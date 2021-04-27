Now that the sun has finally decided to put her hat on and we have, in turn, emerged from the cocoons we’ve spent much of the last year in, we really ought to up our summer-friendly fashion game. Floaty dresses? Check. Summer-ready sandals? You betcha. Matching masks? Of course. Sunglasses? Ah, just as we thought. It’s unsurprising given the considerable lack of sunlight we’ve collectively been privy to in between stop-and-start lockdowns. Instead of even so much as thinking about sunglasses, we’ve collectively focused our efforts on covering our mouths at all costs, never mind our eyes.

But the time is now to change all of that, before styles of sunglasses go flying off the IRL and virtual shelves. And luckily for us, the trending style is one we’ve visited before; according to global fashion platform Lyst, searches for retro-style sunglasses have spiked by 50 per cent in the last few weeks, no doubt in part thanks to unisex sunglasses label Lexxola’s viral Damien shades which have been spotted on the faces of a slew of fashion favourites.

Lexxola Damian Sunglasses

The sunglasses de rigueur are an update on Gloria Steinem’s signature sunnies; all tinted lenses that run the gamut of shapes from small and angular to big and bold. The key with souped-up 70s sunglasses is in the tint: ensure your lenses are toned to retain some semblance of a retro feel. But the good news is that in terms of shape, there’s something to suit everyone. The aforementioned Lexxola Damien shades, a favourite of DJ Peggy Gou and Kaia Gerber, are more rectangular in shape, while Accessorize’s Abi aviators are less angular yet also could have been lifted straight from yesteryear. Throw some shade this summer in these retro sunnies – here are our favourites.

Lexxola Damien Shades Lexxola Damian Shades Whether you prefer the retro-toned blue, amber or yellow lenses, Lexxola’s unisex Damien shades offer optimal style points on the 70s front. Simply pair with a Farrah Fawcett fringe, et voila! Shop Lexxola Damian sunglasses, £190 BUY NOW

H&M tinted sunglasses H&M tinted sunglasses A pair of 70s sunnies that do what they say on the tin; they’re cute, they’re affordable and hell, they’re bang on trend. We’ll take three! Shop H&M tinted sunglasses, £9.99 BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

