When it comes to winter footwear, there’s nothing feet love more than something snuggly and stylish in equal parts in which to station themselves.

And in recent years, the case has indeed been made for sturdy footwear, much in line with our pandemic-induced al fresco existences (see stomper and their taller sister boots for proof). But none come more practical, and in the same breath, pretty, than puddle boots, which have seen their status elevated thanks to endorsements from Bottega Veneta’s illustrious creative director, Daniel Lee.