All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Solve all your summer style dilemmas with a breezy and easy-to-style seersucker dress.
There is no real rulebook when it comes to dress-wearing in warm weather. Whatever is easy and breezy to throw on over your head, and whatever allows your skin to breathe – as sweat trickles into crevices you didn’t know existed – is a sure-fire stylistic win.
However, there is a family of dresses that tick all of the aforementioned boxes and then some, and it’s the seersucker clan. Of course, seersucker and summer go together like strawberries and cream, but the often overlooked material is making a case for a wardrobe comeback.
Most often crafted in summer-ready ginghams, the virtues of seersucker dresses are threefold. These are dresses that hold their form even after being thrown in the wash. They are impactful without requiring any real styling effort. And they are completely timeless.
As far as summer style investments go, you can’t go far wrong with a seersucker dress, so we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best to buy now.
Rixo Liudmyla seersucker dress
Rixo’s collared floor-sweeping dress is a perfect iteration for basking in the sun. Pair with statement cat-eye sunglasses for a retro frock that’s worthy of all the praise.
Kitri Janelle seersucker dress
Fashion is having a big lilac love-in this summer, and there’s no better way to embrace it than with Kitri’s fitted seersucker shirt dress.
Never Fully Dressed green gingham dress
What Never Fully Dressed doesn’t know about dresses isn’t worth knowing. This emerald green gingham midi is crying out to be debuted as part of your summer style arsenal.
Asos Design tiered seersucker dress
For when the sun puts its biggest and boldest hat on, a tiered maxi dress is the breeziest frock of all.
Monki gingham seersucker dress
Bursts of fruity, zesty lime green are the perfect way to inject some fun into an otherwise tired summer wardrobe. This Monki midi is a case in point.
Warehouse cotton seersucker midi dress
For those who like to make a splash en route to the beach, this jade green seersucker midi dress is the breezy cover-up of dreams.
Asos Design Curve seersucker dress in leopard print
Leopard print is a forever neutral as far as we’re concerned, and there’s no better way to champion the print than with a maxi dress.
Shop Asos Design Curve seersucker dress in leopard print, £24
Ganni seersucker dress
Ganni’s seersucker dresses are among the best in the game for obvious reasons. Dress in the shade of the water you hope to be paddling in, right?
Nobody’s Child Charlie maxi dress
Maxi dresses are the ultimate summer dress: simply pair with larger-than-life gold hoops. Here’s a dress that does all of the talking for you.
Kitri Jolene seersucker dress
Kitri’s square-necked seersucker dress is perfect for throwing on with your favourite trainers and a statement pair of sunnies. A sunny weather no-brainer.
Lindex seersucker dress
There’s nothing easier in the warm weather than an easy-breezy throw-on-and-go scarlet mini dress that’s both flirty and fun.
Images: courtesy of brands