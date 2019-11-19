According to Pinterest, this is the most-shopped shoe for party season

It’s time to start thinking about party season. In fact, according to our friends at picture site and app Pinterest, people are already searching for their festive outfits. Similarly, searches for New Year’s Eve looks have enjoyed a massive 1,440% increase. So while we’re struggling to decide what to have for lunch, apparently a lot of you are more organised. Pinterest even gave us a very handy breakdown to see what ‘Pinners’ are adding to their boards right now, and it made us want to roll ourselves in sequins immediately.

Puff sleeves were high on the list, and considering they’ve been the detail du jour throughout the whole of 2019, we’re not surprised. Then came the little black dress, but this year it’s all about the sequinned LBD which is up by 274% in search right now. Considering the fail-safe black dress is a go-to year after year, we agree it’s worth looking to see new ways to style it. Then we move onto the finishing touches – accessories.

A 90s favourite, the choker necklace was the most searched accessory, but it’s the shoes we’re most interested in. Red shoes were up a whopping 2732% in search on Pinterest and they’ll make you want to dust off your party frocks. Luckily, the Stylist fashion team is one step ahead and has already rounded up the best high street heels from £19.99 and has now curated an edit of the best red heels to shop right now, below. Come on party people, it’s time to put your best foot forward!