These stylish shirred tops are perfect for wearing with jeans

A shirred top is here to seriously simplify your summer dressing conundrums.
We’ve all been there with that amorphous feeling of ‘What do I wear?’ to a function before trying on everything in your wardrobe and finally settling on jeans and a nice top. After all, is there really any sartorial solution as simple, straightforward and stylish? We think not.
This summer, as we adjust our fashion antennae to getting dressed for real life once again, there’s a new ‘nice top’ style that’s worth noting, as well as adding to your wardrobe. Meet, the shirred top.
You may be familiar with its older sister, the shirred dress (which are still just as relevant FYI), but for those who may find their more grown-up dress iteration a tad too much, a shirred top is a wonderful entrée to the trend, with every It brand worth its salt getting behind it. Ganni, Staud and slow fashion label Nimiiny have all endorsed shirred tops as part of their latest collections and, frankly, we can’t get enough.
Simply throw on with a pair of big and baggy wide-legged jeans and sandals for a super simple summer look, or wear over the top of a slip dress for a layered but equally as chilled vibe. However you choose to wear your top, so long as it’s shirred, you’re winning. Here are a few of our favourites.
Asime blue gingham shirred smock top
With a pretty square neck and long sleeves, this gingham top, which is handmade by artisans in Ghana, is crying out to be worn with some flared blue jeans and Birkenstocks. Perfect for noon-to-night dressing.
Staud Ida shirred cotton-poplin top
Brown is very much having a moment in fashion this summer and this Staud peplum-hemmed top is perfect way of embracing it. Wear with teal if you’re feeling daring or white to play is stylishly safe.
Topshop shirred tie shoulder top
Florals for spring? Yes, yes they are groundbreaking and this pretty top is proof. Wear with summer whites and chunky sandals for a healthy dose of sunny weather chic.
Nimiiny Odyssey shirred top in Koi
This funky fish-printed shirred top has a really fun neckline, which we’re imagining looking lovely with an up ‘do and some mega gold hoops.
Ganni shirred floral-print blouse
For anybody looking for a shirred top that isn’t quite so flesh-flashing, this long-sleeved Ganni number is a wonderful option. Pair with a muted pair of flares and trainers for a seriously cool way to embrace the trend.
Outrageous Fortune Plus shirred detail crop top
In a pretty ivory shade, this long-sleeved shirred top is a seriously wonderful option to wear with leather trousers if you’re feeling brave, or jeans if you’d rather play it safe.
Kitri Callie leopard print shirred topIf you’re a lover of leopard print - and, let’s be honest now, who isn’t? - then Kitri’s leopard-toned shirred top will be your new wardrobe BFF, ready to go whenever you are.
Images: courtesy of brands.