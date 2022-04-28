Summer fashion: 11 best seersucker dresses to buy now 2022

Seersucker dresses are the MVP of summer style – and these 11 are proof

Solve all your summer style dilemmas with a breezy and easy-to-style seersucker dress.

There is no real rulebook when it comes to dress-wearing in warm weather. Whatever is easy and breezy to throw on over your head, and whatever allows your skin to breathe – as sweat trickles into crevices you didn’t know existed – is a sure-fire stylistic win.

However, there is a family of dresses that tick all of the aforementioned boxes and then some, and it’s the seersucker clan. Of course, seersucker and summer go together like strawberries and cream, but the often overlooked material is making a case for a wardrobe comeback. 

A seersucker dress is a sartorial no-brainer.

Most often crafted in summer-ready ginghams, the virtues of seersucker dresses are threefold. These are dresses that hold their form even after being thrown in the wash. They are impactful without requiring any real styling effort. And they are completely timeless. 

As far as summer style investments go, you can’t go far wrong with a seersucker dress, so we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best to buy now. 

  • Rixo Liudmyla seersucker dress

    Rixo Liudmyla seersucker dress

    Rixo’s collared floor-sweeping dress is a perfect iteration for basking in the sun. Pair with statement cat-eye sunglasses for a retro frock that’s worthy of all the praise.

    Shop Rixo Liudmyla seersucker dress, £225

  • Kitri Janelle seersucker dress

    Kitri Janelle seersucker dress

    Fashion is having a big lilac love-in this summer, and there’s no better way to embrace it than with Kitri’s fitted seersucker shirt dress.

    Shop Kitri Janelle seersucker dress, £145

  • Never Fully Dressed green gingham dress

    Never Fully Dressed green gingham dress

    What Never Fully Dressed doesn’t know about dresses isn’t worth knowing. This emerald green gingham midi is crying out to be debuted as part of your summer style arsenal.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed green gingham dress, £89

  • Nobody’s Child Charlie maxi dress

    Nobody's Child Charlie maxi dress

    Maxi dresses are the ultimate summer dress: simply pair with larger-than-life gold hoops. Here’s a dress that does all of the talking for you.

    Shop Nobody’s Child Charlie maxi dress, £75

  • Kitri Jolene seersucker dress

    Kitri Jolene seersucker dress

    Kitri’s square-necked seersucker dress is perfect for throwing on with your favourite trainers and a statement pair of sunnies. A sunny weather no-brainer.

    Shop Kitri Jolene seersucker dress, £165

  • Lindex seersucker dress

    Lindex seersucker dress

    There’s nothing easier in the warm weather than an easy-breezy throw-on-and-go scarlet mini dress that’s both flirty and fun. 

    Shop Lindex seersucker dress, £39.99

