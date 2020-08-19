It’s safe to say as soon as Bottega Veneta drops a new bag or shoe style it reaches cult status as soon as it hits the catwalk, leading the brand to swoop the award for Designer of the Year at the 2019 British Fashion Awards .

The padded Cassette shoulder bag was the style du jour of a/w 2019, along the squishy ‘pouch’ clutch which sold out in all colours as soon as it hit stores. Then came the quilted shoes.

The square toe mule is the one that hit the streets by storm – fashion week saw them styled with everything from leather trousers to mini dresses. Now, other designer and high street stores have created their own iterations of the padded heels. Liketoknow.it is the app that allows you to search (and shop) the pieces your favourite influencers are wearing and has proven the height of the squishy heels love-in, reporting a massive 7000% increase in search for quilted heels this summer.