But this winter, as our social lives resume some semblance of normality, there’s another equally swaddilicious style of coat coming for our winter wardrobes.

By now, the virtues of the humble duvet coat have been extolled at large. From their swaddling nature to their lofty lengths, the sartorial equivalent of a sleeping bag has become commonplace in the world of fashion.

The belted puffer jacket, which has been embraced by the Scandi style set in recent months, has been purveyed by all manner of brands for this winter, including Russian label 12 Storeez, which has crafted them in almost every colour of the rainbow.

The beauty of the belted puffer jacket, as opposed to the more swamping duvet quilted coat, is that it’s shorter in length, meaning you can still make a statement on your bottom half, and it’s – believe it or not – warmer too, thanks to the additional insulation offered by the belt.

In short, these are stylish, sensible coats that we predict will become the unsung hero of our winter wardrobes this season.