Hey, new season, we see you. Dropping in all over the ‘new in’ sections, autumn/winter 2020 is upon us. This means dusting off those transitional trench coats, digging out the fine knit jumpers and switching flip flops for boots. If you’re not quite ready for winter boots, we have the shoes for you. It’s not one particular shoe style we’re interested in, it’s all about a key detail which was highlighted on the catwalks: chains.

Chain accents have been added to all shoe types this season – from pumps and brogues to strappy sandals and even boots. Simone Rocha added chunky chains across ballet flats, A.W.A.K.E Mode attached golden chains around court heels as anklets and Burberry even added them to chunky stomper boots. Of course this micro trend has been quick to filter through and the high street has created iterations of its own.