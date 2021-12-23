Love shopping independent, but not quite sure where to start when looking for the perfect item? We’re here to bring you some inspo. These are the nine bestselling items from independent brands at The Drop.
Shopping independently has always been important, but supporting the smaller brands out there has been given the shine it deserves over the past couple of years. The trouble, though, is where to look? We know there are so many incredible labels offering truly unique and inspirational items, but finding a place that puts them all together in one place in another quagmire within itself.
This is where The Drop, by Stylist comes in – our marketplace home to independent brands that are soon to be your favourites across fashion, interiors, beauty, accessories and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your best friend’s birthday that involves a touch of personalisation or a candle that’s simply too delicious not to proudly showcase in your home, there’s something for everyone.
Boasting over 500 brands, there’s a lot on offer at The Drop, so to make things nice and easy we’ve rounded up the bestselling items from this year, according to you. There’s something for (almost) every occasion/outfit in there.
Simply scroll down to take a look at the pieces that you could become fast fans of…
Their Nibs ladies pomegranate satin pyjama set
It’s official: luxe pyjama season is now in session, so take advantage of this exclusive price and give your PJ collection an autumnal update with Their Nibs’ deep red pomegranate print satin pyjama set.
Designed by Fiona Bell, former head of womenswear at Laura Ashley, we’d expect nothing less than this chic offering. Pomegranate fan or not, this is a delectably stylish look to lounge about in.
Shop Their Nibs ladies pomegranate satin pyjama set at The Drop, £31.50
Posh Totty Designs pearl hoop earrings
Stylist’s fashion team have spoken: pearls are no longer the domain of your great-grandmother. Think Kamala Harris and Harry Styles’ signature necklaces, and H&M’s sell-out collaboration with Simone Rocha, which was heavily embellished by the classic baubles.
Available in sterling silver as well as 18ct rose gold or yellow gold plating, these delicate pearl hoop earrings are available at 10% off only on The Drop.
Shop Posh Totty Designs pearl hoop earrings at The Drop, £24.30
Limpet Store I Need A Nap embroidered sweatshirt
Limpet Store’s cosy, fleece-lined sweatshirt is imprinted with the saying that gets uttered across the nation on Sunday afternoons, while keeping you stylishly warm in the process.
With embroidery coming straight from founder Emily Fluen’s south England-based design studio, the playful loungewear staple is available in three go-with-everything colours – white, grey and black – and its oversized fit makes for a great WFH option, too. Just remember to switch your laptop’s camera off if you happen to be wearing it in a meeting with your boss…
Shop Limpet Store I need a nap embroidered sweatshirt at The Drop, £35
Eclat Skin London rose blossom glow hydro-gel eye pads
Designed to awaken your under eyes and reduce visible signs of fatigue, the pads are filled with antioxidant-rich flower extract serum that feels cool on the skin and aims to smooth the look of fine lines.
The pack contains five sets of two eye pads. Key ingredients include paeonia albiflora flower extract, which has antioxidants to protect the skin from free radicals and rhodiola rosea root extract, which research has shown can help improve the appearance of fine lines. Simply apply and take 15 minutes to escape the day.
Shop Eclat Skin London rose blossom glow hydro-gel eye pads at The Drop, £10
Mila & Eve Sophia tassel bag with free personalisation
Whether you’re taking your regimented evening stroll or popping to the shops, you want to run your errands in style. Enter: Mila & Eve’s Sophia bag. Not only does its classic pebble grain texture look chic, but the tassel fringe detailing on the zip dresses up any sweatshirt and joggers combo.
Available in three colours – black, navy and dark grey – thanks to the personalisation service, you can get yours with your initials, name or any other abbreviation relevant to you. Get ready to show off your new staple piece.
Shop Mila & Eve Sophia tassel bag with free personalisation at The Drop, £45
Anouska Georgia London initial baguette ring
“Move over initial necklaces, it’s all about the initial ring,” declares Stylist’s fashion features editor Billie Bhatia. “Crafted from crystals, these personalised baguette rings will add a sprinkle of glamour to your ring stack.”
Available in gold or silver plate, the ring’s wrap-around band is easily adjustable, but best suited to medium or large finger sizes. Wear alone with a neutral manicure for luxe minimalism, or layer up with maximalist abandon.
Shop Anouska Georgia London initial baguette ring at The Drop, £15
Lund London 300ml insulated water bottle
We all know that reusable bottles help cut down on plastic – but you don’t always want to have a half-litre of liquid sloshing around in your bag (that’s even if you can fit a 500ml bottle in your beloved crossbody). Which is why we love Lund London’s stylish 300ml bottles that are ideal for shorter journeys and smaller bags.
The chic, cylindrical-topped stainless steel mini bottle will keep thirst at bay, whether you’re clutching a flat white (which’ll stay hot for 12 hours) or keeping your lemon-infused water cold for an entire day – there’s also room for standard-sized ice cubes. The only hiccup will be which of the seven colour combinations to choose from…
Shop Lund London 300ml insulated water bottle at The Drop, £20
Kim & Tonic Just Quietly Smashing It white T-shirt
Kim & Tonic’s ‘Just Quietly Smashing It’ T-shirt makes a great gift for anyone who deserves recognition or is in need of a confidence boost. “Add some feel-good vibes to your everyday wardrobe with this cotton T-shirt,” says Stylist’s style director Polly Knight. “Team with high-waisted denim, your comfiest sandals and some oversized sunnies for a cool yet punchy look.”
Shop Kim & Tonic Just Quietly Smashing It white t-shirt at The Drop, £18
The Big Silk 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcase
Available in five colours, The Big Silk’s hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial pillowcases are made from mulberry silk, aka the highest quality silk available. Not only do they reduce hair damage and breakage, due to the non-absorbent material, they won’t soak up your expensive serums and creams like regular cotton pillowcases. Good hair days and good skin days will soon be all yours…
Shop The Big Silk 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcase at The Drop, £49
Images: courtesy of brands