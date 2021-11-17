For every Christmas that rolls around, so too does the accompanying realisation that prime time gifting season has also arrived. Whether it’s something that propels you into a joy-sparking rampage or a nerve-wracking stupor, here at Stylist, we’d like to take the fuss out of this often daunting task.

When it comes to failsafe options for those hard-to-buy-for people, suffice to say that comfy fashion takes the top spot. But not just any old garm will do, of course. Let us introduce you to The Drop by Stylist – our marketplace for independent brands that are guaranteed to deliver something truly unique. We’ve curated a selection of offerings from a few of these independent labels, each with a unique slogan etched atop to give it that personalised feel.