Looking for unique gift ideas? We bring you a curated selection of intricate and mesmerising pieces from independent jewellery label Loveness Lee worth investing in.
There’s a certain connection we have with jewellery that feels incredibly special. Whether it’s a specific design that reminds you of a fond memory, or you love for the way a centrepiece gem hits the light, they become a part of us. So when we come across collections that make us feel special, we don’t want to let go.
Which is why, when we came across independent jewellery label Loveness Lee, we knew we had to spread the good jewellery word. Even better? You’ll be able to enjoy an exclusive 20% off our favourite picks when you head to our marketplace for independent brands across the UK, The Drop by Stylist.
Founded in 2016 by Loveness, a Central Saint Martins and Sir John Cass Faculty of Art, Architecture & Design graduate, every design strikes the perfect balance of being incredibly wearable, yet deserving its own place in a gallery. Together with jewellers Miko and Nina, and a visual communications and PR team of two, Loveness Lee has been bringing us memorable statement pieces ever since. Not only is this an up-and-coming jewellery brand that delivers on quality and design, but better still, every piece makes for the most luxe gift for yourself or your loved ones.
Whether it’s a friend’s birthday, a pick-me-up gift for yourself or a new job celebration, we’ve hand-picked a selection of rings, earrings and necklaces that are sure to impress. Scroll down to see which of these nine hand-crafted masterpieces will be in your basket stat…
Loveness Lee Tendresse Recycled Silver Ring
Inspired by the organic shapes and textures found in the chambers of the heart, Loveness Lee’s Tendresse gold-plated, recycled sterling silver ring – available with an exclusive 20% saving only on The Drop – is the perfect way to show your nearest and dearest how much you love them.
Its undulating dips resemble sculptures you’d normally find in an art gallery and it can be twisted around to wear in different positions, creating the appearance of a completely different ring depending on how you wear it. Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one, the Tendresse ring is a statement piece that will be treasured forever.
Loveness Lee Okan Recycled Silver Bracelet
Loveness Lee’s Okan bracelet understands this season’s arm candy assignment: clean, simple lines with strong detailing. Made in small batches, this dainty chain with a disc-shaped drop features remarkable fragments of lab-grown sapphire and ruby gemstones meant to represent the powerful organ that is the heart.
Available with an exclusive 20% off only on The Drop, all that’s left to do is choose from three options: recycled sterling silver and sapphire gemstones or 18ct gold-plated sterling silver with ruby or sapphire gemstones. Looks like you’ve just solved the big birthday and job promotion gift dilemma…
Shop Loveness Lee Okan Recycled Silver Bracelet at The Drop, £124
Loveness Lee Leoni Recycled Silver Bracelet
The art of wrist stacking can be a tricky business. How much is too much? Which styles work with what? Taking the fuss out of it all, Loveness Lee’s Leoni bracelet – available with an exclusive 20% off only on The Drop – is the answer to this conundrum.
Made in small batches from recycled sterling silver, the double-layered bracelet consists of one pearl-heavy design and the other pendant-focused, staggered at different lengths – so no one will be able to tell they’re actually the same piece. Genius.
Shop Loveness Lee Leoni Recycled Silver Bracelet at The Drop, £132
Loveness Lee Fleur Recycled Silver Necklace
Whether it has a sweetheart, V-neck, strapless or square neckline, every summer dress needs a necklace companion – and if you’re on the hunt for something a bit different, we’ve found necklace nirvana in Loveness Lee’s Fleur style, which has a 20% saving exclusively on The Drop.
Made in small batches from 18ct gold-plated sterling silver, the mid-length chain features a botanical-inspired pendant with silver accents that instantly elevates whatever it’s teamed with. The best bit? It makes a perfect gift for jewellery-loving friends when you can’t remember if they’re a gold or silver person (just us?).
Shop Loveness Lee Fleur Recycled Silver Necklace at The Drop, £136
Loveness Lee Selen Recycled Silver Necklace
Zendaya. Dua Lipa. Jennifer Lopez. What do these style mavens have in common? Their love for a do-it-all necklace. With a Y2K-meets-Breakfast-at-Tiffany’s vibe, Loveness Lee’s Selen style featuring pearls and sparkling silver detailing is one you’ll want on hand whenever a look needs elevating.
Made in small batches in the brand’s London studio, it sits just above the collarbone, making it perfect for layering with the other necklaces in your collection. And with an exclusive 20% saving only available on The Drop, there’s even more reason to love it. Consider your self-care gift game, upped.
Shop Loveness Lee Selen Recycled Silver Necklace at The Drop, £140
Loveness Lee Alphabet Necklace
You’ve done gift vouchers. Sent flowers. Even baked a cake or two throughout the years – so when ideas for a truly unique present run low, Loveness Lee’s alphabet necklace offers something new and personal to the gift game, with an exclusive 20% saving only available on The Drop.
Made in small batches, every initial necklace from A to Z is available in either recycled sterling silver or 18ct gold-plated recycled sterling silver depending on what your giftee prefers, with an initial pendant featuring a molten texture that creates an abstract letter. It’ll be hard to resist getting one for yourself while you’re at the checkout…
Loveness Lee Essene Recycled Silver Earrings
When you’re looking for earrings that are equally as elegant as your favourite provençal rosé, Loveness Lee’s Essene style are the chic mismatched pair your jewellery collection is calling out for – especially with a 20% saving only available on The Drop.
Each strand consists of irregular-shaped textured ovals made from recycled sterling silver teamed with freshwater rice pearls strung on black marine-grade nylon, but each earring differs so they complement each other, rather than match. When you’re after something a bit different, these fit the bill perfectly.
Shop Loveness Lee Essene Recycled Silver Earrings at The Drop, £112
Loveness Lee Pereskia Recycled Silver Earrings
From Hailey Bieber wearing Tiffany & Co cluster earrings at 2022’s Met Gala to Bella Hadid’s fondness for oversized gold hoops, sometimes all you need to elevate an outfit is a statement earring. Striking the perfect balance, Loveness Lee’s Pereskia earrings are statement without being too much – and even better, they’re available with 20% off only at The Drop.
Made in small batches using either recycled sterling silver or 18ct gold-plated recycled sterling silver, the texture is inspired by the patterns found beneath the skeleton of the cactus plant. Next time your WhatsApp group is brainstorming birthday present ideas for a friend, this is the understated statement pair worth splitting the bill on.
Shop Loveness Lee Pereskia Recycled Silver Earrings at The Drop, £92
Loveness Lee Dio Recycled Silver Earrings
If Vermeer’s iconic Girl With A Pearl Earring painting tells us anything, it’s that a pearl-centric earring is the definition of timeless style. With a 20% saving exclusive to The Drop, the Dio pair from London-based jewellery label Loveness Lee happily modernises this look so you can wear them Every. Single. Day.
Made in small batches from recycled sterling silver with a hammered metal texture on the oval hoop and single freshwater pearl, they look just as luxe as you want to feel. So, whether you’re treating yourself or a friend who adores anything of the pearl persuasion, these pieces of wearable art will become your go-to.
Shop Loveness Lee Dio Recycled Silver Earrings at The Drop, £76
Images: courtesy of Loveness Lee