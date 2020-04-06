It’s time to wear the rainbow: 9 of the happiest items to add to your wardrobe

Get a taste of the rainbow with bright, bold wardrobe updates that’ll uplift your mood. 

There’s something about seeing a rainbow in the sky that, no mater how old you are, sparks instant joy. Maybe it’s because the array of colours are always so uplifting to look at, or maybe it’s the reassurance it brings that even through the rain, the sun is ready to shine once again. 

What better way to brighten up your day than by bringing a bit of that rainbow happiness into your outfits? That’s right, Skittles sweets may have told us for years to taste the rainbow, but now it’s all about wearing them. We’re not just talking about bold, bright separates worn together, we mean actual technicolour wardrobe additions. Rainbow brights hit the catwalk for autumn/winter 2020 with the likes of Gabriela Hearst putting multi-hue outerwear on the map, but why wait until next season? High street and independent brands have already got ahead of the trend, so you can too. 

Gabriela Hearst autumn/winter 2020
Gabriela Hearst autumn/winter 2020

We’ve already seen Instagram awash with outfits that are so bright and colourful, there’s no way you could wear them without having an instant endorphin boost. 

So much so, the Stylist fashion team went on the search for the best rainbow pieces that are worth shopping. Prepare to feel uplifted in 3, 2, 1…

Shop rainbow fashion

  • V by Very

    Very dress
    Rainbow fashion: V by Very dress

    Meet the dress that’ll see you through every garden BBQ, brunch and occasion in the future. The puff sleeves, universally flattering sweetheart neckline and of course the rainbow print makes it the full fun package. 

    Shop V by Very satin midi dress, £65 (very.co.uk)

    BUY NOW

  • Boden

    Boden skirt
    Rainbow fashion: Boden skirt

    Put on a technicolour skirt and we guarantee it’ll brighten up the day the moment you step into it. Try teaming this pleated beauty with a plain racer vest and chunky sliders.

    Shop Boden fairfax pleated skirt, £120

    BUY NOW

  • Anna + Nina

    Anna + Nina ring
    Rainbow fashion: Anna + Nina ring
    If you want a subtle hint of colour then it’s time to update your everyday jewels. This ring from Amsterdam-born brand Anna + Nina is a strong favourite. 

    Shop Anna + Nina gold plated ring, £89.95

    BUY NOW

  • Converse

    Converse trainers
    Rainbow fashion: Converse trainers

    If your trainers are smiling then how can you not? The classic high top Converse has been transformed into the ultimate colour-pop pair. Make sure you put your best foot forward and wear them loud and proud. 

    Shop Converse multi hi smile trainers, £60 (schuh.co.uk)

    BUY NOW

  • Marks and Spencer

    Marks and Spencer swimsuit
    Rainbow fashion: Marks and Spencer swimsuit

    There may not be holiday plans in the diary just yet, but that doesn’t stop us all from planning ahead. When you see winning swimwear, you have to grab it quick before it sells out. 

    We predict this one-shoulder beauty will fly off the virtual rails, fast. Get it in sizes 8-24. 

    Shop Marks and Spencer one shoulder swimsuit, £29.50

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

