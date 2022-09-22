The best shackets to update your autumn wardrobe

The best shackets to update your autumn wardrobe

Posted by and for Fashion

When it’s not quite cold enough for a coat, there’s no better solution than a shacket – we’ve found the 11 of the best to get you off to a good start.

Searches on M&S for shackets have spiked by 80% in the last week, so it’s safe to say the style staple is back in full force this autumn. We’re imagining most people have heard of the hybrid shirt jacket, aka the shacket, before, but for those who haven’t, we’ve just given the game away.

Combining the fit of a shirt with a heavier-weight feel of a jacket, the two-in-one piece is perfect for autumn as we toe the line of trans-seasonal dressing, always seemingly one step behind the weather, forever flitting between too hot or too cold. But it’s not just the practicality of the piece that makes it particularly suited to this time of year – Burberry, Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton have all sent the shacket down the autumn/winter 2022 runway, so we’re readily slotting them back into our style staple wish lists. 

Monki, Harris Tapper and Joseph soon followed suit, and we’re now spotting the hybrid hero every which way we turn. Whether paired with jeans and a trainer for a laid-back look or jazzed up with a trouser suit, the best thing about a shacket is how you can style it – layering it over simple T-shirts and under a cosier coat for really chilly days.

It’s not all lumberjack checks either. While wool blends are still the most common, giving the shacket its classic cosy feel, quilted jersey fabrics are coming through in a range of colours from oat to orange. And the Isabel Marant pick from last year – many a fashion fan’s favourite – has also made a return. So, keep reading below for our edit of the best to buy now and wear all winter. 

  • Isabel Marant étoile Harveli check-print wool-blend jacket

    Isabel Marant étoile Harveli check-print wool-blend jacket
    Best shackets for autumn: Isabel Marant étoile Harveli check-print wool-blend jacket

    Springboarding to fame last year, the Isabel Marant shacket is sure to feature in any fashion lover’s wardrobe. If it’s not yet in yours, then you’re in luck – its back again for another season. Made from a wool and polyester blend, it’ll keep you cosy on cold days while the autumnal-toned checks pair perfectly with everything from blue denim to cream and black.

    Shop Isabel Marant étoile Harveli check-print wool-blend jacket at Selfridges, £450

    BUY NOW

  • Boden quilted jersey shacket

    Boden quilted jersey shacket
    Best shackets for autumn: Boden quilted jersey shacket

    Quilted for extra warmth, this Boden pick certainly stands out from the crowd. In a vibrant orange tone, this shacket can be styled with clashing colours for dopamine dressing or pared-back with black or cream to keep it as the star of the show.

    Shop Boden quilted jersey shacket, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Asos Design Curve oversized denim shacket in washed black

    Asos Design Curve oversized denim shacket in washed black
    Best shackets for autumn: Asos Design Curve oversized denim shacket in washed black

    Similar to a denim shirt yet longer in length, this simple shacket is an everyday essential for off-duty style. Whether paired with biking shorts as pictured or co-ordinating dark denim, it’s destined to become a beloved addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

    Shop Asos Design Curve oversized denim shacket in washed black, £30

    BUY NOW

  • F&F pink textured shacket

    F&F pink textured shacket
    Best shackets for autumn: F&F pink textured shacket

    While pastel shades may be perfect for spring, they shouldn’t be reserved solely for warmer weather. Working perfectly for autumn, this pretty pink shacket will brighten up grey skied days. Structured in style, two front pockets add to the design while dark buttons break up the pink.

    Shop F&F pink textured shacket at Next, £25

    BUY NOW

  • Joseph Jelia oversized wool and silk-blend jacket

    Joseph Jelia oversized wool and silk-blend jacket
    Best shackets for autumn: Joseph Jelia oversized wool and silk-blend jacket

    Famous for fresh fits and tailored pieces, this Joseph jacket is sleek and simple yet adds an elegant edge. The crisp-cut collar gives it a more formal fit while the silk and wool blend is soft and cosy on chillier days.

    Shop Joseph Jelia oversized wool and silk-blend jacket at Net-a-Porter, £745

    BUY NOW

  • H&M oversized shacket

    H&M oversized shacket
    Best shackets for autumn: H&M oversized shacket

    Another gorgeous grey option – this time in a lighter shade. In a felted weave fabric with two front pockets, a button-up front and suffered sleeves, it’s a classic cut that lends itself to any outfit.

    Shop H&M oversized shacket, £24.99

    BUY NOW

  • Apricot herringbone twill shacket

    Apricot herringbone twill shacket
    Best shackets for autumn: Apricot herringbone twill shacket

    In a subtle herringbone print with a poppered-up closure, this oat-coloured coat will work wonders this winter. Whether styled with leather trousers and a simple T-shirt or with jeans and boots for a slow Sunday walk, we’re confident it will be a regular go-to.

    Shop Apricot herringbone twill shacket at Very, £49 

    BUY NOW

  • Harris Tapper Berg jacket, black and white

    Harris Tapper Berg jacket black & white
    Best shackets for autumn: Harris Tapper Berg jacket black & white

    In a cotton-polyester blend, this shacket will be cooler than some of the warming woollen options. An oversized utilitarian design lends itself to layering with a mid-thigh length that lands itself between jacket and coat length. Cuffed sleeves and a poppered front add to the design while the grey colour keeps it plain and simple.

    Shop Harris Tapper Berg jacket black & white, £504

    BUY NOW

  • M&S checked collared relaxed shacket

    M&S checked collared relaxed shacket
    Best autumn shackets: M&S checked collared relaxed shacket

    In a khaki colourway, this plaid print shacket slots perfectly into autumn. A relaxed fit formed from brushed fabric gives it a cosy feel, while the collared neckline and horn buttons add a touch of formality and pockets provide added wearability, ridding the need for a bag on winter walks.

    Shop M&S checked collared relaxed shacket, £59

    BUY NOW

  • Monki regular fit shacket

    Monki regular fit shacket
    Best shackets for autumn: Monki regular fit shacket

    The cosy cream of this shacket makes it one of our favourites. Classic in cut, the collared neckline, cuffed sleeves and two front pockets add to the design while the simple colour can be paired with anything and still look suave.

    Shop Monki regular fit shacket, £60

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories oversized wool blend overshirt

    https://stylist-uk.digidip.net/visit?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_gbp%2Fclothing%2Fjackets-coats%2Fovershirts%2Fproduct.oversized-wool-blend-overshirt-grey.0978253003.html
    Best shackets for autumn: & Other Stories oversized wool blend overshirt

    Wound from wool, viscose and acrylic, this durable shacket is as cosy as it is comfy. Dark grey in colour, it can be paired with anything from basic black outfits to clashing colours, and the relaxed fit is easily layered over thicker knits.

    Shop & Other Stories oversized wool blend overshirt, £120

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

