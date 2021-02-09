While winter is amping up the chill, we tend to rely on oversized knits and cosy maxi coats for a sartorial hug. Although comfy clothes have been working hard for us even more lately, it spreads instant joy to think about fresh spring/summer 2021 trends. If you’re excited by looking ahead to fresh spring/summer trends, though, here are a few styles that you can wear already and this knitwear item is one of them.

Meet the shirt cardigan – a cross between a knitted cardigan and a button-down, collared shirt. Worn as a top, the knitted and usually form-fitting style makes it warm enough to wear on it’s own, while the thinner fabric will also work for warmer days in the future, too.