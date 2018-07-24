The silky slip dress has had an update for summer 2020, and we’re ready to embrace it
It’s not unusual for a 90s trend to make a reappearance, in fact we can think of the bucket hat, flip flops and tank tops still gaining momentum this summer. The cami dress is also one of these comeback styles to add to the list and it manages to not only work across all seasons, but for all occasions.
Whether you dress it down with trainers for a summer stroll, or you dress it up with strappy mules, and layered golden jewellery for a look elevated enough for any wedding (fingers crossed) — it’ll be one of the hardest working items in your wardrobe.
While the silky fabric, and midi length is still the same as previous decades, the spaghetti straps have been updated to bra-friendly thicker styles (yay). Making them even easier to wear than previous 90s numbers, these new slips aren’t far removed from a chic night dress with the slinky fabric and delicate floral prints.
If wearing a nightie outside looks this good, then we’re all for it. Our fashion team has already spotted many of our favourite fashion influencers wearing them and subsequently carefully created a sleek edit of the best ones to shop now.
We love the way actress Mouna Traoré styles her bright pink slip with white trainers and a clashing colour pop handbag.
Influencer Lucy Williams teams her backless slip with cowboy boots which toughens up the trend.
Tennille Murphy belts her slip dress creating a more fitted silhouette and layers on gold jewellery.
Réalisation Par the Liv dress
Make this style work for evening by trying out the heeled flip flops (yes, really) instead of the classic flats.
Ghost Welsh bouquet summer dress
We’re imagining this on holiday with shell jewellery, rope sandals and multiple hair accessories to keep your face sweat-free.
£95, Ghost
Topshop daisy print slip dress
You’ve probably already seen this style doing the rounds on Instagram. We predict it’ll be Topshop’s latest £39 ‘it’ dress.
£39, Topshop
Réalisation Par the Liv dress in rose print
It’s the black and red version of that dreamy dress stylist Monikh has been wearing.
This one will work through to autumn too with boots — not that we’re thinking about these in the heatwave.
£235, Réalisation Par
Mes Demoiselles gardner lace-trimmed cotton-blend slip dress
This could-be-vintage mini dress is firmly in night dress territory, in a great way.
Style with lace up the leg sandals a raffia bag and layered golden jewellery.
£205, Mes Demoiselles
Bernadette Sarah floral-print stretch-silk satin midi dress
If you want to make a statement it’s time to try out one of this season’s key colours: lime green.
Give the zesty hue a go in a silky satin slip dress and win all the style points doing so.
£590, Bernadette
Opening image: Getty