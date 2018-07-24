It’s not unusual for a 90s trend to make a reappearance, in fact we can think of the bucket hat, flip flops and tank tops still gaining momentum this summer. The cami dress is also one of these comeback styles to add to the list and it manages to not only work across all seasons, but for all occasions.

Whether you dress it down with trainers for a summer stroll, or you dress it up with strappy mules, and layered golden jewellery for a look elevated enough for any wedding (fingers crossed) — it’ll be one of the hardest working items in your wardrobe.