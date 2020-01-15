We’ve narrowed it down to nine investment buys…
Ah the January sales. They used to be something most of us looked forward to, but now, with them starting earlier and earlier each year in December, by January we may be bored with them. However, it’s time to get excited – if you think there’s only the dribs and drabs left, think again. With sites such as Net-a-Porter, The Outnet and Mytheresa offering even further discounts with up to 70% off, now is in fact the perfect time to pick up a bargain, and there are so many great fashion items left.
The best way to shop the sales is to filter the sites by way of the favourite brands you already shop. This way, you’ll only be buying items that are definitely your style. Another tip is to look for investment items. Wardrobe staples are not a myth – it’s all about getting those pieces you know you’ll wear on repeat, year after year, at a heavily discounted price. What’s not to love?
From the trusty everyday wool-blend coat from Joseph, to the classic cosy alpaca wool roll neck knit from & Other Stories you’ll wear on repeat. Add to this Tibi’s slouchy leather trousers and Zara’s updated ankle boots and you get a very carefully curated edit of what the Stylist team suggests shopping in the last part of the January sales. Be quick, these winners are bound to sell out fast.
Shop investment sales buys
Joseph
A classic car coat in a timeless hue is a no-brainer when it comes to investment outerwear. The wool-blend material will keep you warm while the sleek cut will keep you looking chic.
Shop captain wool-blend coat at mytheresa.com, was £845 now £591
& Other Stories
Alpaca wool is the softest around, making this jumper the cosiest knit around. The dark green shade is an update from black and will surprisingly go with everything in your wardrobe year after year.
Shop & Other Stories oversized mock neck sweater, was £85 now £30
Tibi
Leather trousers have slipped away from second skin styles and have taken on a baggier, slouchy fit. These will be sticking around for the foreseeable so investing in a great pair is a good move.
Shop Tibi pleated shell tapered pants at net-a-porter.com, was £540 now £216
Zara
A great pair of ankle boots are ones that you can throw on with any outfit, and they’ll instantly amp up the look with minimal effort. Zara’s square toe snake beauties will do just that – from jeans and a T-shirt to a floaty dress come summer.
Shop Zara square toed snake print ankle boots, was £119 now £49.99
Wandler
OK so it’s still a £££ purchase, but a Wandler bag is worth every penny. A sleek, cross-body like this burgundy style is the everyday bag you’ll wear so many times, the price-per-wear will end up being pennies.
Shop Wandler Al smooth-leather cross-body bag at matchesfashion.com, was £1,060 now £424
Marysia
It may technically still be winter, but right now is one of the best times to snap up swimwear. Designer brands discount their key styles – get a great fitting one-piece and you can guarantee you’ll bring it back out for every sunny break.
Marysia’s one shoulder gingham style will also double up as a top if you add a midi skirt and sandals for the evening.
Shop Marysia Santa Barbara gingham swimsuit at beachcafe.com, was £370 now £185
Le Specs
Along with swimwear, it’s also a great time to pick up sunnies. Instead of going for trend-led styles, opt for a pair that’ll suit your face shape with a classic tortoiseshell or black frame so you know you’ll wear them on repeat.
Shop Le Specs La Dolce Vita tortoiseshell sunglasses at net-a-porter.com, was £80 now £24
Topshop
A rule to stick by is to seek out the tailored separates in the sale. They’re the pieces that always sell out fast and the items that’ll have longevity in your wardrobe.
Get this blazer in a size up to wear it oversized and wear over a sleek slip dress with chunky boots.
Missoma
Any discount on Missoma is worth taking advantage of. Opt for wearable, effortless pieces you can layer.
Signet rings look good on the pinky finger so size down with this one.
Images: courtesy of brands
