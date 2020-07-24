Shirred dresses are the stylish Instagram trend we can get on board with

Get to know your new summer staple: the shirred dress. The dress, which has been bubbling on social media, has now hit the mainstream and we couldn’t be happier about it.
Dress trends can be fickle, especially ones born on Instagram. One minute it’s all about tie-strap sundresses and the next it’s about off-the-shoulder mini dresses. There are of course some styles of dresses that stand the test of time and have been markered as the ones to make sure you invest in (smock dresses, black dresses, shirt dresses - we see you).
One style that has been circling in this sphere of ‘endless appeal dresses’ is the shirred dress. The what dress? Let me explain. Shirred dresses are made up of horizontal lines of elastic thread which draws the fabric together and stretches over the bust, waist and neckline - a comfy bodycon if you will. While the rest of the dress flows over your body to create an easy silhouette. Good, right? The best part of shirred dresses is that they suit everyone – and I say that as someone who rarely suits everything.
The shirred part of the fabric feels comfortable against your body, giving you shape and support, and in all honesty, you barely even feel like you’re wearing the rest of the dress. It’s that effortless.
The popularity of these shirred dresses started circulating in 2018 and have only become more popular on Instagram (and real life) as time has gone on, thanks to some cult buys that supported the trend. Remember the infamous Sleeper dress with puffy sleeves that Instagram went wild for? And Asos Curve’s super popular shirred leopard print maxi dress? Gave myself a virtual high-fave when I managed to snap up that one.
Most recently, we have even seen Princess Beatrice take on a version of the trend with her wedding dress. While the refashioned dress didn’t sport actual shirring, the style of the dress played into the overall look via a gathered body, square neckline and puffed sleeves.
Whether you’re looking for an easy summer dress or something to kick-start your staycation, look no further – the shirred dress is ready to cover all of your sartorial needs and we’ve rounded up the best versions out there to shop now and wear forever.
Free People
Serving a serious hit of summer, Free People’s shirred dress with tiered skirt will make your picnic in the park feel like an Ibizan party. Team yours with chunky gold hoops and simple sandals.
Self-Portrait
With shirring that works its way down the body, this Self-Portrait fire engine red dress is one to invest in now and wear forever. Plus, if anything will give you a hit of serotonin it’s that off-the-shoulder ruffle.
Zara
Keep your look simple and chic with Zara’s zesty green take on the trend.
Asos Curve
Keeping the same shape that did so well for them last summer, Asos Curve’s latest shirred offering comes in a ditsy sunshine yellow print. Keep the light-hearted spirit of this dress by teaming it with bright beaded jewellery.
Faithfull The Brand
This summer has seen a huge resurgence of mini dresses, so this Faithfull The Brand hits two trends in one. And if you count the cottagecore neckline, when then it’s a sartorial home run.
Arket
This Arket sundress has got big Normal People’s Marianne in Tuscany vibes, and we are here for it. Wear yours with box fresh kicks and a throw on denim jacket for an easy summer win.
Simply Be
We love the classic polka dot print on this shirred dress from Simply Be. For a fashion forward look, team yours with black or white cowboy boots.
Topshop
Leopard print lovers, rejoice! Join the shirred dress party in a pair of black stompers boots and a simple gold hoops.
LoveShackFancy
LoveShackFancy’s ‘Caressa’ maxi dress is decorated in an array of whimsical floral patterns, each of which is hand-painted. Wear yours with lace-up sandals and a straw tote.
Reformation
Sustainable cool-girl brand Reformation has got in on the shirred action, serving up a sweetheart neckline version with floral print and an easy-to-wear midi hem.
Mango
If the shirred body, the cute print and the mini length of this Mango dress wasn’t enough to sway you, just look at those sleeves!
Asos
You might be tempted to save this Asos lilac and yellow dress for best, but we think best includes supermarket dashes, strolls in the park and staycations. Wear yours with barely-there sandals and layers of gold necklaces.
Images: Courtesy of brands / Instagram
Lead image: Reformation