There is no real rulebook when it comes to dress-wearing in warm weather. Whatever is easy and breezy to throw on over your head, and whatever allows your skin to breathe – as sweat trickles into crevices you didn’t know existed – is a sure-fire stylistic win.

However, there is a family of dresses that tick all of the aforementioned boxes and then some, and it’s the seersucker clan. Of course, seersucker and summer go together like strawberries and cream, but the often overlooked material is making a case for a wardrobe comeback.