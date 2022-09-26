Practical clothing isn’t usually the most exhilarating ground for creative expression. But much to my delight, retailers have accepted the challenge of making aesthetic weather-wicking outerwear. Wet weather days are nigh and it’s time to swap the lightweight trench for a practical alternative, particularly if you’re Blighty bound, where getting caught in a downpour is inevitable.

Raincoats have come a long way from their days as a lacklustre outerwear necessity. Once characterised by lurid yellow – a signpost that festivals and camping grounds are likely nearby – it’s now available in an array of colours, shapes and styles to suit minimalists and maximalists alike.

Designers have also succeeded in bridging the gap between function and fashion, paving the way for raincoats in considered cuts. Now, in addition to serving their function, raincoats are becoming a sartorial standpoint to be seen in vivid colourways, patchwork designs and patterns. For example, Ganni’s swoon-worthy leopard print rain jacket that everyone’s still talking about. This season also saw the release of Alexa Chung’s seventh Barbour instalment. Her designs are prime examples of how even the most practical of items can be elevated. Chung’s collection features 16 pieces that epitomise countryside living and British heritage, all with the signature Barbour moniker adorned, of course.