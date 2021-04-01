Do you often wonder how you used to get up, maybe go to a fitness class, get ready, have breakfast and make your morning commute, on time? With routines all over the place this past year, it’s no surprise we’ve all relied on the easy options when it comes to getting dressed. Joggers have become everyone’s most prized possessions, coffee-stained sweatshirts are in heavy rotation and footwear doesn’t go much further than slippers. Now, though, nice weather and dressing up is back on the cards and it might be time to dust off some old favourites.

Not quite ready to reintroduce yourself to midi dresses, blazers and pairs of trousers? What if we were to tell you there’s a way you can wear them all again whilst also saving time getting ready? Meet the seersucker styles that require no ironing time.

“What exactly is seersucker?” I hear you cry. It’s the name of the material you’ve most likely spotted on swimwear and it’s probably most similar to that of the type of waffle dressing gowns you find at fancy spa days. Usually made from cotton, it’s weaved to have a puckered, textured feel and no ironing is required as it’s supposed to look a bit creased – the joy.

Kai Kaimins – florist behind My Lady Garden – gives a lesson in how to wear a seersucker dress in the most springtime way possible, with a flower prop. And we’ve found the best seersucker dresses, tops, blazers, trousers and shorts that are light, breathable and are ready to throw on, and go.

These are the seersucker pieces that’ll save you time getting ready, while also making you look like you’ve made an effort with your spring outfits.