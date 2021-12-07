All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re new to the sequin trend, testing the waters with a perfectly sparkly top is the ideal way to ease yourself in. These are the picks you need to add to your wardrobe ASAP.
Sequins have, unequivocally, become a staple in our Christmas wardrobes and we’re not complaining.
There is something about the dark nights at the end of the year that call for some glitz and glamour, but if the thought of an all-out sparkly outfit or bejewelled gowns are not for you, let us introduce you to something a bit more wearable – the sequin top.
The bad news is many Christmas parties are being scaled down, cancelled or moved over to Zoom due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, but the good news is there’s no reason why you can’t still dress up for the occasion. While your colleagues and loved ones may only be able to see your top half, there’s still a lot that can be done on the festive top front. Scroll on to see the best 11 sparkly tops from some of our favourite brands.
Mango long-sleeved T-shirt with sequins
Who said sequins had to solely be worn in either black or silver? This beautiful pastel green long-sleeved number is glamorous but understated in its sparkle – a perfect T-shirt to incorporate into the rest of your December wardrobe.
Karen Millen velvet sequin stretch woven cross front top
This gorgeous forest green wrap over top is the perfect accompaniment to a pair of tailored black trousers or jeans. Or a pair of joggers if that Zoom Christmas party is looking likely, too.
Shop Karen Millen velvet sequin stretch woven cross front top, £125
H&M V-neck sequined strappy top
While the weather may not scream strappy-top-appropriate weather, this chic vest would look great with a blazer or equally fabulous jacket. The strap detailing on the back also makes this one you’ll want to show off.
Self Portrait sequined one-shoulder top
Multi-tonal sequins, where have you been all our lives? This one-shoulder top is the epitome of ‘party in the front, business in the back’ as simple plush black velvet and rainbow striping combine for an ideal nod to the trend.
Shop Self Portrait sequined one-shoulder top at MyTheresa, £260
Free People ta da top
This special, strapless top features a cropped silhouette and is adorned with the most beautiful pink sequins. Try with some high-waisted trousers and matching pink heels for the ideal rosy ensemble.
Whistles high neck sequin top
This flattering high neck top will not only keep you warmer than other going out tops but is also a beautifully classic way to wear sparkle. In navy blue, why not opt for a slicked back hair look and red lip to really let this top shine?
River Island pink ombre sequin blouse
With a classic silhouette and balloon sleeves, this pink blouse is another sequin top that doesn’t take its inspiration from plain monochrome numbers. Pink, teal and gold sequins all blend well on this top, which is definitely giving us Great Gatsby vibes.
Rixo Bettina sequin embellished long-sleeve top
This gold ombre top from cult British brand Rixo is the embodiment of sequin fabulousness. The relaxed fit of this particular blouse makes it the perfect addition to more ‘casual’ Christmas parties.
Shop Rixo Bettina sequin embellished long-sleeve top at Cettire, £226.42
H&M 3/4-length-sleeved top
Powder beige may be a usually tame colour palette but with the aid of some serious sparkle, this jersey top is a more wearable way to wear shimmer this party season.
Free People gold rush long sleeve top
This fitted crop top would be the ideal addition to a matching suit this December. Adding some (always) much-needed sparkle to any outfit, this top would double up as a great one to wear just over festive drinks with friends too.
Ted Baker metallic fitted T-shirt
Micro-shimmer is the name of the game with this top and we couldn’t be more obsessed. If you’re someone who’s new to injecting sparkle into your wardobe, this oxblood T-shirt could be your new favourite.
