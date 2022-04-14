All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Tie-and-go sandals that promise to give your warm weather wardrobe a bohemian touch.
We almost daren’t admit it to ourselves for fear of jinxing it, but the sun – touch wood – is preparing to put its hat on for the first time this year.
What a joy it will be to enjoy a balmy four-day weekend while wearing close to nothing and lounging al fresco on a picnic blanket. But the warm weather’s highly anticipated return also beckons the need for a wardrobe update to the forefront of our collective consciousness.
After all, the fluff-lined shoes your feet have been ensconced in for the last two years have become smothering and the trainers you’ve relied on for your daily walks are waning in popularity. The solution can be found in this summer’s nautical-inspired yet still fabulous sandal trend: rope sandals.
A modern riff on the gladiator sandals that haunted the 00s, these sandals impart the most subtle of bohemian touches to any and all ensembles. Simply pair with your favourite tinted sunglasses, a tiered flouncy frock and let these tie-and-go sandals do the rest of the talking for you. Get ready to put your best and most fashionable foot forward with these nine pairs of rope sandals.
Asos Design Wide Fit jumping rope espadrilles
There’s nothing like a pop of colour on your feet during the warmer months, and this woven pair of flat sandals is the perfect place to start injecting some much-needed fun into our footwear.
Free People Nomadic Romano sandals
Free People, purveyors of all things bohemian, got the rope sandal memo years ago and have since crafted them in a spectrum of earthy hues.
Nomadic State of Mind Joe rope sandals
For pared-back sandals that pack a punch, look to Nomadic State of Mind, whose rope sandals are among the best in the game.
Penelope Chilvers Ivo rope sandals
London label Penelope Chilvers knows its way around forever footwear like no other. Wear this beige pair of rope sandals with your most outré dresses to ensure as little detracts from the sartorial main event as possible.
Asos Design Wide Fit Tape rope detail flatform sandals
There’s nothing like a pair of flatform sandals to quite literally elevate a springtime get-up. This zesty pair of lemon rope espadrilles are a case in point; feel-good footwear done right.
Shop Asos Design Wide Fit Tape rope detail flatform sandals, £16.50
Manebi Yucatan rope sandals
For those who tend to lean towards maxi dresses of the floaty variety in the warmer months, this monochrome pair of rope sandals will make the perfect footwear accoutrement.
Miista Sundray rope heel sandals
Rope sandals needn’t be flat, if that’s not what you prefer. The style set’s favourite footwear brand Miista’s Sundray rope heels simply need to be paired with a form-fitting midi dress for the spring-ready ensemble of dreams.
Le Monde Beryl knotted rope sandals
Simple and easy to slip on in the midst of a heatwave, Le Monde Beryl’s inky rope sandals are the perfect remedy for hot feet that don’t want to compromise on style.
Shop Le Monde Beryl knotted rope sandals at Matches Fashion, £365
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.