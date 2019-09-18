The best puffer jackets and coats to invest in now and wear all winter

It might not seem like the right time to invest in outerwear, but autumn is just around the corner – and this coat trend is one to invest in early.
There’s nothing better than a practical piece that’s also on-trend – so we on the fashion desk are rejoicing that the puffer is back for its fourth season at the top of the coats charts.
You probably have a plain black or navy version knocking around in your wardrobe already, and that’s most definitely not redundant this year. But for a look that’s less Sporty Spice, more grown up, try a splash of rich colour, a longer length or a nipped-in waist – as seen at A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Chanel, Burberry, Chloe and Christopher Kane for autumn/winter 2019.
So without further ado, here’s our pick of the best puffer coats currently available online.
Great Plains Eve quilted coat, £150
Gant long down coat, £350
Uniqlo seamless down short coat, £129.90
Samsoe & Samsoe Asmine mustard shell puffer jacket, £280
George black lightweight padded longline coat, £26
Ganni tech down jacket, £300
Parajumpers Mariah jacket, £404
Arket Re:Down puffer coat, £225
Adidas by Stella McCartney long hooded quilted jacket, £250
BOSS regular-fit water-repellent down coat in glossy fabric, £449
Isabel Marant Etoile Kristen metallic puffer down coat, £385
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands