All shoe styles – from loafers to mules and courts – have been given this simple update for autumn/winter 2020. 

Hey, new season, we see you. Dropping in all over the ‘new in’ sections, autumn/winter 2020 is upon us. This means dusting off those transitional trench coats, digging out the fine knit jumpers and switching flip flops for boots. If you’re not quite ready for winter boots, we have the shoes for you. It’s not one particular shoe style we’re interested in, it’s all about a key detail which was highlighted on the catwalks: chains. 

Chain accents have been added to all shoe types this season – from pumps and brogues to strappy sandals and even boots. Simone Rocha added chunky chains across ballet flats, A.W.A.K.E Mode attached golden chains around court heels as anklets and Burberry even added them to chunky stomper boots. Of course this micro trend has been quick to filter through and the high street has created iterations of its own. 

Sustainable shoe label Brother Vellies added a subtle golden chain to its woven lace-up ‘Olivia’ shoes. We’re ready to wear heels once again – we can see these beauties going the distance with everything from trouser suits to cami dresses and even jeans and a T-shirt.

Editor Tamu Mcpherson wears a pair of chain mules with an 80s power shoulder T-shirt and luxe leather shorts. For autumn, switch to leather trousers and add an oversized blazer. Influencers were quick to step into the chain trend, embracing Bottega Veneta’s mesh anklet chain pump from the pre-fall 2019 collection. These quickly became an It shoe (much like the BV pouch bag) and chain shoes are continuing to be a thing for 2020.

Whatever your chosen shoe style, chains are here to update the classics – scroll down to shop the best pairs. 

    We’re getting Gucci vibes off these loafers from Zara’s sister brand, Uterqüe. The thick chain is a simple, sleek update to a classic everyday shoe.

