A shirt dress brings an easy mix of smart casual to any occasion, we have rounded up the best ones out there - from patterned to plain - for you to shop now.
As the lockdown restrictions begin to ease into a semblance of what we considered normal before Covid-19, some offices are reopening at a social distance. Which means leaving your homemade office – whether that be at the end of your kitchen table or (let’s not lie) on occasion, on top of your bed) – and making the move back into the working world. With that comes with a change in workwear.
Before March your workwear wardrobe might have consisted of sharp tailored trouser suits, a plethora of chic shirts, satin slip skirts and sophisticated denim. Now, if your workwear is anything like ours it’s a rotation of loungewear, workout clothes (in the hope they inspire some action) and easy throw-on dresses. We might be leaving the comforts of our home, but we aren’t entirely ready to leave the comfort of our clothes. Which is why, we are investing in shirt dresses this summer for both our smart and casual occasion.
The perfect hybrid, a shirt dress can easily make you look pulled together for an office look and in equal measures is as comfortable as a chuck on dress. A shirt dress is one of those timeless pieces that is universally flattering as well as having ageless appeal and it doesn’t rely on trends or fads but rather seamlessly works with everything on your wardrobe.
From printed patterns to a classic safari style, we’ve rounded up the shirt dresses to see you through the summer and beyond.
& Other Stories
Give your workwear wardrobe and fresh lift with & Other Stories’ satin minty green shirt dress. We’ll be wearing ours with fresh trainers in the day and slip on mules in the evening.
Cefinn
If it’s a classic shirt dress you’re after, then a striped blue and white cotton number will be your number one choice. The length of Cefinn’s offering makes it a great choice for smart and casual occasions.
Three Graces
The go-to brand for stylish summer staples, Three Graces constantly delivers on the dress front. The voluminous sleeves and cinched waist give this shirt dress some serious elevation.
Arket
Made from organic cotton, Arket’s oversized-fit shirt dress is a win for loves of neutral colours. Team yours with chunky black sandals and classic sunglasses for an effortless summer look.
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis
Earlier this season Mother of Pearl joined forces with John Lewis to create a sustainable high street and designer collaboration. Among the denim and the tailoring was this perfect polka dot printed shirt dress.
Weekday
Giving serious safari vibes, this shirt dress is a chuck-on and go type. Pair yours with simple slides and a baguette style bag for a nostalgic 90s look.
Mango
For those wanting a dose of denim, try out Mango’s belted denim shirt dress. Give this dress a sophisticated twist with tan sandals and gold hoop earrings.
Next
Shirt dress, check. Floral print, check. Easy to wear midi length, check. Add this Next offering to your basket now.
Lisou
Turn heads with this rainbow dash print midi dress from Lisou. The lightweight silk voile fabric makes the perfect dress for the warmer days and an effortless office alternative to tailoring.
Asos
One part smock dress, one part shirt dress we love the easy oversized feel to this Asos piece. Wear yours with barely there sandals and layers of brightly coloured jewellery.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands