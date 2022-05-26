We’ve all experienced the dread that comes with having to fit a week’s worth of outfits into a tiny carry-on suitcase, simply because we decided not to upgrade for additional check-in baggage. It’s the kind of decision that relegates you to wearing the same pair of shoes all week, and let’s not even discuss the pipe dream of bringing multiple outfit options for each event.

When you’re stuck in the mess of your own carry-on suitcase making, each and every item you decide to bring has to be of the utmost versatility. Enter, reversible swimwear: the two-in-one option that might just solve your holiday-wardrobe woes.

From established brands like Marysia and Solid & Stripe to independent labels like Lanni Studios and Sunday London, reversible swimwear is becoming an increasingly popular choice for beach-ready brands. And we couldn’t be happier. Not only does it mean you can bring two bikinis for the space of one, optimising the room in your inevitably overfilled suitcase, but it also works to discourage over-consumption by allowing customers to obtain two independent outfit options simultaneously. (Not that there is ever anything wrong with outfit repeating.)

We’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best reversible swimwear options online. Many of the brands below also offer eco-friendly practices, creating their swimwear with recycled and regenerated fabrics or operating on a made-to-order basis to minimise waste and overproduction. It’s a win-win. Keep scrolling to shop the reversible swimwear we recommend, no matter where your next beach holiday may take you.