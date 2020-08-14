Sarong skirts: how to wear this season’s key skirt shape
- Harriet Davey
From bermuda shorts to tie-dye T-shirts, the spring summer catwalks were awash with easy casual wear – and the stand-out piece was the sarong-like wrap skirt. Here’s how to wear the new season skirt shape.
No longer reserved for the beach only, the sarong skirt had a moment on the spring/summer runways and is quickly becoming the skirt shape of the summer.
By no means dispose of your trusty favourite fringed cotton sarong – this is still absolutely essential for instant holiday chic. But this season’s sarong has had a city-appropriate update; it works for day, night and even for the office.
Hemlines must be below the knee and fabrics should be elevated. Look for low-key linen for daytime, to be worn with a boxy T-shirt and sandals and a basket bag or a practical canvas tote. Silk styles look great for evening with barely there sandals and a racer-front vest or camisole top.
If you’re going to attempt to wear a sarong skirt for the office, wear it with a crisp cotton shirt, a bold lip and hair up. Jewellery will add polish to your look and offsets the bohemian wrap skirt vibe expertly. Wear a chunky gold chain necklace and bracelet with your sarong skirt to cement its on-trend status, or add statement gold hoops for evening.
Cream and beige look eternally chic, especially when worn with black or white and tan leather sandals, but don’t be afraid of colour; bold, bright printed skirts look great day or night. Clash orange with yellow, wear a blue and white tie-dye print skirt with a pink knitted vest top and bright sandals.
Designers including Johanna Ortiz (above), Khaite and Marni all put wrap skirts back on the catwalk for spring/summer 2020 in brights, prints and neutrals.
Check out our edit of the seven best styles below.
H&M
Give a totally tropical twist to your everyday outfits with this bargain skirt from the H&M sale. Keep it classic with a white short sleeve shirt and tan sandals.
Savannah Morrow The Label
A fringed hem just screams summer. Team this rich, rust number with a white racer vest top and black flatform sandals.
Ganni
Brighten up your basic T-shirts with a bright wrap skirt. This cool blue number will also look so good clashed with other ditsy floral prints.
Shop Ganni floral-print cotton-voile wrap skirt, £95 (matchesfashion.com)
& Other Stories
We guarantee everyone will ask where you got this winner of a skirt from. The perfect length, the ruffles and the summery print – hello, dream sarong skirt. Team it with the matching top.
Johanna Ortiz
Take the look straight from the catwalk and opt for this Johanna Ortiz beauty. The neutral shade will mean you can style it so many ways: from punchy prints to bright hues and clean classics.
Zara
Playing it safe with black is never a bad idea. You’ll wear this knot skirt on repeat across all seasons. Tip: try it out with a puff sleeve top.
& Other Stories
No beach, no problem. Style this pistachio mini with a puff sleeve top, straw bag and tan sandals and you’ll create the perfect brunch outfit.
