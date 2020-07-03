As the lockdown restrictions begin to ease into a semblance of what we considered normal before Covid-19 , some offices are reopening at a social distance . Which means leaving your homemade office – whether that be at the end of your kitchen table or (let’s not lie) on occasion, on top of your bed) – and making the move back into the working world. With that comes with a change in workwear .

Before March your workwear wardrobe might have consisted of sharp tailored trouser suits, a plethora of chic shirts , satin slip skirts and sophisticated denim . Now, if your workwear is anything like ours it’s a rotation of loungewear , workout clothes (in the hope they inspire some action) and easy throw-on dresses . We might be leaving the comforts of our home, but we aren’t entirely ready to leave the comfort of our clothes. Which is why, we are investing in shirt dresses this summer for both our smart and casual occasion.

The perfect hybrid, a shirt dress can easily make you look pulled together for an office look and in equal measures is as comfortable as a chuck on dress. A shirt dress is one of those timeless pieces that is universally flattering as well as having ageless appeal and it doesn’t rely on trends or fads but rather seamlessly works with everything on your wardrobe.

From printed patterns to a classic safari style, we’ve rounded up the shirt dresses to see you through the summer and beyond.