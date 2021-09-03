When it comes to comfortable footwear, oftentimes we fashion lovers sacrifice it in favour of style. But now, thanks to fashion’s latest footwear love-in, the two worlds of both comfort and style have been effortlessly entwined and combined.

Retro-style trainers, which have been endorsed by New Balance, Gold and Nike in recent months, have become the go-to kicks for the fashion set and they’re making the case for embracing old-school footwear.

What sets this school of trainers apart from their box-fresh counterparts is their retro silhouette, which could’ve been lifted straight from yesteryear. The best part? For those who are prone to taking their trainers from box-fresh to, well, quite the opposite, these retro-style kicks can be paired with everything from dresses to trainers, regardless of how scuffed they might be. They’re the effortless, stylish and comfortable footwear choice for those in the know.