Signet rings are big news for summer, so get ready to stack them up alongside simple bands.

No longer just something for royals or older male relatives - signet rings are now something for everyone. Once relegated to being just another forgotten heirloom, signet rings are such a playful way to update your jewellery box and are great investment pieces that you’ll wear for years to come.

Stylist fashion assistant Helen Atkin explains, “A signet ring isn’t just for your little finger; the more you wear the better. Stack them with skinny gold and diamond rings, like this style from Lark & Berry, for a contemporary take on wearing a classic.”

The best signet rings are androgynous, sculptural and endlessly cool. But the secret to their enduring appeal lies in their versatility. A silver style complements a more monochrome-based wardrobe and, as summer approaches, a gold-toned piece will bring warmth to sun-kissed skin and pastel manicures.

A statement-making signet is perfect for wearing solo with something simple or if you prefer a more-is-more approach wear multiple minimalist-inspired rings stacked together. Wear your signet ring to add a cool-girl edge to printed midi dresses and summer-ready floral pieces or pair with a classic t-shirt and denim combination; they’re sure to bring a touch of polish to an otherwise laidback look. 

Whether you’re looking for a sleek, minimalist design courtesy of Danish designer Maria Black or a colourful, playful piece by Yvonne Leon, we’ve found the best styles to add to your jewellery box right now. 

  • Seb Brown

    When it comes to a signet ring with serious sparkle, look no further than this handmade, gemstone encrusted style by Seb Brown. A dusting of miniature garnets, rubies, pink and white sapphires make for a luxurious piece that is perfect for making a subtle but effective statement. 

    Shop Seb Brown gold Neapolitan multi-stone signet ring at Liberty London, £625

  • Alex Monroe

    The history of the signet ring has its roots in aristocracy. In days of the wax letter deal, signet rings would be engraved with the family crest, allowing the wearer to seal their correspondence with their personal signifier. Alex Monroe handcrafted design pays homage to the ring’s rich history with a bumble-bee emblazoned into the ring face. 

    Shop Alex Monroe signet ring with bee, £675

  • Maria Black

    Danish jewellery designer Maria Black creates gender-fluid pieces with timeless appeal, and this geometric signet ring is the perfect example of her minimalist aesthetic.  

    Shop Maria Black sterling silver and gold rhodium ring, £112

  • Missoma Star Struck Signet Ring

    Missoma star detail signet ring affordable jewellery
    Signet rings: Missoma star detail gold signet ring

    This 18ct gold vermeil style from contemporary jewellery label Missoma is the perfect piece to mix in with your current collection. Stack it with skinny gold bands and other signet styles for a playful and summery take on the trend.

    Shop Missoma star inset gold signet ring, £85

  • Thomas Sabo Vintage Star Silver Ring

    Thomas sabo star detail vintage style signet ring silver
    Signet rings: Thomas Sabo star detail vintage style signet ring silver

    This androgynous, understated style looks great styled solo with a crisp white or striped shirt, jeans and mules. Finish your look with simple hoop earrings and undone hair.

    Shop Thomas Sabo star detail silver signet ring, £98

  • Yvonne Léon 9kt gold and diamond heart ring

    YVONNE LÉON 9kt gold and diamond Heart ring
    Signet rings: Yvonne Léon 9kt gold and diamond heart ring

    Yvonne Léon ventures through flea markets and museums to unearth inspiration for her modern, playful but truly elegant jewellery collections. Crafted from the highest quality metals and the finest stones with a strong Parisian sensibility they are the best choice for a new investment piece.

    Shop Yvonne Leon heart ring with agate and diamond at Farfetch, £749

  • Links of London Timeless Yellow Gold Vermeil Signet Ring

    Signet rings: Links of London Timeless Yellow Gold Vermeil Signet Ring
    Signet rings: Links of London Timeless Yellow Gold Vermeil Signet Ring

    This timeless style looks great layered with all your other jewellery. Wear with pendants on chains, all your other rings and throw on a simple tee for weekend wear that sparkles.

    Shop Links of London gold signet ring, £110

  • Rachel Entwistle Varro Onyx / Lapis Ring

    Rachel Entwistle black resin silver signet ring designer luxury accessories jewellery investment classic
    Signet rings: Rachel Entwistle black resin silver signet ring

    This unisex ring is the epitomises everything a modern classic signet ring. Part of Rachel Entwistle’s Sacred Geometry Collection, it is inspired by ancient Greece and is truly unique. Wear it with loose-fitting tailoring for effortless day-to-night style.

    Shop Rachel Entwhistle silver onyx ring, £150

  • J Crew 14k gold-plated signet ring

    J.CREW Gold plated signet ring high street contemporary jewellery accessories investment trends
    Signet rings: J.CREW Gold plated signet ring

    Demi-fine jewellery is gold or sterling silver-plated jewellery that’s designed to last. Like this simple pared-back ring from J Crew. Demi-fine pieces are trend-led but also classic, meaning it will last for seasons. Wear yours with everything.

    Shop J Crew gold signet ring, £89

  • Annie Haak Star Signet Gold Pinky Ring

    Annie Haak NUMII Star Signet Gold tone Ring
    Signet rings: Annie Haak Star Signet Gold Pinky Ring

    The perfect piece for your pinky finger this affordable style from Bali based Annie Haak is a great intro into the signet ring trend. 

    Shop Annie Haak Swarosvki detail signet ring, £42

Lead image: Photography by Matthew Shave

Stylist Fashion Assistant Helen Atkin wears ring (little finger) £195, Theodora Warre (theodorawarre.eu); signet ring (ring finger), £79, Thomas Sabo (thomassabo.com); diamond ring (ring finger), £650 Lark & Berry (larkandberry.co.uk); ring (middle finger) £115, J Hardyment (jhardyment.com)

Product imagery: courtesy of individual brands

