Signet rings are big news for summer, so get ready to stack them up alongside simple bands.
No longer just something for royals or older male relatives - signet rings are now something for everyone. Once relegated to being just another forgotten heirloom, signet rings are such a playful way to update your jewellery box and are great investment pieces that you’ll wear for years to come.
Stylist fashion assistant Helen Atkin explains, “A signet ring isn’t just for your little finger; the more you wear the better. Stack them with skinny gold and diamond rings, like this style from Lark & Berry, for a contemporary take on wearing a classic.”
The best signet rings are androgynous, sculptural and endlessly cool. But the secret to their enduring appeal lies in their versatility. A silver style complements a more monochrome-based wardrobe and, as summer approaches, a gold-toned piece will bring warmth to sun-kissed skin and pastel manicures.
A statement-making signet is perfect for wearing solo with something simple or if you prefer a more-is-more approach wear multiple minimalist-inspired rings stacked together. Wear your signet ring to add a cool-girl edge to printed midi dresses and summer-ready floral pieces or pair with a classic t-shirt and denim combination; they’re sure to bring a touch of polish to an otherwise laidback look.
Whether you’re looking for a sleek, minimalist design courtesy of Danish designer Maria Black or a colourful, playful piece by Yvonne Leon, we’ve found the best styles to add to your jewellery box right now.
Seb Brown
When it comes to a signet ring with serious sparkle, look no further than this handmade, gemstone encrusted style by Seb Brown. A dusting of miniature garnets, rubies, pink and white sapphires make for a luxurious piece that is perfect for making a subtle but effective statement.
Shop Seb Brown gold Neapolitan multi-stone signet ring at Liberty London, £625
Alex Monroe
The history of the signet ring has its roots in aristocracy. In days of the wax letter deal, signet rings would be engraved with the family crest, allowing the wearer to seal their correspondence with their personal signifier. Alex Monroe handcrafted design pays homage to the ring’s rich history with a bumble-bee emblazoned into the ring face.
Maria Black
Danish jewellery designer Maria Black creates gender-fluid pieces with timeless appeal, and this geometric signet ring is the perfect example of her minimalist aesthetic.
Shop Maria Black sterling silver and gold rhodium ring, £112
Missoma Star Struck Signet Ring
This 18ct gold vermeil style from contemporary jewellery label Missoma is the perfect piece to mix in with your current collection. Stack it with skinny gold bands and other signet styles for a playful and summery take on the trend.
Thomas Sabo Vintage Star Silver Ring
This androgynous, understated style looks great styled solo with a crisp white or striped shirt, jeans and mules. Finish your look with simple hoop earrings and undone hair.
Yvonne Léon 9kt gold and diamond heart ring
Yvonne Léon ventures through flea markets and museums to unearth inspiration for her modern, playful but truly elegant jewellery collections. Crafted from the highest quality metals and the finest stones with a strong Parisian sensibility they are the best choice for a new investment piece.
Shop Yvonne Leon heart ring with agate and diamond at Farfetch, £749
Links of London Timeless Yellow Gold Vermeil Signet Ring
This timeless style looks great layered with all your other jewellery. Wear with pendants on chains, all your other rings and throw on a simple tee for weekend wear that sparkles.
Rachel Entwistle Varro Onyx / Lapis Ring
This unisex ring is the epitomises everything a modern classic signet ring. Part of Rachel Entwistle’s Sacred Geometry Collection, it is inspired by ancient Greece and is truly unique. Wear it with loose-fitting tailoring for effortless day-to-night style.
J Crew 14k gold-plated signet ring
Demi-fine jewellery is gold or sterling silver-plated jewellery that’s designed to last. Like this simple pared-back ring from J Crew. Demi-fine pieces are trend-led but also classic, meaning it will last for seasons. Wear yours with everything.
Annie Haak Star Signet Gold Pinky Ring
The perfect piece for your pinky finger this affordable style from Bali based Annie Haak is a great intro into the signet ring trend.
Lead image: Photography by Matthew Shave
Stylist Fashion Assistant Helen Atkin wears ring (little finger) £195, Theodora Warre (theodorawarre.eu); signet ring (ring finger), £79, Thomas Sabo (thomassabo.com); diamond ring (ring finger), £650 Lark & Berry (larkandberry.co.uk); ring (middle finger) £115, J Hardyment (jhardyment.com)
Product imagery: courtesy of individual brands