No longer reserved for the beach only, the sarong skirt had a moment on the spring/summer runways and is quickly becoming the skirt shape of the summer.

By no means dispose of your trusty favourite fringed cotton sarong – this is still absolutely essential for instant holiday chic. But this season’s sarong has had a city-appropriate update; it works for day, night and even for the office.

Hemlines must be below the knee and fabrics should be elevated. Look for low-key linen for daytime, to be worn with a boxy T-shirt and sandals and a basket bag or a practical canvas tote. Silk styles look great for evening with barely there sandals and a racer-front vest or camisole top.