The shirt and cardigan hybrids are the knitwear style du jour – this is where to find them.
While winter is amping up the chill, we tend to rely on oversized knits and cosy maxi coats for a sartorial hug. Although comfy clothes have been working hard for us even more lately, it spreads instant joy to think about fresh spring/summer 2021 trends. If you’re excited by looking ahead to fresh spring/summer trends, though, here are a few styles that you can wear already and this knitwear item is one of them.
Meet the shirt cardigan – a cross between a knitted cardigan and a button-down, collared shirt. Worn as a top, the knitted and usually form-fitting style makes it warm enough to wear on it’s own, while the thinner fabric will also work for warmer days in the future, too.
So, how do you wear the shirt cardigan? Much like you would a shirt – wear over jeans, tuck it into a pair of high waisted trousers or style with a midi skirt. This is the versatile knitwear style you’ll be able to wear all year round depending on what you pair it with.
From & Other Stories’ belted style, to the Wales Bonner colour block iteration, we’ve found the best shirt cardigans you’ll want to add to your knitwear edits.
Shop best shirt cardigans
& Other stories shirt cardigan
This neutral knit is a sure-fire winner. Wear on its own as a shirt by keeping it buttoned up to the top and adding straight leg jeans and brogues.
Cos shirt cardigan
For the in-between weather as we get closer to spring, the knit top is the transitional item to add to your wardrobe. Imagine this creamy beauty with light wash jeans and chunky sandals.
Lisa Yang shirt cardigan
Stockholm-based brand Lisa Yang is a go-to for timeless, classic pieces and this cashmere cardigan is a keeper. Wear it done up as a shirt or leave undone over a vest top as a maxi cardigan.
Shop Lisa Yang Lydia point-collar ribbed-cashmere cardigan at Matches, £390
Cos shirt cardigan
The simple, form-fitting style is made to be tucked into trousers and skirts. Imagine this in the summer with a pair of linen shorts and lace-up sandals.
Mango shirt cardigan
In an oversized fit, this slouchy cardigan is perfect for a tonal outfit. Try it out with cream trousers, beige heeled boots and a glossy brown bag.
Song of Style shirt cardigan
The pearl buttons on this fitted cardigan/shirt is exactly the kind of detail we need to make knitwear more interesting. Try it out with a printed mini skirt come summer.
Wales Bonner shirt cardigan
Block-coloured cardigans are also a mini trend so you get a two-for-one buy with this Wales Bonner style. You’ll also be able to wear it undone as a jacket if you grab it in a size up.
4th and Reckless shirt cardigan
Cosy knitted co-ords are part of everyday uniforms lately. Get the look by snapping up the matching knit trousers to this cardigan shirt.
Shop 4th & Reckless knitted button detail shirt at Asos, £28
Maje shirt cardigan
Rhinestone buttons have been adding a hint of sparkle to knitwear this year, now it’s time for glitzy pockets and collars. Wear this style with jeans and kicks.
Shop Maje Memise rhinestone-trimmed cardigan at Selfridges, £220.50
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands