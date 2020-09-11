All shoe styles – from loafers to mules and courts – have been given this simple update for autumn/winter 2020.
Hey, new season, we see you. Dropping in all over the ‘new in’ sections, autumn/winter 2020 is upon us. This means dusting off those transitional trench coats, digging out the fine knit jumpers and switching flip flops for boots. If you’re not quite ready for winter boots, we have the shoes for you. It’s not one particular shoe style we’re interested in, it’s all about a key detail which was highlighted on the catwalks: chains.
Chain accents have been added to all shoe types this season – from pumps and brogues to strappy sandals and even boots. Simone Rocha added chunky chains across ballet flats, A.W.A.K.E Mode attached golden chains around court heels as anklets and Burberry even added them to chunky stomper boots. Of course this micro trend has been quick to filter through and the high street has created iterations of its own.
Sustainable shoe label Brother Vellies added a subtle golden chain to its woven lace-up ‘Olivia’ shoes. We’re ready to wear heels once again – we can see these beauties going the distance with everything from trouser suits to cami dresses and even jeans and a T-shirt.
Editor Tamu Mcpherson wears a pair of chain mules with an 80s power shoulder T-shirt and luxe leather shorts. For autumn, switch to leather trousers and add an oversized blazer. Influencers were quick to step into the chain trend, embracing Bottega Veneta’s mesh anklet chain pump from the pre-fall 2019 collection. These quickly became an It shoe (much like the BV pouch bag) and chain shoes are continuing to be a thing for 2020.
Whatever your chosen shoe style, chains are here to update the classics – scroll down to shop the best pairs.
Best chain detail shoes
Uterqüe
We’re getting Gucci vibes off these loafers from Zara’s sister brand, Uterqüe. The thick chain is a simple, sleek update to a classic everyday shoe.
Brother Vellies
The woven detail, lace-up leg tie combined with the chain detail makes these shoes a keeper. We guarantee you’ll get this pair out at any given opportunity going forward.
Porte & Paire
Exclusive to Net-a-Porter, these classic strap sandals have been given a new season twist with a chunky chain anklet detail. They also come in black, FYI.
Shop Porte & Paire chain-embellished leather sandals, £270 (net-a-porter.com)
Zara
The sun may be slowly disappearing as we enter into autumn but that doesn’t mean you have to let go of sunshine hues. Make these buttery yellow mules work with your new season wardrobe by teaming with deep burgundy and beige shades.
Charles & Keith
Minimalists, this one is for you. We can see these block heels shoes with a crisp white oversized shirt dress and black leather squishy clutch bag.
Stella McCartney
We can always rely on Stella McCartney to create a dreamy shoe style each season. This time it’s the vegan leather pump with subtle chain detail and contrasting heel – we’re imagining these with a slip dress and oversized blazer.
Shop Stella McCartney chain-detail vegan leather pumps, £545
Mango
Even boots have been spotted with chain details. This knee high Mango pair with hanging charms will be perfect to take all your trusty summer dresses into autumn territory.
Opening image: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands