While once gold jewellery ruled the sartorial roost, there is a decidedly more purse-friendly, but equally twinkly, family of bling elbowing its way onto the arms, ears and limbs of the fashion set.

Sales of silver, gold’s cheaper and often overlooked cousin, have spiked in recent weeks, according to a stable of go-to jewellery brands. Indeed, if the signs are to be believed, then all that glitters might not be gold.