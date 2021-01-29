These are the happy slogan tops, jumpers and sweatshirts that’ll uplift your day

Uplift your outfits (and your mood) with these positive slogan tops, sweatshirts and jumpers you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Want something to put a smile on your face? It’s time to receive some positive affirmations from your clothing with our edit of happy slogan tops, sweatshirts and jumpers. Bring instant joy to your winter outfits with styles that’ll make you feel instantly uplifted. 

New Look has a ‘Happiness’ sweatshirt in sunny yellow that’s sure to deliver some sartorial vitamin D, Ganni’s ‘Have a nice day!’ T-shirt will give your live-in family or housemates a lift and Marks & Spencer has a rainbow ‘Smile’ hoodie that’ll make you do just that. 

Want some inspiration? Creative Zeena fills her wardrobe and home with rainbow hues that are guaranteed to spread the joy. Wearing the ‘Love’ jumper by Chinti & Parker, mix slogan styles with bright separates, fun accessories and complete the look with comfy winter boots.

Take a moment to escape from the madness to see (and shop) some happy tops, sweatshirts, jumpers and hoodies that’ll make any winter outfit more cheerful. 

