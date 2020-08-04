You see a red dress is quite unlike any other. A black dress might make you automatically feel done and elegant. A white dress is puritan dressing at its best. A navy dress is grown-up chic, and a neutral coloured dress plays into the Scandi minimalism that we all love. But a red dress is something completely different, because it immediately feels like a celebration: joyful, bright and playful, but powerful, too. No wonder it packs a serious sartorial punch.

The most recent spring/summer catwalks reminded us just how much we had been missing this dress from our line-up. Balenciaga gave us a huge red velvet ballgown, Christopher Kane served up a red tiered dress with heaps of volume and Michael Kors and Moschino served up red polka dot dresses.

For some the idea of a red dress is quite daunting, but it’s as easy to wear as your trusty black dress. For an easy day time look team your dress with a throw-on denim jacket and trainers. For an evening or an occasion think ‘less is more’ and wear yours with simple gold jewellery and barely-there sandals.

Heat up your summer wardrobe with our edit of the spiciest red dresses.