The best puffer jackets and coats to invest in now and wear all winter

It might not seem like the right time to invest in outerwear, but autumn is just around the corner – and this coat trend is one to invest in early.

There’s nothing better than a practical piece that’s also on-trend – so we on the fashion desk are rejoicing that the puffer is back for its fourth season at the top of the coats charts.

You probably have a plain black or navy version knocking around in your wardrobe already, and that’s most definitely not redundant this year. But for a look that’s less Sporty Spice, more grown up, try a splash of rich colour, a longer length or a nipped-in waist – as seen at A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Chanel, Burberry, Chloe and Christopher Kane for autumn/winter 2019.

So without further ado, here’s our pick of the best puffer coats currently available online.

Want more insider shopping tips straight to your inbox? Subscribe to Stylist’s weekly Stylist Loves Fashion email