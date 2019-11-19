According to Pinterest, this is the most-shopped shoe for party season

Searches for red shoes have had a massive spike on Pinterest – and, we can see why – they’re the perfect party heel.
It’s time to start thinking about party season. In fact, according to our friends at picture site and app Pinterest, people are already searching for their festive outfits. Similarly, searches for New Year’s Eve looks have enjoyed a massive 1,440% increase. So while we’re struggling to decide what to have for lunch, apparently a lot of you are more organised. Pinterest even gave us a very handy breakdown to see what ‘Pinners’ are adding to their boards right now, and it made us want to roll ourselves in sequins immediately.
Puff sleeves were high on the list, and considering they’ve been the detail du jour throughout the whole of 2019, we’re not surprised. Then came the little black dress, but this year it’s all about the sequinned LBD which is up by 274% in search right now. Considering the fail-safe black dress is a go-to year after year, we agree it’s worth looking to see new ways to style it. Then we move onto the finishing touches – accessories.
A 90s favourite, the choker necklace was the most searched accessory, but it’s the shoes we’re most interested in. Red shoes were up a whopping 2732% in search on Pinterest and they’ll make you want to dust off your party frocks. Luckily, the Stylist fashion team is one step ahead and has already rounded up the best high street heels from £19.99 and has now curated an edit of the best red heels to shop right now, below. Come on party people, it’s time to put your best foot forward!
Zimmermann
Barely there sandals don’t have to go back into hibernation just because summer is over. Spruce up your pedicure and make them work for your party outfits – from slip dresses to trousers, they go with everything.
Knotted leather sandals, £530, Zimmermann at net-a-porter.com
Wandler
These two-tone red and pink heels are selling out fast, for obvious aesthetically pleasing reasons. Be quick.
Isa 85 red patent leather sandals, £330,Wandler at harveynichols.com
Topshop
A slingback court will go the distance in your shoe collection as a classic that’ll make any outfit look sophisticated. This berry red pair will look so good with a chic suit.
Garland slingback court shoes, £32, Topshop
Zara
A mid-heel mule will be a life (foot) saver for party season. The slip-on style not only means there’s less pressure on your heel, it also makes them easy to kick off at the end of the night!
Vinyl mules, £39.99, Zara
Uterqüe
Love them or hate them, kitten heels can be one of the most comfortable shoe options for party season. Wear with sleek midi dresses and wide leg trousers to keep the look polished.
Buckled leather slingback shoes, £99, Uterqüe
Prada
Sleek, classic and effortlessly stylish. The Prada mule your sequin dresses need is here. They’ll be worth the extra spend with how many times you’ll wear them.
Note: they look just as good with jeans and a tee, too.
Pointed-vamp suede mules, £515, Prada at matchesfashion.com
By Far
It brand By Far creates bags and shoes even the A-listers love. The ankle tie minimal sandal is one of the fashion team’s favourites this season.
Kaia leather sandals, £294, By Far at modaoperandi.com
Opening image: Getty
Images: Courtesy of brands