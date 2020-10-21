A roll neck really is the ultimate winter must-have item. A classic silhouette, the roll neck is certainly having a resurgence right now. Perhaps it’s because we are all looking for items that make us feel safe and protected at the moment, or simply because it offers a life-line to summer clothes we miss wearing as it’s a great layering piece? Whatever the reason, the versatile roll neck jumper is sure to become a linchpin to your wardrobe this season. Especially a, from the chunkiest of cable knits to the sheerest of form fitting options, roll necks for autumn/winter 2020 come in many guises.

Roll-necks: A model is seen wearing a roll-neck during Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

So, what’s the best way to style a roll neck? Depending on the thickness of the knit, a roll neck jumper can be worn in so many different ways. Chunky and cable knit styles often lend themselves to more casual looks, so pair with jeans or a denim skirt for a snug, dressed-down style. Finer roll necks or roll neck bodysuits will work really well with more tailored outfits, but they really come into their own when it comes to layering, working brilliantly under dresses, other knits or this season’s cardigan styles if you’re feeling particularly chilly.

Influencer Leonie Hanne is seen in a roll-neck at Paris Fashion Week

When it comes to fabrics, wool or cashmere is an obvious choice as the fabric properties will keep you nice and cosy. While the latter can be pretty pricey, the high street does offer some more affordable versions. However, looking after your knitwear is essential to ensuring those classic investment buys last you from year to year. At the end of the winter, then, make sure to pack your knits away perfectly clean and in a vacuum-packed storage bag. Add some mothballs or moth-repellant sachets for added protection. And, in the meantime, shop our edit of the best jumpers to see you through the season.

Violeta by Mango Roll-necks: This jumper comes in several colours The Violeta by Mango range is full of amazing classic pieces in plus sizes and this roll neck comes in several great colours to help you build a base winter wardrobe.