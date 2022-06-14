The virtues of the easy-peasy summer dress have been extolled at large. From the floaty trapeze maxi dress to micro smock mini dresses, a simple frock is a no-brainer when it comes to styling out the warmer months.

But forget everything you thought you knew, because there’s a new girl in town you need to familiarise yourself with: the chuck-on dress.

As the name suggests, the appeal of the humble chuck-on dress lies in its ease. Think promised five-second dressing on a stressful morning – this is exactly why the chuck-on dress exists. This is a souped-up, glorified version of the humble house dresses in which we saw out most of the pandemic.