Searches on M&S for shackets have spiked by 80% in the last week, so it’s safe to say the style staple is back in full force this autumn. We’re imagining most people have heard of the hybrid shirt jacket, aka the shacket, before, but for those who haven’t, we’ve just given the game away.

Combining the fit of a shirt with a heavier-weight feel of a jacket, the two-in-one piece is perfect for autumn as we toe the line of trans-seasonal dressing, always seemingly one step behind the weather, forever flitting between too hot or too cold. But it’s not just the practicality of the piece that makes it particularly suited to this time of year – Burberry, Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton have all sent the shacket down the autumn/winter 2022 runway, so we’re readily slotting them back into our style staple wish lists.