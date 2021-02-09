The shirt cardigan is the knitwear trend to wear across all seasons

The shirt and cardigan hybrids are the knitwear style du jour – this is where to find them. 

While winter is amping up the chill, we tend to rely on oversized knits and cosy maxi coats for a sartorial hug. Although comfy clothes have been working hard for us even more lately, it spreads instant joy to think about fresh spring/summer 2021 trends. If you’re excited by looking ahead to fresh spring/summer trends, though, here are a few styles that you can wear already and this knitwear item is one of them.

Meet the shirt cardigan – a cross between a knitted cardigan and a button-down, collared shirt. Worn as a top, the knitted and usually form-fitting style makes it warm enough to wear on it’s own, while the thinner fabric will also work for warmer days in the future, too. 

So, how do you wear the shirt cardigan? Much like you would a shirt – wear over jeans, tuck it into a pair of high waisted trousers or style with a midi skirt. This is the versatile knitwear style you’ll be able to wear all year round depending on what you pair it with. 

From & Other Stories’ belted style, to the Wales Bonner colour block iteration, we’ve found the best shirt cardigans you’ll want to add to your knitwear edits. 

