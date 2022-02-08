All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The style secret to looking both smart and stylish without having to painstakingly pore over outfits? A sleek and simple satin dress.
In the world of style, when trends change as quickly as the weather, it can be hard to keep abreast of which dresses are in, and which are definitively not.
In these cases, it can be helpful to invest in style perennials, the sort that will promptly become the most hard-working pieces of your wardrobe, without requiring you to so much as lift a finger. The most timeless of these dresses are those that reside in the satin camp.
While you could be forgiven for assuming that satin dresses are for summer and summer only thanks to their weightlessness, a stable of designers have crafted the material into frocks that are perfect come rain or shine.
Indeed, the satin dresses of today are available as thigh-skimming minis, knee-flirting midis and floor-sweeping maxis. For easy-peasy dressing that requires minimal effort, pair yours with chunky trainers or big ol’ boots; for a skimpier evening look, swap them out for a slinky heel or a pared-back sandal.
The only thing worth actually debating is which to buy and how quickly you can debut it to your inner circle. We vote ASAP. These are 11 of our favourites to help you on your way.
River Island blue tie waist satin dress
Crafted in a punchy azure blue, River Island’s mini satin dress is crying out to be paired with some zebra print and gold jewellery for a look worthy of attention.
Omnes Florence seamed satin midi dress
Conscious London label Omnes is a go-to for easy-breezy dresses that require minimal effort. This Carrie Bradshaw-esque tangerine-toned slip is a winner in our eyes.
Never Fully Dressed olive satin wrap dress
Simply wrap this slinky olive satin dress around you, pair with some statement-making knee-high boots and off you go, clad in a seriously traffic-stopping ensemble.
Reformation Marguerite dress
Reformation doesn’t put a foot wrong when it comes to dresses, and this feisty hot pink number is proof. Contrast with statement primary-coloured accessories for a bright and playful get-up.
Topshop satin frill back occasion dress
Topshop’s silky ankle-length slip style dress is available in a trio of unapologetically zesty hues: hot pink, lime green and blueberry blue. We’ll have one of each, thank you very much.
H&M satin dress
Satin dresses needn’t be figure-hugging if you don’t want them to be. Simply pair this floaty number with lashings of gold jewellery, and there you have a perfect satin dress ensemble.
Hush satin T-shirt dress
This easy to style T-shirt style satin dress is the throw-on-and-go number of dreams. Throw a woolly cardigan over the top for a simple snuggly upgrade and shrug it off when you want more of an impactful look.
Tahlira Valentia red satin dress
Red is never a bad idea, but you can tone it down by pairing with additional black and white pieces or amp it up with statement jewellery and a chic up-do.
Never Fully Dressed Peace and Love wrap dress
Another wrap dress never hurt anybody, and this peace and love-adorned satin dress is proof. Wear with a statement-making coat and some clashing heels for a wonderful silky look.
Grace Wales Bonner Genius satin dress
For those who prefer a more demure and pared-back palette, Grace Wales Bonner’s striped satin dress is a perfect option, thanks to its khaki and black colourway.
Shop Grace Wales Bonner Genius satin dress at Net-a-Porter, £250
Baum und Pferdgarten Aster dress
Baum und Pferdgarten is a Copenhagen-based brand that is behind many, and indeed most, of your favourite street style set-approved ensembles. Wear this minty green satin dress alone or with the label’s coordinating silky trousers for an easy peasy outfit combination.
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.