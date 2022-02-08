Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi

Satin dresses make for the perfect transitional style staple, and these 11 are proof

Posted by for Fashion

The style secret to looking both smart and stylish without having to painstakingly pore over outfits? A sleek and simple satin dress. 

In the world of style, when trends change as quickly as the weather, it can be hard to keep abreast of which dresses are in, and which are definitively not.

In these cases, it can be helpful to invest in style perennials, the sort that will promptly become the most hard-working pieces of your wardrobe, without requiring you to so much as lift a finger. The most timeless of these dresses are those that reside in the satin camp. 

A simple satin dress provides all the texture an outfit needs.

While you could be forgiven for assuming that satin dresses are for summer and summer only thanks to their weightlessness, a stable of designers have crafted the material into frocks that are perfect come rain or shine.

Indeed, the satin dresses of today are available as thigh-skimming minis, knee-flirting midis and floor-sweeping maxis. For easy-peasy dressing that requires minimal effort, pair yours with chunky trainers or big ol’ boots; for a skimpier evening look, swap them out for a slinky heel or a pared-back sandal. 

A long-sleeved satin dress in a minty pastel hue is a style no-brainer.

The only thing worth actually debating is which to buy and how quickly you can debut it to your inner circle. We vote ASAP. These are 11 of our favourites to help you on your way.

  • River Island blue tie waist satin dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    River Island blue tie waist satin dress

    Crafted in a punchy azure blue, River Island’s mini satin dress is crying out to be paired with some zebra print and gold jewellery for a look worthy of attention.

    Shop River Island blue tie waist satin dress, £38

  • Omnes Florence seamed satin midi dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Omnes Florence seamed satin midi dress

    Conscious London label Omnes is a go-to for easy-breezy dresses that require minimal effort. This Carrie Bradshaw-esque tangerine-toned slip is a winner in our eyes.

    Shop Omnes Florence seamed satin midi dress, £55

  • Never Fully Dressed olive satin wrap dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Never Fully Dressed olive satin wrap dress

    Simply wrap this slinky olive satin dress around you, pair with some statement-making knee-high boots and off you go, clad in a seriously traffic-stopping ensemble.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed olive satin wrap dress, £89

  • Reformation Marguerite dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Reformation Marguerite dress

    Reformation doesn’t put a foot wrong when it comes to dresses, and this feisty hot pink number is proof. Contrast with statement primary-coloured accessories for a bright and playful get-up.  

    Shop Reformation Marguerite dress, £300

  • Topshop satin frill back occasion dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Topshop satin frill back occasion dress

    Topshop’s silky ankle-length slip style dress is available in a trio of unapologetically zesty hues: hot pink, lime green and blueberry blue. We’ll have one of each, thank you very much. 

    Shop Topshop satin frill back occasion dress at Asos, £65

  • H&M satin dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    H&M satin dress

    Satin dresses needn’t be figure-hugging if you don’t want them to be. Simply pair this floaty number with lashings of gold jewellery, and there you have a perfect satin dress ensemble.

    Shop H&M satin dress, £21

  • Hush satin T-shirt dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Hush satin T-shirt dress

    This easy to style T-shirt style satin dress is the throw-on-and-go number of dreams. Throw a woolly cardigan over the top for a simple snuggly upgrade and shrug it off when you want more of an impactful look.

    Shop Hush satin T-shirt dress, £40

  • Tahlira Valentia red satin dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Tahlira Valentia red satin dress

    Red is never a bad idea, but you can tone it down by pairing with additional black and white pieces or amp it up with statement jewellery and a chic up-do.

    Shop Tahlira Valentia red satin dress, £35

  • Never Fully Dressed Peace and Love wrap dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Never Fully Dressed Peace and Love wrap dress

    Another wrap dress never hurt anybody, and this peace and love-adorned satin dress is proof. Wear with a statement-making coat and some clashing heels for a wonderful silky look.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed Peace and Love wrap dress, £29

  • Grace Wales Bonner Genius satin dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Grace Wales Bonner Genius satin dress

    For those who prefer a more demure and pared-back palette, Grace Wales Bonner’s striped satin dress is a perfect option, thanks to its khaki and black colourway.

    Shop Grace Wales Bonner Genius satin dress at Net-a-Porter, £250

  • Baum und Pferdgarten Aster dress

    Where to buy best satin dresses 2022: mini, midi, maxi
    Baum und Pferdgarten Aster dress

    Baum und Pferdgarten is a Copenhagen-based brand that is behind many, and indeed most, of your favourite street style set-approved ensembles. Wear this minty green satin dress alone or with the label’s coordinating silky trousers for an easy peasy outfit combination.

    Shop Baum und Pferdgarten Aster dress, £389

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.

Topics

