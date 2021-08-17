Given the loungewear we’ve been stationed in for much of the past year, it will come as a welcome surprise to sartorial devotees that co-ords of the slouchy variety are currently on the nascent.

For now that life is back in action (well, sort of), it pays to look a little bit more put-together than our feral lockdown selves were, but that needn’t mean compromising on comfort. Instead, it simply requires a shift to cosy everyday staples that take the headache and stress out of getting dressed; and the slouchy co-ord is the prime example.