From dresses to skirts to tops, neoprene makes the best clothes – these 11 pieces are proof.
If you’re in the market for some statement-making clothes, there is only one material that’s crafting some of the most form-fitting and splashy clothes in the game.
Neoprene, which is oftentimes referred to as scuba, is a material that’s crafted from synthetic rubber and, in the realm of fashion at least, makes for wondrous pieces of clothing.
Why are pieces of clothing crafted from neoprene, which is also the material that typically is used to make wetsuits, quite so brilliant? Well, that’s obvious. Fashion crafted from the material is splashy and form-fitting; scuba makes for a piece of clothing that introduces you before you so much as even have to say a word.
And the best part is there are dresses, tops, trousers, playsuits and jumpers galore, all crafted from the streamlined material that are ready to make a splash on your behalf. These are a few of our favourites.
Coast bardot scuba midi dress
Now that weddings are back on (hurrah!), it pays to consider what you’ll wear to them. This cobalt blue scuba dress is sure to attract all the best sorts of attention.
Asos Design Hourglass scuba floral corset
Corsets are big news in fashion at the moment, so embrace one crafted from neoprene to nail both trends.
Lululemon scuba hoodie
A sculpted scuba hoodie can take you from desk to dusk with minimal effort: just swap out your bottoms from shorts to trousers to elevate it.
New Look lilac scuba blazer
Nothing sounds like as much of a statement as a boxy blazer; we love this lavender-toned scuba number.
Sweaty Betty Grace scuba sweatshirt
With a chic tie at the waist, this scuba sweatshirt is statement-making without compromising on comfort.
Asos Design puff sleeve scuba skater playsuit
A playsuit is the no-frills answer to any fashion dilemma: this muted purple number is the perfect way of embracing scuba.
Nocturne printed scuba jacket
This attention-seeking jacket is not one to be missed; tone it down with a white top and white jeans for a fun ensemble.
Cos scuba mini skirt
Take your skirt arsenal to new heights with this classic scuba black miniskirt. Wear with a boxy blazer and a pair of minimal heels for optimum style points.
Tibi zip-detailed stretch-scuba top
The perfect accoutrement to all summer ensembles, this collared white top will look sensational when paired with flared jeans.
Asos Design extreme sleeve scuba jacket
A classic black jacket, this tie-waist scuba jacket is a serious sartorial winner. Pair with a kickflared jeans and statement trainers.
McQ Alexander McQueen lilac scuba shorts
Shorts are a summer staple; pair this lilac pair with an oversized shirt and a pair of chunky sandals for a seriously sharp look.
Shop McQ Alexander McQueen lilac scuba shorts at Net-a-Porter, £230
Images: courtesy of brands.