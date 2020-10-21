Roll necks are a classic winter staple piece. If you’re always looking for the next perfect jumper, this list rounds up some of our favourite roll necks to shop right now; from super chunky to super fine.
A roll neck really is the ultimate winter must-have item.
A classic silhouette, the roll neck is certainly having a resurgence right now. Perhaps it’s because we are all looking for items that make us feel safe and protected at the moment, or simply because it offers a life-line to summer clothes we miss wearing as it’s a great layering piece?
Whatever the reason, the versatile roll neck jumper is sure to become a linchpin to your wardrobe this season.
Especially a, from the chunkiest of cable knits to the sheerest of form fitting options, roll necks for autumn/winter 2020 come in many guises.
So, what’s the best way to style a roll neck?
Depending on the thickness of the knit, a roll neck jumper can be worn in so many different ways.
Chunky and cable knit styles often lend themselves to more casual looks, so pair with jeans or a denim skirt for a snug, dressed-down style.
Finer roll necks or roll neck bodysuits will work really well with more tailored outfits, but they really come into their own when it comes to layering, working brilliantly under dresses, other knits or this season’s cardigan styles if you’re feeling particularly chilly.
When it comes to fabrics, wool or cashmere is an obvious choice as the fabric properties will keep you nice and cosy.
While the latter can be pretty pricey, the high street does offer some more affordable versions. However, looking after your knitwear is essential to ensuring those classic investment buys last you from year to year.
At the end of the winter, then, make sure to pack your knits away perfectly clean and in a vacuum-packed storage bag.
Add some mothballs or moth-repellant sachets for added protection.
And, in the meantime, shop our edit of the best jumpers to see you through the season.
Violeta by Mango
The Violeta by Mango range is full of amazing classic pieces in plus sizes and this roll neck comes in several great colours to help you build a base winter wardrobe.
Joseph
The ribbed-knit gives this style a great form fitting silhouette, making it perfect for layering under dresses or other jumpers and cardigans. The neutral hue will also ensure it goes with everything, a great investment.
Shop Joseph ribbed-knit turtleneck sweater at Net a Porter, £285
Brora
Brora cashmere is absolutely sublime. This classic and well established knitwear house is a great place to pick up those staple silhouettes that you’ll wear year after year.
Uniqlo
Add a splash of colour to your roll-neck collection with this vibrant salmon pink jumper. The lambswool will ensure this jumper is super cosy, too.
French Connection
This gorgeous thick-ribbed jumper would be a great edition to any wardrobe this winter. The slightly cropped hem makes it great with trousers or skirts too.
Shop Katerina knits roll-neck jumper at French Connection, £80
Baukjen
We can’t resist a chunky cable knit and this super chic one is perfect for updating your WFH wardrobe. The chic cable pattern will make this one a winner with tailored pieces and, as it is made of recycled wool, you can also feel pretty good about this purchase, too.
Marks and Spencer
This cable knit sweater has a really lovely, vintage-feel to it. The cute button detail on the sleeve adds a point of difference to this classic piece of knitwear, and the ribbed finish means it will work well with skirts and trousers, as you can tuck in.
Shop cable-knit roll-neck fitted jumper at Marks and Spencer, £35
The Kooples
Featuring a dropped shoulder and tiered hem, this relaxed fit roll neck is a stylish twist on one of winter’s favourite basics. In a rich grey, you can pair this jumper with almost anything. And, thanks to that cashmere wool blend, you can feel totally cocooned from the chilly weather.
Shop grey cashmere and wool sweater with turtleneck at The Kooples, £225
Cos
On the hunt for the ultimate black roll neck? We hear you. This lovely, fine-knit one from Cos is perfect for layering under your favourite dresses from the summer to add a new level of versatility to your wardrobe.
Arket
While you need to get your basics covered, don’t forget that colour and printed options can add a totally new look to some old favourites. Wear this alone or layer it under a block colour piece for a fun update.
Norma Kamali
For those who love a streamlined finish and have a tendency to layer or tuck in, then a roll neck bodysuit is the ultimate investment purchase this season. Ensuring no more roll-ups, or annoying bulks of fabric, this bodysuit is great for a polished look.
Shop Norma Kamali roll-neck long-sleeved jersey bodysuit at Matches, £155
Lonseluet
Perfect for party season this sheer top is great for a special occasion. The delicate fringe detail makes this piece really special.
Hero images: Getty
Further Images: courtesy of brands