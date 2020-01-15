Ah the January sales. They used to be something most of us looked forward to, but now, with them starting earlier and earlier each year in December, by January we may be bored with them. However, it’s time to get excited – if you think there’s only the dribs and drabs left, think again. With sites such as Net-a-Porter, The Outnet and Mytheresa offering even further discounts with up to 70% off, now is in fact the perfect time to pick up a bargain, and there are so many great fashion items left.

The best way to shop the sales is to filter the sites by way of the favourite brands you already shop. This way, you’ll only be buying items that are definitely your style. Another tip is to look for investment items. Wardrobe staples are not a myth – it’s all about getting those pieces you know you’ll wear on repeat, year after year, at a heavily discounted price. What’s not to love?