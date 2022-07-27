5 easy dress-and-sandal outfits fashion people swear by

There’s the wonderful chemistry between a slinky slip and a chunky padded sandal, the sort an elderly relative might rely upon for support; there’s the return of the jelly shoes of your youth and their undeniable compatibility with shirt dresses; there’s even the underrated flip flop and its ability to be worn with absolutely any dress – any dress at all.

In case you’re in need of a little reminder of which dress ought to be paired with which pair of sandals, fear not – help is at hand. Consider this your go-to guide for dresses and sandals for the remainder of the summer – and for every year after.