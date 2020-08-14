Fashion

Sarong skirts: how to wear this season’s key skirt shape

Harriet Davey
From bermuda shorts to tie-dye T-shirts, the spring summer catwalks were awash with easy casual wear – and the stand-out piece was the sarong-like wrap skirt. Here’s how to wear the new season skirt shape.

No longer reserved for the beach only, the sarong skirt had a moment on the spring/summer runways and is quickly becoming the skirt shape of the summer. 

By no means dispose of your trusty favourite fringed cotton sarong – this is still absolutely essential for instant holiday chic. But this season’s sarong has had a city-appropriate update; it works for day, night and even for the office.

Hemlines must be below the knee and fabrics should be elevated. Look for low-key linen for daytime, to be worn with a boxy T-shirt and sandals and a basket bag or a practical canvas tote. Silk styles look great for evening with barely there sandals and a racer-front vest or camisole top.

If you’re going to attempt to wear a sarong skirt for the office, wear it with a crisp cotton shirt, a bold lip and hair up. Jewellery will add polish to your look and offsets the bohemian wrap skirt vibe expertly. Wear a chunky gold chain necklace and bracelet with your sarong skirt to cement its on-trend status, or add statement gold hoops for evening.

Cream and beige look eternally chic, especially when worn with black or white and tan leather sandals, but don’t be afraid of colour; bold, bright printed skirts look great day or night. Clash orange with yellow, wear a blue and white tie-dye print skirt with a pink knitted vest top and bright sandals

Designers including Johanna Ortiz (above), Khaite and Marni all put wrap skirts back on the catwalk for spring/summer 2020 in brights, prints and neutrals. 

Check out our edit of the seven best styles below. 

