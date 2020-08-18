We can only assume that most of us feel like we blinked and it went from March to August. Lots has happened in this time – when it comes to fashion, we’ve gone from slippers and loungewear to suddenly having places to go and outfits to wear. One thing we’ve found is that the humble dress has seen us through many days. White frocks have given us all the summery vibes, yellow dresses have brightened up the gloomiest of days and the mini dress resurgence has been getting us through the heatwaves. Now, with autumn on the horizon and new season clothes dropping in store, it’s time to think about the styles that’ll have longevity in our wardrobes – seeing us through the rest of 2020, in style.

The Stylist fashion team has noticed that satin and silk dresses are a hit right now. It could be something to do with the fact they make you feel that little bit dressier, even if they are paired with trainers or a chunky sandal. It’s the soft, luxurious feel of the material that makes getting dressed more exciting once again. We can rely on them when it comes to party season too, so you can feel safe in the knowledge that you’ll be buying into an item you can wear again and again. It doesn’t matter whether you prefer a midi, a wrap, a mini or a slip – any style goes as long as it comes in a glossy, silky soft fabric.

Fashion contributor Nnenna puts a fresh spin on summer florals with a front-split midi dress. Showing us all how to do high/low dressing in dad sneakers and statement Loewe sunnies.

Influencer and model Grece shows the timeless black slip dress doesn’t have to be saved for autumn/winter – wear it now with quilted sandals (they’re another key trend, FYI). Whatever your style, we’ve found a silky dress that’ll suit you – scroll down to see our pick of the best satin and silk dresses.

Whistles Best silky dresses: Whistles The summer sales are still in full swing and there are some serious bargains to be had. This sunshine shade maxi slip dress is now under £50 and at the time of writing, it still had all sizes available – go, go, go! Shop Whistles yellow satin slip dress, £49 (was £169) BUY NOW