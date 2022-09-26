23 of the best raincoats that are perfect for keeping you dry in the drizzly weather
Remaining simultaneously dry and stylish has never been easier thanks to this line-up of cool and chic raincoats.
Practical clothing isn’t usually the most exhilarating ground for creative expression. But much to my delight, retailers have accepted the challenge of making aesthetic weather-wicking outerwear. Wet weather days are nigh and it’s time to swap the lightweight trench for a practical alternative, particularly if you’re Blighty bound, where getting caught in a downpour is inevitable.
Raincoats have come a long way from their days as a lacklustre outerwear necessity. Once characterised by lurid yellow – a signpost that festivals and camping grounds are likely nearby – it’s now available in an array of colours, shapes and styles to suit minimalists and maximalists alike.
Designers have also succeeded in bridging the gap between function and fashion, paving the way for raincoats in considered cuts. Now, in addition to serving their function, raincoats are becoming a sartorial standpoint to be seen in vivid colourways, patchwork designs and patterns. For example, Ganni’s swoon-worthy leopard print rain jacket that everyone’s still talking about. This season also saw the release of Alexa Chung’s seventh Barbour instalment. Her designs are prime examples of how even the most practical of items can be elevated. Chung’s collection features 16 pieces that epitomise countryside living and British heritage, all with the signature Barbour moniker adorned, of course.
If you’re sceptical about the notion of fashionable raincoats then look no further than Rains, Stutterheim and Kassl, who are renowned for waterproof coats designed with the modern person in mind. Their clean lines and androgynous silhouettes are nothing short of excellent. For spring/summer 2022, the fashion world was enamoured by leather, so it’s only right that some raincoats have been created with that in mind. You’ll find PVC that’s suitable for wet weather among the wax and nylon counterparts. Although these sheeny materials are atypical of the raincoat variety, dare to push the boundaries if you’re looking for something on the periphery of high fashion and function for rainy days and beyond.
The best raincoats to buy in 2022
Deadwood Studios Armour cactus coat
Deadwood Studios produces fashion-forward designs in upcycled leather that would otherwise end up in landfill. A leather coat is a less typical raincoat style, but the fabrication ensures a waterproof quality, meaning you can wear this style throughout autumn and winter. Complete with silver hardware for a look that’s also a nod to the favoured metal of 2022.
Aime London Masscob barques coat
This buttercup hue is the shade of the moment and Aime London has created a classic style you’d expect from a French atelier with a chic touch. The sleeves are wide enough for layering knitwear, so you can style your usual winter outfit underneath.
Ted Baker Rosalie printed raincoat
Animal print raincoats have been a recurring theme for the past few autumns, breathing life into simple designs. Ted Baker followed suit with this animal print variation in a glassy tortoiseshell hue. The gathered cuffs and discreet buttons make it an elevated style you can throw on top of formal outfits when journeying to and from work on a dreary day.
Marks & Spencer Collection rubber hooded funnel neck raincoat
Marks & Spencer has expertly designed a raincoat that will span years of wear. The neutral colour will suit most outfits and the addition of a funnel neck and lined inner make it suitable for wear during the colder months. The monochromatic buttons are worth noting too – it always makes raincoats look expensive.
Shop Marks & Spencer Collection rubber hooded funnel neck raincoat, £79
Hush Meyer stretch cotton parka
A lightweight khaki parka is a must-have for most wardrobes regardless of style preferences. The buttons make it the perfect middle ground between a trench and raincoat.
Rains long jacket
When looking for a raincoat, Rains is often my first port of call. It expertly produces water-resistant longline jackets designed with practicality at the forefront. Its designs are timeless and will seamlessly transition into wardrobes year-round. This style comes in nine colours and comes complete with a hood and toggles for modifications.
Asos Curve rubberised raincoat
A lightweight no-frills jacket that can replace a trench coat when you need something weather-wicking – size down for a more streamlined fit. It’s also available in black, so get both if you can.
Stutterheim Mosebacke raincoat
Scandi brands do it best where minimalism and practicality are concerned, and Stutterheim has a whole host of raincoats to suit all. From muted tones to vinyl fabrications and primary colourways, you’ll find something in line with your style.
Rains longer jacket
Rains created the perfect throw-on jacket. The shapeless silhouette has an androgynous allure that’s incredibly versatile and easy to wear. It’s the type of jacket you can decompress and store in your arsenal for rainy day emergencies.
Seasalt Cornwall Janelle raincoat
Born and bred in Cornwall, Seasalt knows a thing or two about what makes a rainproof coat. The Janelle style comes in eight shades, including this gorgeous ochre. It’s made from recycled nylon tide cycle – an ocean plastic that would otherwise end up in landfill. The size ranges from UK 6–28.
Warehouse lightweight colourblock raincoat
This patchwork design alludes to the 80s windbreaker jacket, albeit in muted tones. The toggles add to the vintage charm even more.
Weekend Max Mara water-repellent gabardine coat
There are a few styling increments that you can employ when it comes to nylon, which makes this shape and cut by Weekend Max Mara truly special. The collarless design, balloon sleeves and trapeze cut are unique to this style of coat.
Kassl Editions single-breasted rubber coat
Kassl raincoats are the crème de la crème of water-resistant outerwear and among some of the chicest raincoats you’ll find on the market. Inspired by fisherman jackets, their hardwearing fabrics are designed for the harsh outdoors. Although they’re made to withstand weather extremities, the modern shaping, and muted colourways appeal to fashion lovers worldwide.
Shop Kassl Editions single-breasted rubber coat at Matches Fashion, £750
Arket hooded raincoat
Arket has created the ultimate cool-girl raincoat using a water-resistant and water-based PU (making it suitable for vegans). The relaxed style with the signature yoke can be worn with ease atop most outfits.
Boden waterproof longline raincoat
This longline style by Boden bears the inherent cut of a raincoat, but the monochromatic poppers make it appear more formal. It also comes in a 70s style paisley print and Maximillian yellow if you’re yearning for a vibrant pop of colour this autumn.
Kin oversized raincoat
With resounding praise in the reviews, this is a raincoat that ticks the boxes on style and practicality. The finish is seamless, and the black hardware and matching lining lend this style a clean and modern finish that you can wear beyond the great outdoors.
Finisterre Stormbird raincoat
This classic silhouette will pair brilliantly with pale ecru ensembles underneath. The enclosed silhouette will also ensure you’re kept warm and toasty. If you’re after a truly functional coat to shelter from torrent showers (as its namesake suggests) then look no further.
Hunter Play transparent vinyl waterproof raincoat
In addition to its wellington boots, Hunter expertly crafts outwear to withstand heavy downpours. This vinyl design alludes to the popular Matrix-style leather trend. If past seasons are anything to go by, it’s a style that will never date.
Shop Hunter Play transparent vinyl waterproof raincoat, £160
Tretorn Wings raincoat
This style will be popular with dog walkers and countryside wanders alike. Although it’s practical, it hits the upper thigh so it will be dreamy paired with your favourite slim-fit denim and riding boots.
Isabel Marant Étoile Munalia raincoat
Isabel Marant channelled high fashion allure into the raincoat realm with this muted mustard raincoat – with toggles and ruched detailing throughout. It’s where style meets function ever so seamlessly. It’s sure to convert non-raincoat wearers.
Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Munalia raincoat at MyTheresa, £247
Barbour by AlexaChung Elizabeth wax jacket
It may not be your average raincoat, but that’s exactly the appeal. The waterproof wax veneer is set up for function and activity. The inner lining boasts a tartan design, so you can ruche the sleeves for a pop of contrast. Another noticeable feature is the gold hardware which reflects the premium price point. It’s one you’ll have in your wardrobe for years to come.
Scotch & Soda Amsterdam proof waterproof raincoat
Scotch & Soda’s Amsterdam-proof title refers to its ability to withstand the fluctuating forecast in the Netherlands. It’s also unisex and the design comprises a convertible design – the popper buttons allow you to customise the length. If you’re on the lookout for a style that will hold its shape during soggy downpours this one provides structure and weight.
Shop Scotch & Soda Amsterdam proof waterproof raincoat, £370
Gant Rough Weather raincoat
Primary yellow is a shade that’s been synonymous with raincoats used for outdoor ventures for years, so this Gant parka evokes childhood nostalgia of being enveloped in soggy nylon whilst narrowly escaping torrential showers. It’s a bold, classic, and nostalgic option.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands