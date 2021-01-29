Want something to put a smile on your face? It’s time to receive some positive affirmations from your clothing with our edit of happy slogan tops, sweatshirts and jumpers. Bring instant joy to your winter outfits with styles that’ll make you feel instantly uplifted.

New Look has a ‘Happiness’ sweatshirt in sunny yellow that’s sure to deliver some sartorial vitamin D, Ganni’s ‘Have a nice day!’ T-shirt will give your live-in family or housemates a lift and Marks & Spencer has a rainbow ‘Smile’ hoodie that’ll make you do just that.