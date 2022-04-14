We almost daren’t admit it to ourselves for fear of jinxing it, but the sun – touch wood – is preparing to put its hat on for the first time this year.

What a joy it will be to enjoy a balmy four-day weekend while wearing close to nothing and lounging al fresco on a picnic blanket. But the warm weather’s highly anticipated return also beckons the need for a wardrobe update to the forefront of our collective consciousness.

After all, the fluff-lined shoes your feet have been ensconced in for the last two years have become smothering and the trainers you’ve relied on for your daily walks are waning in popularity. The solution can be found in this summer’s nautical-inspired yet still fabulous sandal trend: rope sandals.

A modern riff on the gladiator sandals that haunted the 00s, these sandals impart the most subtle of bohemian touches to any and all ensembles. Simply pair with your favourite tinted sunglasses, a tiered flouncy frock and let these tie-and-go sandals do the rest of the talking for you. Get ready to put your best and most fashionable foot forward with these nine pairs of rope sandals.