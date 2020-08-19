Bottega Veneta put quilted heels on the map and now everyone has been searching for where to find them – these are the best styles to shop for all budgets.
It’s safe to say as soon as Bottega Veneta drops a new bag or shoe style it reaches cult status as soon as it hits the catwalk, leading the brand to swoop the award for Designer of the Year at the 2019 British Fashion Awards .
The padded Cassette shoulder bag was the style du jour of a/w 2019, along the squishy ‘pouch’ clutch which sold out in all colours as soon as it hit stores. Then came the quilted shoes.
The square toe mule is the one that hit the streets by storm – fashion week saw them styled with everything from leather trousers to mini dresses. Now, other designer and high street stores have created their own iterations of the padded heels. Liketoknow.it is the app that allows you to search (and shop) the pieces your favourite influencers are wearing and has proven the height of the squishy heels love-in, reporting a massive 7000% increase in search for quilted heels this summer.
We may have all resided to wearing trainers and loungewear for the past few months, but now we’re out and about more it appears everyone is ready to embrace heels once again. It may take us all a bit of getting used to but for the quilted pairs, it’ll be worth it. Not sure you’re ready to kick off your trusty slippers just yet? We’re pretty sure these seven perfect pairs of padded heels will change your mind.
& Other Stories
When it comes to shoes, & Other Stories is high up on the high street scale. From sandals to boots and heels, they’re a go-to. Right now it’s all about the mules. This tan pair will go with everything you own, guaranteed.
Bottega Veneta
Known for creating cult items (we all know A Bottega bag when we see one), these shoes have been spotted on the feet of fashion editors and influencers everywhere. They’re quite the investment, but worth it for the amount of times you’ll bring them back out over the years.
Charles & Keith
If you want to ease into heels then this is the pair for you. A classic mid-heel pump you can wear to work, brunch and everything in between. They also come in a cream, too.
Proenza Schouler
Another designer backing padded heels is Proenza Schouler. Style them – as seen on the spring/summer 2020 catwalk – with a checked trousers suit.
Shop Proenza Schouler quilted leather slingback sandals, £645
Zara
The sales are still going strong and there are some gems to be found. These Zara heels will look just as good with a white shirt dress as they will with fail-safe jeans.
Shop Zara quilted leather slingback heels, £15.99 (previously £25.99)
Üterque
Update the classic court style with a subtle quilt. Team these grey beauties with monochrome for a look that’ll never fail.
Asos
If you’re over wearing sandals and already thinking about autumn then these are the transitional pair to look to. The white hue is still summery enough to wear now, while the closed-toe mule style will mean you can also wear them later in the year.
Opening image: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands