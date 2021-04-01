No ironing required: seersucker is the puckered, light, breathable and textured feel material to update all of your favourite pieces for spring/summer 2021.
Do you often wonder how you used to get up, maybe go to a fitness class, get ready, have breakfast and make your morning commute, on time? With routines all over the place this past year, it’s no surprise we’ve all relied on the easy options when it comes to getting dressed. Joggers have become everyone’s most prized possessions, coffee-stained sweatshirts are in heavy rotation and footwear doesn’t go much further than slippers. Now, though, nice weather and dressing up is back on the cards and it might be time to dust off some old favourites.
Not quite ready to reintroduce yourself to midi dresses, blazers and pairs of trousers? What if we were to tell you there’s a way you can wear them all again whilst also saving time getting ready? Meet the seersucker styles that require no ironing time.
“What exactly is seersucker?” I hear you cry. It’s the name of the material you’ve most likely spotted on swimwear and it’s probably most similar to that of the type of waffle dressing gowns you find at fancy spa days. Usually made from cotton, it’s weaved to have a puckered, textured feel and no ironing is required as it’s supposed to look a bit creased – the joy.
Kai Kaimins – florist behind My Lady Garden – gives a lesson in how to wear a seersucker dress in the most springtime way possible, with a flower prop. And we’ve found the best seersucker dresses, tops, blazers, trousers and shorts that are light, breathable and are ready to throw on, and go.
These are the seersucker pieces that’ll save you time getting ready, while also making you look like you’ve made an effort with your spring outfits.
Best seersucker pieces for spring
Collusion dress
From garden gatherings to park meet-ups, this dress will see you through every upcoming plan in your previously empty diary. Team it with trainers to keep it cool.
Monki top
Bubblegum pink is big news for spring/summer 2021 so you’ll be ticking off two trends in one with this top. Spotted on the runways at the likes of Chanel and Valentino, the bolder the better when it comes to pink this season.
Ganni dress
Black for spring is a thing and you can try it out with this dreamy checked, seersucker dress by Ganni. Keep those Scandi vibes by teaming with chunky boots or sandals.
Baum Und Pferdgarten top
This green, checked seersucker fabric is so good, Scandi brand Baum Und Pferdgarten also made matching trousers, a mini dress and a midi dress, too.
H&M blouse
Give your classic white shirt a new feel (quite literally) with this soft seersucker style from H&M. Whether you choose to wear it with tailored trousers or joggers, you’ll keep it on heavy rotation in your wardrobe.
Ganni trousersParty pants are here for spring and Ganni has nailed the look with this fun design. Go for top-to-toe seersucker by wearing the matching top, too.
Remain Birger Christensen dress
Ready to get some spring air on your skin? This off-the-shoulder number is a spring/summer hero you’ll always bring back out year after year.
Shop Remain Birger Christensen dress Lea dress at Net-a-Porter, £190
Weekend Max Mara blazer
Part of the Mix designer collaboration collections, this maxi dress is the style you’ll want to swish around in all year round.
Shop Weekend Max Mara striped jacket at John Lewis & Partners, £239.20
Asos shirt
Striped shirts are a winner this season and this colour-block pastel version at Asos is giving us all the spring feels. Keep it casual with denim and trainers.
Weekday shirt
This retro gingham shirt is a winner across all seasons. Layer it over a high-neck, sheer top for now and come summer you’ll be throwing it over a bikini top with rope-tie shorts.
Brunello Cucinelli shorts
Quite the splurge (even though they are half price at The Outnet), these shorts will see you through every single summer, forever. Worth the spend, you’ll wear these at every given opportunity from now on.
Shop Brunello Cucinelli shorts at The Outnet £405 (previously £810)
