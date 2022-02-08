In the world of style, when trends change as quickly as the weather, it can be hard to keep abreast of which dresses are in, and which are definitively not.

In these cases, it can be helpful to invest in style perennials, the sort that will promptly become the most hard-working pieces of your wardrobe, without requiring you to so much as lift a finger. The most timeless of these dresses are those that reside in the satin camp.