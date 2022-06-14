Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses

Chuck-on dresses are this summer’s take on the cosy house dress – and these are the 11 we love

Easy, straightforward and the epitome of breezy, chuck-on dresses will become a wardrobe staple.

The virtues of the easy-peasy summer dress have been extolled at large. From the floaty trapeze maxi dress to micro smock mini dresses, a simple frock is a no-brainer when it comes to styling out the warmer months.

But forget everything you thought you knew, because there’s a new girl in town you need to familiarise yourself with: the chuck-on dress.

As the name suggests, the appeal of the humble chuck-on dress lies in its ease. Think promised five-second dressing on a stressful morning – this is exactly why the chuck-on dress exists. This is a souped-up, glorified version of the humble house dresses in which we saw out most of the pandemic. 

Chuck-on dresses are the sartorial solution to even the most seasoned of dressers; these are neither form-fitting, nor do they have any notable detailing. They are simply throw-over-your-head-and-get-out-of-the-door dresses, they are the epitome of simple summer styling. These are the 11 we’re snapping up for the warm months that lie ahead (you’re welcome).

  • Topshop textured poplin chuck-on dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Topshop textured poplin chuck-on dress

    Bright bursts of emerald green have always been a style staple for the summer months, but never have they looked better than in the form of this statement-making chuck-on dress.

    Shop Topshop textured poplin chuck-on dress at Asos, £45

  • Never Fully Dressed Pebble Patsy dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Never Fully Dressed Pebble Patsy dress

    Never Fully Dressed’s colourful dresses are perfect for making you smile even if the weather isn’t playing ball, and the tie-neck Pebble Patsy dress is no exception.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed Pebble Patsy dress, £89

  • C/Meo Collective The Tell You dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    C/Meo Collective The Tell You dress

    Twiin is the London-based boutique that stocks pieces from places that are exclusively sunny, which means it’s a go-to for summer staples, including this black chuck-on dress.

    Shop C/Meo Collective The Tell You dress at Twiin, £243

  • Albaray patchwork print dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Albaray patchwork print dress

    Patchwork details are still going strong. Throw this dress over your head, sweep your hair from your face and slip your feet into your favourite trainers for an easy chuck-on dress look.

    Shop Albaray patchwork print dress, £89

  • Simply Be navy checked dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Simply Be navy checked dress

    Chuck-on dresses needn’t be floor-sweeping and ankle-grazing, they also take the form of minis too. This checked iteration is perfect for wearing to the office during the summer.

    Shop Simply Be navy checked dress, £32

  • Free People Feeling Groovy maxi dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Free People Feeling Groovy maxi dress

    The beauty of chuck-on dresses lies in their minimal to no level of effort. This pretty pink floral version is a prime example of how impactful, yet effortless, they can be.

    Shop Free People Feeling Groovy maxi dress, £158

  • Nobody’s Child Plus Rachel midi dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Nobody's Child Plus Rachel checked midi dress

    Given that it’s wedding season, it pays to consider what you might wear to and from the celebrations this summer. We’ve got our eyes planted firmly on this floral midi to do just the trick.

    Shop Nobody’s Child Plus Rachel midi dress at Asos, £39

  • Superdry limited edition tiered maxi dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Superdry limited edition tiered maxi dress

    We’ve never met a dress we didn’t like and that’s certainly true with Superdry’s tiered maxi dress, which is both effortless and impactful.

    Shop Superdry limited edition tiered maxi dress, £70

  • Hush Tamara sheer maxi dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Hush Tamara sheer maxi dress

    The key with chuck-on dresses is to ensure that their fit is loose and not too form-fitting. Hush’s Tamara dress is the perfect example of a chuck-on dress of dreams.

    Shop Hush Tamara sheer maxi dress, £119

  • Cos tiered A-line maxi dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Superdry limited edition tiered maxi dress

    Tiered dresses manage to keep you breezy but still looking sartorially put-together. Try this maxi with chunky sandals for a simple yet elevated daytime summer look.

    Shop Cos tiered A-line maxi dress, £89

  • Rixo Elena seersucker dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best comfy throw-on house dresses
    Rixo Elena seersucker dress

    Rixo’s seersucker dresses are a no-brainer for summer. Wear this mini with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and some chunky trainers for a simple style formula that will work time and time again.

    Shop Rixo Elena seersucker dress, £185

