched mini Nebula boots make for the dreamiest puddle boots. We love the iridescent hue.
Jil Sander galosh sole boots
Queen of minimalism and all things perfectly pared-back, Jil Sander’s chunky-soled boots will make for a timeless addition to any and all winter wardrobes.
Everlane The Rain boot
Everlane really is the go-to brand for everyday staples, and its pair of beige-hued rain boots are proof. Wear with any and everything during silly season for snug and happy tootsies.
JW Anderson chain rubber boot
JW Anderson’s chain mules kickstarted the designer’s love-in with chains, and now they’re even adorning glittery puddle boots. ‘Tis the season to sparkle, after all.
Bimba y Lola khaki waterproof boots
Known for its fun spin on versatile staples, Spanish label Bimba y Lola even got the puddle boot memo, which it’s crafted in the ever hard-working hue of khaki green.
Stella McCartney x Hunter rain boots
Stella McCartney’s sell-out collaboration with Hunter set tongues wagging when it launched last year, for those either called Stella (or those just in the market for a classic puddle boot), this is the pair for you.
Rag & Bone Shiloh Sport rubber boots
Crafted from a sturdy rubber, Rag & Bone’s boots promise to make the perfect addition to cold weather get-ups.
Shop Rag & Bone Shiloh Sport rubber boots at Net-a-Porter, £415
Bottega Veneta glittered puddle boots
Have you ever seen a more perfect pair of puddle boots? No, nor have we. Clash with more glitter in your outfit or wear to add some pizzazz to your look. Either way, Bottega’s glitter boots are a must-have.
Shop Bottega Veneta glittered puddle boots at Net-a-Porter, £525
Images: courtesy of brands.