We’ve seen statement puff sleeve tops and organza styles trending this summer and we love them, but often we need something a little simpler that will without a doubt work for all occasions and take us through all seasons - welcome the short sleeve shirt.

It’s a style that you’ve always known was there but never really thought about investing in. Well now is the time as high street and luxury brands are really tapping into this style for summer.

The short sleeve shirt has a retro feel about it (think Rizzo in Grease). The 1950s staple is button down, has a small collar and delicate lapel detailing. But for summer 2020 the style been given an update; cool animal prints, soft satins and boxier styles rather than the fitted styles of the 50’s.