8 chic rings to add to your jewellery collection from great indie brands

On the hunt for your next statement or stackable ring? Here, we bring you a selection of the chicest options straight from brilliant independent jewellery brands.
If there’s one thing we’re always happy to add to, it’s our ring collection. Because, like our clothes, the jewellery we wear on any given day needs to fit our mood and intended look.
One day you’re channelling Harry Styles’ level of ring stacking and others you’re going for a more subtle ring statement with one stand-out option à la Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. So whether your thing is a minimalist, dainty band or a chunky statement piece, we understand the ring obsession.
What if we told you there was a way to find a great ring addition while also supporting small British brands at the same time? May we happily introduce The Drop by Stylist – our marketplace for over 500 independent brands covering fashion, accessories, beauty and homeware. There really is something for everyone here – including an impressive ring collection, of course.
To make things easy, we’ve collated a list of our favourite rings from indie jewellery brands new and old for your viewing pleasure. Scroll down to find your next statement piece…
About November Oti Half Moon Adjustable Ring
There are some rings that make it hard to stop staring when you see someone wearing them – and About November’s Oti half-moon ring is one such example. Its undulating indents give the illusion of texture, yet it maintains the modern, minimalist aesthetic that founder and former fashion buyer Nia channels into every piece she designs.
Available in sterling silver or 18kt gold-plated sterling silver, it’s a chunky ring that works perfectly as a stand-alone statement or stacked against daintier pieces for a layered look.
Plus, the adjustable design means you can wear it on any finger you like (it also makes the perfect gift as you don’t need to guess their ring size). What’s not to love?
Shop About November Oti Half Moon Adjustable Ring at The Drop, £24
Esa Evans Adjustable Chakra Triple Gem Ring
Celebrate the springtime vibes by adding a subtle pop of colour to your ring stack with Esa Evan’s Chakra rings – available at a special price only on The Drop.
Available in polished steel or 18kt-gold plate, choose from two colourways: Sunrise – moody, mystifying and calming pink, blue and purple gemstones or Sunset – a trio of orangey-red stones.
Shop Esa Evans Adjustable Chakra Triple Gem Ring at The Drop, £16
Scream Pretty Starburst Ring
Dip a finger into the celestial jewellery trend (as championed by the likes of Chanel) with our favourite offering of the moment: Scream Pretty’s starburst ring.
Available in either 18-carat gold plate or silver rhodium and embellished with glistening cubic zirconia crystals, you’ll be hard-pressed not to keep staring at it all day – its adjustable size means that you can wear it on any finger, plus it makes an ideal gift for all the other jewellery fans in your life as you don’t have to stress about surreptitiously finding out their ring size.
SVP Jewellery Supersonic Recycled Sterling Silver Charm Adjustable Ring
Remember your beloved charm bracelet? It’s made a comeback in ring form thanks to SVP’s black quartz-adorned adjustable rings. “These charm rings are perfect for layering and stacking,” says Stylist’s acting executive fashion director Hannah Moore. “I especially love the little star version to add shine to any outfit.”
Made from recycled sterling silver, choose between a heart, a star and a lightning beam, all decorated with a single black quartz stone that’s said to ward off negativity and help restore balance in your life.
Shop SVP Jewellery Supersonic Recycled Sterling Silver Charm Adjustable Ring at The Drop, £30
Anouska Georgia London Celestial Crystal Studded Gold Plated Adjustable Ring
Our appetite for all things celestial is spreading to every inch of our lives. From zodiac cushion covers to star print dresses, we simply can’t get enough. But, for those who just want to dip a toe (or finger) in, Anouska Georgia London’s adjustable moon and star ring is a stylish combination of subtle yet eye-catching.
The crystal-studded gold-plated piece is a ring stacking fiend’s paradise. Pair with all the plain metal rings in your collection so the sparkly celestial motifs really stand out.
Shop Anouska Georgia London Celestial Crystal Studded Gold Plated Adjustable Ring at The Drop, £12
Esa Evans Keep Going Adjustable Ring
Do saccharine inspirational quotes make you shudder? Inject some straight-talking edge into your motivational moments with this deceptively delicate ring, available with 12% off on The Drop.
With an adjustable fit to eliminate the need for guesstimated ring sizes, Esa Evans’ stainless steel Keep Going ring is, on the surface, a lovely reminder to power through hard days. When you’re in need of a firmer push, take it off to reveal its hidden amped-up message.
Florence London Dainty Name & Date Ring Gold Or Silver
Engraved rings are the ideal way to celebrate meaningful dates, names and initials – all you need to do is look down at your hand to be transported back to your chosen memory.
Part of the brand’s new collection, Florence London’s name and date band is created to do exactly that. Whether it’s to mark a loved one’s birthday, an anniversary or the names of your best friends, it’s a personalised classic you’ll want to keep forever.
Available in gold or silver, the wrap-over design means you’ll be able to adjust it to fit perfectly. Choose between three delicate fonts, and add up to 10 characters in a choice of three fonts on each side for a delicate-but-meaningful ring that will always hold a special place in your jewellery collection.
Shop Florence London Dainty Name & Date Ring Gold Or Silver at The Drop, £32
Anouska Georgia London Initial Baguette Ring
“Move over initial necklaces, it’s all about the initial ring,” declares Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director Billie Bhatia. “Crafted from crystals, these personalised baguette rings will add a sprinkle of glamour to your ring stack.”
Available in gold or silver plate, the ring’s wrap-around band is easily adjustable, but best suited to medium or large finger sizes.
Shop Anouska Georgia London Initial Baguette Ring at The Drop, £15
