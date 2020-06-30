Easy to wear and super versatile this summer’s must-have top is the short sleeve shirt. Check out our edit of the best styles to shop now and how to style them.
We’ve seen statement puff sleeve tops and organza styles trending this summer and we love them, but often we need something a little simpler that will without a doubt work for all occasions and take us through all seasons - welcome the short sleeve shirt.
It’s a style that you’ve always known was there but never really thought about investing in. Well now is the time as high street and luxury brands are really tapping into this style for summer.
The short sleeve shirt has a retro feel about it (think Rizzo in Grease). The 1950s staple is button down, has a small collar and delicate lapel detailing. But for summer 2020 the style been given an update; cool animal prints, soft satins and boxier styles rather than the fitted styles of the 50’s.
In the spirit of the 50’s we often wear our long sleeve shirts rolled up at the sleeves and get on with it - but why bother when we can wear this style. When styling up, treat it as the humble t-shirt and it will work with multiple looks in your existing wardrobe.
Try with tailored trousers and a crisp white shirt, perfect for work. Cropped boxy styles with high waisted straight leg jeans are perfect for the weekend, and soft slouchy styles with a marvellous midi skirt for any dress-up occasion.
And take the short sleeved shirt into autumn by throwing a chunky knitted cardigan over your shoulders, or layer over a breton top and this style becomes totally timeless.
Check out our edit of the best styles to shop now and how to style to keep this look cool and contemporary.
Topshop
Try this leopard print shirt with a high-waisted midi skirt, in classic black or clash with red.
Orseund Iris
This investment piece is a great dress-up style. Wear with a silky slip skirt and block heel sandals, for a low key luxe look.
Arket
This broderie anglaise shirt will look great with your denim shorts and dad sandals - the perfect look for any summer day.
& Other Stories
Wear this relaxed slouchy style with shorts for a cool high summer look.
Mango
This is a perfect summer in the city look. Accessorise with a basket bag and tan sandals.
Faithfull the brand
Just long enough to wear as a beach cover up (bum skimming) but for now try with your white jeans and clash with pastel block heeled sandals for a cool summer look.
Cos
This boxy style feels quite minimal so try wearing with simple shorts and flip flops.
Anine Bing
This super style is a a chic workwear look. You can also try dressing up with mules and layered gold jewellery.
Raey
A simple white shirt is a wardrobe staple so worth the investment as it’s totally timeless.
Banana Republic
Wear this style with white jeans and layer up your gold chain necklaces.
Lisou
Add more clashing colour to your look and accessorise with cool hair grips.
Lead image: courtesy Zara
All images courtesy of brands