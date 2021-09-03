All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s no longer about box-fresh kicks: fashion is now having a love-in with retro-inspired dad trainers. The best part? The more battered, the better.
When it comes to comfortable footwear, oftentimes we fashion lovers sacrifice it in favour of style. But now, thanks to fashion’s latest footwear love-in, the two worlds of both comfort and style have been effortlessly entwined and combined.
Retro-style trainers, which have been endorsed by New Balance, Gold and Nike in recent months, have become the go-to kicks for the fashion set and they’re making the case for embracing old-school footwear.
What sets this school of trainers apart from their box-fresh counterparts is their retro silhouette, which could’ve been lifted straight from yesteryear. The best part? For those who are prone to taking their trainers from box-fresh to, well, quite the opposite, these retro-style kicks can be paired with everything from dresses to trainers, regardless of how scuffed they might be. They’re the effortless, stylish and comfortable footwear choice for those in the know.
Free People Ultimate 81 trainers
Free People’s sage green trainers, which are a throwback to the 80s, will work best with an all-white ensemble and lashings of gold bling.
New Balance 237 trainers
New Balance’s retro-toned trainers are a serious footwear throwback: just pair with a neutral outfit to let them do the talking.
Ganni women's retro trainers
Can Ganni do no wrong? Apparently not, and these swirly retro kicks are proof. Wear with any and everything for a seriously cool footwear choice.
Nike Daybreak trainers
Nike’s Daybreak trainers are the ultimate retro-inspired trainer; if you’d prefer a more neutral shoe, then opt for the white and cream colourway.
Gola Classics Eclipse Trident trainers
Gola’s pastel-toned trainers are crying out to be paired with midi and maxi dresses: perfect for an everyday kick that’s as stylish as it is comfortable.
Shop Gola Classics Eclipse Trident trainers at & Other Stories, £80
Adidas SL 72 trainers
For those who prefer a punchy shoe, these Adidas three-stripe trainers will be perfect for you. Wear with jeans and knitted trousers for optimal style points.
Reebok Club C 85 trainers
The fashion girl’s shoe of choice, Reebok’s Club C trainers are a wonderful addition to even the heftiest of trainer collections.
Pull & Bear retro trainers
Pull & Bear’s retro-inspired trainers are available in a clutch of pared-back colours, all of which are perfect for everyday life.
Tommy Jeans cleat suede textile trainers
Classic, thanks to Tommy Hilfiger’s cult trio of colours, these trainers are timeless and oh-so cool.
Images: courtesy of brands.