Sequins have, unequivocally, become a staple in our Christmas wardrobes and we’re not complaining.

There is something about the dark nights at the end of the year that call for some glitz and glamour, but if the thought of an all-out sparkly outfit or bejewelled gowns are not for you, let us introduce you to something a bit more wearable – the sequin top.

The bad news is many Christmas parties are being scaled down, cancelled or moved over to Zoom due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, but the good news is there’s no reason why you can’t still dress up for the occasion. While your colleagues and loved ones may only be able to see your top half, there’s still a lot that can be done on the festive top front. Scroll on to see the best 11 sparkly tops from some of our favourite brands.