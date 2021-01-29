Uplift your outfits (and your mood) with these positive slogan tops, sweatshirts and jumpers you’ll want to wear on repeat.
Want something to put a smile on your face? It’s time to receive some positive affirmations from your clothing with our edit of happy slogan tops, sweatshirts and jumpers. Bring instant joy to your winter outfits with styles that’ll make you feel instantly uplifted.
New Look has a ‘Happiness’ sweatshirt in sunny yellow that’s sure to deliver some sartorial vitamin D, Ganni’s ‘Have a nice day!’ T-shirt will give your live-in family or housemates a lift and Marks & Spencer has a rainbow ‘Smile’ hoodie that’ll make you do just that.
Want some inspiration? Creative Zeena fills her wardrobe and home with rainbow hues that are guaranteed to spread the joy. Wearing the ‘Love’ jumper by Chinti & Parker, mix slogan styles with bright separates, fun accessories and complete the look with comfy winter boots.
Take a moment to escape from the madness to see (and shop) some happy tops, sweatshirts, jumpers and hoodies that’ll make any winter outfit more cheerful.
Chinti & Parker jumper
The ‘L’amour’ jumper is gaining a lot of love from our fashion team. With jeans, tailored trousers or over a dress, you’ll wear it on repeat to brighten the day.
Marks & Spencer hoodie
Smiles all round for this classic black hoodie – available in sizes 6-24 – with the cheeriest rainbow slogan. Wear it as a daily reminder to get those face muscles working.
New Look sweatshirt
This petite ‘happiness’ sweatshirt is also available in the mainline and tall sections so you can get the right fit to make you, well, happy. Yellow will give you a much-needed sartorial vitamin D hit.
Joanie Clothing T-shirt
Dream of warmer days in this retro 70s-inspired T-shirt. Let it brighten up your everyday outfits by teaming with straight-leg jeans, trainers and a maxi coat.
JPL Atelier T-shirt
A purchase that makes a difference, 30% of all sales from the slogan charity T-shirts by JPL Atelier go to UN Women – the charity helping to empower women.
Bella Freud jumper
We can always rely on Bella Freud to bring us a fun slogan jumper. Wear this ‘Perfect Day’ knit to manifest better days.
Ganni T-shirt
’Have a nice day! Please recycle’ is the slogan T-shirt with a double message we should listen to. Made from 100% organic cotton, this Ganni style also comes in pink.
Whistles jumper
Meaning beauty in French, this ‘beauté’ jumper will look just as good with white jeans as it would over a patterned dress with chunky boots.
Blake LDN x Shoopy Studio jumper
Part of the collaboration with artist Laetitia Rouget at Shoopy Studio, this fun-filled jumper is the colourful addition Harry Styles would approve of.
Lucy & Yak T-shirt
Made from organic cotton, this unisex ‘Don’t wait for everything to be perfect to be happy’ will be a smiley addition to your wardrobe.
French Connection sweater
A lot of us may relate to this sweater right now. Embrace the slouchy, oversized, unisex fit of this sweater from French Connection’s new nostalgic FCUK loungewear collection.
Merchcode T-shirt
Remind yourself which day of the week it is with this ‘Magic Monday’ T-shirt. This is one way to brighten up that Monday feeling most of us get.
Marks & Spencer sweatshirt
A classic grey sweatshirt will go the distance in your wardrobe and this ‘happy’ slogan style will spark extra joy. Embrace it as part of your ever-growing loungewear collection.
Nobody's Child T-shirt
Text a friend, check in on a relative, smile at a stranger – be kind today, and always.
