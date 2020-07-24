Shirred dresses are the stylish Instagram trend we can get on board with

Dress trends can be fickle, especially ones born on Instagram. One minute it’s all about tie-strap sundresses and the next it’s about off-the-shoulder mini dresses. There are of course some styles of dresses that stand the test of time and have been markered as the ones to make sure you invest in (smock dresses, black dresses, shirt dresses - we see you).

One style that has been circling in this sphere of ‘endless appeal dresses’ is the shirred dress. The what dress? Let me explain. Shirred dresses are made up of horizontal lines of elastic thread which draws the fabric together and stretches over the bust, waist and neckline - a comfy bodycon if you will. While the rest of the dress flows over your body to create an easy silhouette. Good, right? The best part of shirred dresses is that they suit everyone – and I say that as someone who rarely suits everything.

The shirred part of the fabric feels comfortable against your body, giving you shape and support, and in all honesty, you barely even feel like you’re wearing the rest of the dress. It’s that effortless.