An effortless way to feel stylish this summer is with a soft, silky dress – these are the best styles to shop right now.
We can only assume that most of us feel like we blinked and it went from March to August. Lots has happened in this time – when it comes to fashion, we’ve gone from slippers and loungewear to suddenly having places to go and outfits to wear. One thing we’ve found is that the humble dress has seen us through many days. White frocks have given us all the summery vibes, yellow dresses have brightened up the gloomiest of days and the mini dress resurgence has been getting us through the heatwaves. Now, with autumn on the horizon and new season clothes dropping in store, it’s time to think about the styles that’ll have longevity in our wardrobes – seeing us through the rest of 2020, in style.
The Stylist fashion team has noticed that satin and silk dresses are a hit right now. It could be something to do with the fact they make you feel that little bit dressier, even if they are paired with trainers or a chunky sandal. It’s the soft, luxurious feel of the material that makes getting dressed more exciting once again. We can rely on them when it comes to party season too, so you can feel safe in the knowledge that you’ll be buying into an item you can wear again and again.
It doesn’t matter whether you prefer a midi, a wrap, a mini or a slip – any style goes as long as it comes in a glossy, silky soft fabric.
Fashion contributor Nnenna puts a fresh spin on summer florals with a front-split midi dress. Showing us all how to do high/low dressing in dad sneakers and statement Loewe sunnies.
Influencer and model Grece shows the timeless black slip dress doesn’t have to be saved for autumn/winter – wear it now with quilted sandals (they’re another key trend, FYI).
Whatever your style, we’ve found a silky dress that’ll suit you – scroll down to see our pick of the best satin and silk dresses.
Whistles
The summer sales are still in full swing and there are some serious bargains to be had. This sunshine shade maxi slip dress is now under £50 and at the time of writing, it still had all sizes available – go, go, go!
H&M
H&M has a small section of pieces made from more luxurious materials (which come with a slightly higher price tag). You can find them all by searching ‘premium quality’ – this 100% silk dress is one of our favourites for obvious aesthetically pleasing reasons.
Sankt
Most of us bought into the bias cut slip skirt last summer; this season, it’s all about the dress. Turkish label Sankt (created by two sisters) has the perfect silky slip dress. It also comes in navy and butter yellow, FYI.
& Other Stories
This dress already has two main components which make it a universally flattering fit: midi length and a wrap style. Combine these with delicate florals and a satin fabric and you get a dream summer frock.
Staud
If you like the idea of a satin dress but prefer a structured fit, this Staud shirt dress is for you. In a cotton-blend satin, you get the luxe look without the usual floaty fabric.
Shop Staud Bentley cotton-blend satin shirt dress, £260 (matchesfashion.com)
Tove
Tove is a London-born brand known for exquisite dresses. This 100% satin number is now in the sale – yes, you can wear a black dress in summer.
Style with chunky sandals, chunky jewels and a quilted grab clutch.
Zara
Zara has a history of making polka dot dresses which become a cult style. We can only predict this is the next one on the list. Pair it with trainers and a baguette shoulder bag for day, for evening switch to mules and a chain strap bag.
Weekday
We love a dress we know we’ll wear past the season we buy it in. This cami dress gives a nod to the nighties with a halter neck style – it’ll see you from summer through to party season. It also comes in fail-safe black, too.
Forever New
We’re already thinking ahead to wedding guest season next year. This dress will be the perfect bridesmaid or guest dress to rely on – it’s available in size 16-28 and also in hot pink.
Shop Forever New curve wrap dress, £50.40 (was £105) asos.com
Opening image: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands