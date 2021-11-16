All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Belted puffer coats are the unsung heroes of seasonal styling – this is why your winter wardrobe needs one.
By now, the virtues of the humble duvet coat have been extolled at large. From their swaddling nature to their lofty lengths, the sartorial equivalent of a sleeping bag has become commonplace in the world of fashion.
But this winter, as our social lives resume some semblance of normality, there’s another equally swaddilicious style of coat coming for our winter wardrobes.
The belted puffer jacket, which has been embraced by the Scandi style set in recent months, has been purveyed by all manner of brands for this winter, including Russian label 12 Storeez, which has crafted them in almost every colour of the rainbow.
The beauty of the belted puffer jacket, as opposed to the more swamping duvet quilted coat, is that it’s shorter in length, meaning you can still make a statement on your bottom half, and it’s – believe it or not – warmer too, thanks to the additional insulation offered by the belt.
In short, these are stylish, sensible coats that we predict will become the unsung hero of our winter wardrobes this season.
Isabel Marant Étoile Dilys coat
In a hue that’s reminiscent of the 80s, Isabel Marant’s cobalt belted puffer is perfect for injecting a much-needed dose of colour into an otherwise grey winter wardrobe.
Acne Studios beige quilted belted puffer coat
An Acne Studios coat is for life; one you’ll wear season after season, year after year. Wear with your favourite straight-legged jeans and stomper boots for the ultimate winter get-up.
Shop Acne Studios beige quilted belted puffer coat at Net-a-Porter, £850
Ted Baker Alexiii belted puffer jacket
Available in both a dreamy sky blue and a creamy ivory, Ted Baker’s streamlined belted puffer is the coat of dreams.
Shop Ted Baker Alexiii belted puffer jacket at Selfridges, £250
Cos Redown puffer jacket
For those who prefer a more pared-back and minimal palette, Cos’ recycled belted puffer will be the perfect go-to for you.
12 Storeez belted puffer jacket
12 Storeez’s belted puffer jackets are the thing of dreams: not only is there a colour to suit every taste, but there’s also a high funnel neck, which means you’ll be kept toasty too.
Yours Clothing plus size belted puffer jacket
A classic black puffer coat is never a bad idea, particularly when it’s belted. Make wearing a sensible coat cool again with this number from Yours Clothing.
Mango belted puffer coat
Brown is back in a big way for winter, and this uber-padded and practical belted puffer is the perfect way to weave the hue into your winter wardrobe.
Tommy Hilfiger belted puffer jacket
Is there anything better than the ferocity of hot pink? Frankly, no, and this Tommy Hilfiger padded number is proof.
Adidas belted down jacket
Adidas’ creamy-coloured puffer jacket is not only sensible, but it’s also stylish. For a coat that does all of the talking for you, look no further than this one.
Maje belted puffer coat
Part ski jacket, part bomber, Maje’s sky blue take on the belted puffer jacket trend is one we’re very much here for. Perfect for spicing up an all-black outfit.
Nocturne green belted puffer jacket
A little green never hurt anybody, particularly when it looks this good. Pair with true blue jeans and a pair of sensible hiking boots for the ultimate cold weather get-up.
Shop Nocturne green belted puffer jacket at Wolf & Badger, £543
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.