No longer just something for royals or older male relatives - signet rings are now something for everyone. Once relegated to being just another forgotten heirloom, signet rings are such a playful way to update your jewellery box and are great investment pieces that you’ll wear for years to come.

Stylist fashion assistant Helen Atkin explains, “A signet ring isn’t just for your little finger; the more you wear the better. Stack them with skinny gold and diamond rings, like this style from Lark & Berry, for a contemporary take on wearing a classic.”

The best signet rings are androgynous, sculptural and endlessly cool. But the secret to their enduring appeal lies in their versatility. A silver style complements a more monochrome-based wardrobe and, as summer approaches, a gold-toned piece will bring warmth to sun-kissed skin and pastel manicures.

A statement-making signet is perfect for wearing solo with something simple or if you prefer a more-is-more approach wear multiple minimalist-inspired rings stacked together. Wear your signet ring to add a cool-girl edge to printed midi dresses and summer-ready floral pieces or pair with a classic t-shirt and denim combination; they’re sure to bring a touch of polish to an otherwise laidback look.