Two swimsuits for the price of one: here’s why reversible swimwear might just be the most versatile wardrobe investment you make this summer.
We’ve all experienced the dread that comes with having to fit a week’s worth of outfits into a tiny carry-on suitcase, simply because we decided not to upgrade for additional check-in baggage. It’s the kind of decision that relegates you to wearing the same pair of shoes all week, and let’s not even discuss the pipe dream of bringing multiple outfit options for each event.
When you’re stuck in the mess of your own carry-on suitcase making, each and every item you decide to bring has to be of the utmost versatility. Enter, reversible swimwear: the two-in-one option that might just solve your holiday-wardrobe woes.
From established brands like Marysia and Solid & Stripe to independent labels like Lanni Studios and Sunday London, reversible swimwear is becoming an increasingly popular choice for beach-ready brands. And we couldn’t be happier. Not only does it mean you can bring two bikinis for the space of one, optimising the room in your inevitably overfilled suitcase, but it also works to discourage over-consumption by allowing customers to obtain two independent outfit options simultaneously. (Not that there is ever anything wrong with outfit repeating.)
We’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best reversible swimwear options online. Many of the brands below also offer eco-friendly practices, creating their swimwear with recycled and regenerated fabrics or operating on a made-to-order basis to minimise waste and overproduction. It’s a win-win. Keep scrolling to shop the reversible swimwear we recommend, no matter where your next beach holiday may take you.
Kya Amara Reversible One Piece
Designed and manufactured in California, Kya specialises in reversible swimwear, with each piece in its collection created to offer multiple looks. This one-shoulder terracotta swimsuit boasts a beach-ready cream shade on the other side.
Solid & Stripe The Anne-Marie reversible belted ribbed recycled swimsuit
Solid & Stripe has been a favourite among the fashion industry for some time, and while its regular swimsuits have been seen on celebrities and influencers alike, its reversible options are now also making waves. This one-piece is made from recycled polyester and can be worn on either the white or alternating black side.
Shop Solid & Stripe The Anne-Marie reversible belted ribbed recycled swimsuit, £180
Lanni Studios reversible bikini top
Lanni Studios is an independent UK-based label run by Katrina Lanni. The brand offers a made-to-order model, meaning shoppers are given the chance to customise their own swimwear. Lanni puts the decision in the customers’ hands by allowing them to choose the alternating colours or prints that appear on the main and reverse side of their bikini. Not to mention, Lani Studios’ products are made from Econyl, a regenerated nylon created from recycled ocean plastic.
Maaji Ivy reversible bikini top
Reverse, refresh, repeat. This is the ethos behind Maaji’s reversible collection. This swimsuit features a bold floral pattern on one side, and navy crochet detailing on the opposite side.
Mitra The Label reversible Molly scoop neck bikini top
After a successful venture selling bikinis on Depop, Emily Knox-Clifton launched Mitra The Label. All of Mitra’s products are made-to-order, with sizes up to a 6XL. The label also champions eco-conscious fabrics by using Econyl and enables customers to choose their own main and reverse side bikini colours.
VDM The Label Blair reversible triangle bikini top
This bikini by VDM The Label is sure to add a little fun to your next vacation. The retro floral print is contrasted by a rainbow gingham on the back. The entire thing is just begging for a beach.
Shop VDM The Label Blair reversible triangle bikini top, £65
Sunday London Marley reversible wrap top
Launched in 2017, Sunday London creates all of its pieces in (you guessed it!) London, using a mix of eco-friendly materials. All of the label’s swimwear is made to be reversible and its website even has a special section dedicated to fuller-bust-friendly styles. This particular style offers a solid pink shade on the reverse side.
Skin The Portia reversible recycled halterneck bikini top
Made from recycled polyamide and X-tra Life Lycra™, this Skin bikini is not just flattering, it is also earth-friendly. The on-trend halterneck style can be worn as a solid green colour and becomes navy with contrast green detailing if worn on the reverse side.
Shop Skin The Portia reversible recycled halterneck bikini top, £111
Marysia Palm Springs reversible scalloped floral-print stretch-crepe swimsuit
Easily recognisable thanks to its hallmark scallop detailing, Marysia is a label beloved by the fashion industry. In recent years, the brand has begun creating reversible pieces meaning you can get twice the use out of its timeless styles. This one-piece is pale pink on the alternate side.
Shop Marysia Palm Springs reversible scalloped floral-print stretch-crepe swimsuit, £302
Tucca Swim Flamenco Fuego multiway bikini top
Inspired by Mallorca, Tucca Swim was launched based on the desire for swimwear that combines longevity and planet-friendly practices. The label created this multiway bikini top, which not only has a reversible option but can also be styled in two different ways to create new silhouettes. Made in London, Tucca also uses fabric made from 78% Econyl.
