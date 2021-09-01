If you’re in the market for some statement-making clothes, there is only one material that’s crafting some of the most form-fitting and splashy clothes in the game.

Neoprene, which is oftentimes referred to as scuba, is a material that’s crafted from synthetic rubber and, in the realm of fashion at least, makes for wondrous pieces of clothing.

Why are pieces of clothing crafted from neoprene, which is also the material that typically is used to make wetsuits, quite so brilliant? Well, that’s obvious. Fashion crafted from the material is splashy and form-fitting; scuba makes for a piece of clothing that introduces you before you so much as even have to say a word.

And the best part is there are dresses, tops, trousers, playsuits and jumpers galore, all crafted from the streamlined material that are ready to make a splash on your behalf. These are a few of our favourites.