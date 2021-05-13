These stylish shirred tops are perfect for wearing with jeans

We’ve all been there with that amorphous feeling of ‘What do I wear?’ to a function before trying on everything in your wardrobe and finally settling on jeans and a nice top. After all, is there really any sartorial solution as simple, straightforward and stylish? We think not.

This summer, as we adjust our fashion antennae to getting dressed for real life once again, there’s a new ‘nice top’ style that’s worth noting, as well as adding to your wardrobe. Meet, the shirred top.