Get yourself a comfort-first duo that takes the headache out of everyday dressing: simply throw-on and go.
Given the loungewear we’ve been stationed in for much of the past year, it will come as a welcome surprise to sartorial devotees that co-ords of the slouchy variety are currently on the nascent.
For now that life is back in action (well, sort of), it pays to look a little bit more put-together than our feral lockdown selves were, but that needn’t mean compromising on comfort. Instead, it simply requires a shift to cosy everyday staples that take the headache and stress out of getting dressed; and the slouchy co-ord is the prime example.
These are souped-up sweats, with wide-legged trousers that allow for optimal movement and co-ordinating tops; but forget wearing them with slippers, these co-ords require a micro heel at the very least in order to elevate them from their loungewear station. If you insist on pairing them with trainers then make them box-fresh white, but other than that, welcome to the easiest, comfiest and most straightforward of trends you’re likely to meet all year. These are a few of our favourites.
& Other Stories relaxed co-ord
Nothing says summer dressing more than neutral-toned clothes, and this creamy-toned two-piece is perfect for a look that requires minimal effort.
Never Fully Dressed orange grove over co-ord
For those who like their wares bold and bright, then Never Fully Dressed’s orange-adorned two-piece ought to pique your interest.
Asos Edition wide leg jersey co-ord
If you’re willing to rock an ab-flashing jumper, then Asos’ pistachio-toned two-piece will answer all of your dreams. Pair with chunky white trainers for a seriously stylish ensemble.
Arket oversized co-ord
Purveyor of all things minimal, Arket’s caramel-coloured co-ord is crying out to be paired with a mini heel and a pair of XXL sunglasses. All the glam, none of the effort.
Nobody's Child mint co-ord
Minty-toned wares are perfect for transitional dressing, but none are better than this knitted number from earth-first brand Nobody’s Child.
Pangaia flared leg co-ord
The coolest two-pieces around come by way of Pangaia, which crafts the coolest and most colourful co-ords in the game.
Mango fine knit co-ord
Blue never goes out of style, especially not comfy co-ords. This Mango two-piece is crying out to be paired with a jazzy pair of heels.
Jayley feather co-ord
This fun feathered duo is so statement-making, it negates the need for OTT accessories and shoes. Simply keep it cool and calm and allow the outfit to do the talking for you.
Anthropologie Maeve Carmiel co-ord
The epitome of boho chic comes by way of Anthropologie, whose terracotta-toned two-piece is the perfect way of embracing the trend.
Mango wide leg fine knit trouser co-ord
Keep your two-piece big and baggy if that’s the silhouette you prefer; this sky blue iteration from Mango is perfect for a stylish outfit for everyday life.
Shop Mango wide leg fine knit trouser co-ord at Asos, £29.99
Next khaki co-ord
Co-ords are intentionally comfortable and insanely cool, and this khaki number has both traits in droves.
