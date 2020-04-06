Get a taste of the rainbow with bright, bold wardrobe updates that’ll uplift your mood.
There’s something about seeing a rainbow in the sky that, no mater how old you are, sparks instant joy. Maybe it’s because the array of colours are always so uplifting to look at, or maybe it’s the reassurance it brings that even through the rain, the sun is ready to shine once again.
What better way to brighten up your day than by bringing a bit of that rainbow happiness into your outfits? That’s right, Skittles sweets may have told us for years to taste the rainbow, but now it’s all about wearing them. We’re not just talking about bold, bright separates worn together, we mean actual technicolour wardrobe additions. Rainbow brights hit the catwalk for autumn/winter 2020 with the likes of Gabriela Hearst putting multi-hue outerwear on the map, but why wait until next season? High street and independent brands have already got ahead of the trend, so you can too.
We’ve already seen Instagram awash with outfits that are so bright and colourful, there’s no way you could wear them without having an instant endorphin boost.
So much so, the Stylist fashion team went on the search for the best rainbow pieces that are worth shopping. Prepare to feel uplifted in 3, 2, 1…
Shop rainbow fashion
Stine Goya
There’s never a bad time to invest in great knitwear. This happy chap will brighten up any outfit – from jeans and kicks to a slip dress and sandals.
Kurt Geiger
It’s the high street bag that everyone will recognise. The Kurt Geiger Kensington staple style now comes in pastel rainbow and we can’t stop staring at it.
V by Very
Meet the dress that’ll see you through every garden BBQ, brunch and occasion in the future. The puff sleeves, universally flattering sweetheart neckline and of course the rainbow print makes it the full fun package.
Boden
Put on a technicolour skirt and we guarantee it’ll brighten up the day the moment you step into it. Try teaming this pleated beauty with a plain racer vest and chunky sliders.
Anna + NinaIf you want a subtle hint of colour then it’s time to update your everyday jewels. This ring from Amsterdam-born brand Anna + Nina is a strong favourite.
Converse
If your trainers are smiling then how can you not? The classic high top Converse has been transformed into the ultimate colour-pop pair. Make sure you put your best foot forward and wear them loud and proud.
Marks and Spencer
There may not be holiday plans in the diary just yet, but that doesn’t stop us all from planning ahead. When you see winning swimwear, you have to grab it quick before it sells out.
We predict this one-shoulder beauty will fly off the virtual rails, fast. Get it in sizes 8-24.
LisouFrom work to weekends, update your usual white shirt with a heart print rainbow number. Everyone will ask you where you got this one from, trust us.
Olivia Rubin
Designer Olivia Rubin known for her bright, rainbow designs is the go-to for happy items that’ll uplift you, and those around you.
