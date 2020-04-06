There’s something about seeing a rainbow in the sky that, no mater how old you are, sparks instant joy. Maybe it’s because the array of colours are always so uplifting to look at, or maybe it’s the reassurance it brings that even through the rain, the sun is ready to shine once again.

What better way to brighten up your day than by bringing a bit of that rainbow happiness into your outfits? That’s right, Skittles sweets may have told us for years to taste the rainbow, but now it’s all about wearing them. We’re not just talking about bold, bright separates worn together, we mean actual technicolour wardrobe additions. Rainbow brights hit the catwalk for autumn/winter 2020 with the likes of Gabriela Hearst putting multi-hue outerwear on the map, but why wait until next season? High street and independent brands have already got ahead of the trend, so you can too.