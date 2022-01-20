Silver jewellery is on the rise, and it’s already proving to be a fashion favourite already
Goodbye, gold! Sales of sterling silver jewellery are spiking, and when it looks this good – is it any wonder?
While once gold jewellery ruled the sartorial roost, there is a decidedly more purse-friendly, but equally twinkly, family of bling elbowing its way onto the arms, ears and limbs of the fashion set.
Sales of silver, gold’s cheaper and often overlooked cousin, have spiked in recent weeks, according to a stable of go-to jewellery brands. Indeed, if the signs are to be believed, then all that glitters might not be gold.
Astrid & Miyu has reported a 26% increase in sales of its silver jewellery in the past year, with the designs accounting for 37% of the brand’s sales. The London label noted a particular spike in sales of silver jewellery in December, proving that it’s making a beeline for gold’s crown.
Missoma has similarly noted an increase in sales of silver jewellery. During its Black Friday promotional offer, the brand noticed that sales of silver soared by double their average numbers, with its Florence Pugh-approved Silver Mini Claw Charm Hoops proving a particular hit.
The style set appear to have got the silver memo, too. After her viral Saturday Night Live appearance, Kim Kardashian upped the ante on her head-to-toe Barbie pink Balenciaga get-up with two heavyweight solid silver hoops. At the Met Gala in September, Rihanna was bedecked in white gold, a shimmering example of the luxe end of the silver spectrum.
Whether you mix and match your gold with silver (my personal preference), or wave goodbye to gold and salut to silver, the diktat is clear: the golden rush is over.
