Easy to wear and super versatile this summer’s must-have top is the short sleeve shirt. Check out our edit of the best styles to shop now and how to style them.

We’ve seen statement puff sleeve tops and organza styles trending this summer and we love them, but often we need something a little simpler that will without a doubt work for all occasions and take us through all seasons - welcome the short sleeve shirt. 

It’s a style that you’ve always known was there but never really thought about investing in. Well now is the time as high street and luxury brands are really tapping into this style for summer. 

The short sleeve shirt has a retro feel about it (think Rizzo in Grease). The 1950s staple is button down, has a small collar and delicate lapel detailing. But for summer 2020 the style been given an update; cool animal prints, soft satins and boxier styles rather than the fitted styles of the 50’s. 

In the spirit of the 50’s we often wear our long sleeve shirts rolled up at the sleeves and get on with it - but why bother when we can wear this style. When styling up, treat it as the humble t-shirt and it will work with multiple looks in your existing wardrobe.

Try with tailored trousers and a crisp white shirt, perfect for work. Cropped boxy styles with high waisted straight leg jeans are perfect for the weekend, and soft slouchy styles with a marvellous midi skirt for any dress-up occasion.

And take the short sleeved shirt into autumn by throwing a chunky knitted cardigan over your shoulders, or layer over a breton top and this style becomes totally timeless. 

Check out our edit of the best styles to shop now and how to style to keep this look cool and contemporary. 

