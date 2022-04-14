9 best rope sandals for summer 2022

9 rope sandals to give your summer shoe game a nautical upgrade

Tie-and-go sandals that promise to give your warm weather wardrobe a bohemian touch.

We almost daren’t admit it to ourselves for fear of jinxing it, but the sun – touch wood – is preparing to put its hat on for the first time this year.

What a joy it will be to enjoy a balmy four-day weekend while wearing close to nothing and lounging al fresco on a picnic blanket. But the warm weather’s highly anticipated return also beckons the need for a wardrobe update to the forefront of our collective consciousness.

After all, the fluff-lined shoes your feet have been ensconced in for the last two years have become smothering and the trainers you’ve relied on for your daily walks are waning in popularity. The solution can be found in this summer’s nautical-inspired yet still fabulous sandal trend: rope sandals.

A modern riff on the gladiator sandals that haunted the 00s, these sandals impart the most subtle of bohemian touches to any and all ensembles. Simply pair with your favourite tinted sunglasses, a tiered flouncy frock and let these tie-and-go sandals do the rest of the talking for you. Get ready to put your best and most fashionable foot forward with these nine pairs of rope sandals.

  • Asos Design Wide Fit jumping rope espadrilles

    Asos Design Wide Fit Jumping rope espadrilles

    There’s nothing like a pop of colour on your feet during the warmer months, and this woven pair of flat sandals is the perfect place to start injecting some much-needed fun into our footwear.

    Shop Asos Design Wide Fit Jumping rope espadrilles, £20

  • Free People Nomadic Romano sandals

    Free People Nomadic Romano sandals

    Free People, purveyors of all things bohemian, got the rope sandal memo years ago and have since crafted them in a spectrum of earthy hues. 

    Shop Free People Nomadic Romano sandals, £64

  • Nomadic State of Mind Joe rope sandals

    Nomadic State of Mind Joe rope sandals

    For pared-back sandals that pack a punch, look to Nomadic State of Mind, whose rope sandals are among the best in the game.

    Shop Nomadic State of Mind Joe rope sandals, £55

  • Penelope Chilvers Ivo rope sandals

    Penelope Chilvers Ivo rope sandals

    London label Penelope Chilvers knows its way around forever footwear like no other. Wear this beige pair of rope sandals with your most outré dresses to ensure as little detracts from the sartorial main event as possible.

    Shop Penelope Chilvers Ivo rope sandals, £89

  • Asos Design Wide Fit Tape rope detail flatform sandals

    Asos Design Wide Fit Tape rope detail flatform sandals

    There’s nothing like a pair of flatform sandals to quite literally elevate a springtime get-up. This zesty pair of lemon rope espadrilles are a case in point; feel-good footwear done right.

    Shop Asos Design Wide Fit Tape rope detail flatform sandals, £16.50

  • Manebi Yucatan rope sandals

    Manebi Yucatan rope sandals

    For those who tend to lean towards maxi dresses of the floaty variety in the warmer months, this monochrome pair of rope sandals will make the perfect footwear accoutrement.

    Shop Manebi Yucatan rope sandals, £102

  • Miista Sundray rope heel sandals

    Miista Sundray rope heel sandals

    Rope sandals needn’t be flat, if that’s not what you prefer. The style set’s favourite footwear brand Miista’s Sundray rope heels simply need to be paired with a form-fitting midi dress for the spring-ready ensemble of dreams.

    Shop Miista Sundray rope heel sandals at End Clothing, £295

  • Le Monde Beryl knotted rope sandals

    Le Monde Beryl knotted rope sandals

    Simple and easy to slip on in the midst of a heatwave, Le Monde Beryl’s inky rope sandals are the perfect remedy for hot feet that don’t want to compromise on style.

    Shop Le Monde Beryl knotted rope sandals at Matches Fashion, £365

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.

