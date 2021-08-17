Slouchy co-ords are perfect for comfort-first fashion

11 comfortable slouchy co-ords for a put-together feel

Get yourself a comfort-first duo that takes the headache out of everyday dressing: simply throw-on and go. 

Given the loungewear we’ve been stationed in for much of the past year, it will come as a welcome surprise to sartorial devotees that co-ords of the slouchy variety are currently on the nascent.

For now that life is back in action (well, sort of), it pays to look a little bit more put-together than our feral lockdown selves were, but that needn’t mean compromising on comfort. Instead, it simply requires a shift to cosy everyday staples that take the headache and stress out of getting dressed; and the slouchy co-ord is the prime example. 

These are souped-up sweats, with wide-legged trousers that allow for optimal movement and co-ordinating tops; but forget wearing them with slippers, these co-ords require a micro heel at the very least in order to elevate them from their loungewear station. If you insist on pairing them with trainers then make them box-fresh white, but other than that, welcome to the easiest, comfiest and most straightforward of trends you’re likely to meet all year. These are a few of our favourites.

  • & Other Stories relaxed co-ord

    & Other Stories relaxed co-ord
    & Other Stories relaxed co-ord

    Nothing says summer dressing more than neutral-toned clothes, and this creamy-toned two-piece is perfect for a look that requires minimal effort. 

    Shop & Other Stories relaxed co-ord, £92

  • Never Fully Dressed orange grove over co-ord

    Never Fully Dressed orange grove over co-ord
    Never Fully Dressed orange grove over co-ord

    For those who like their wares bold and bright, then Never Fully Dressed’s orange-adorned two-piece ought to pique your interest. 

    Shop Never Fully Dressed orange grove over co-ord, £119

  • Asos Edition wide leg jersey co-ord

    Asos Edition wide leg jersey co-ord
    Asos Edition wide leg jersey co-ord

    If you’re willing to rock an ab-flashing jumper, then Asos’ pistachio-toned two-piece will answer all of your dreams. Pair with chunky white trainers for a seriously stylish ensemble.  

    Shop Asos Edition wide leg jersey co-ord, £95

  • Arket oversized co-ord

    Arket oversized co-ord
    Arket oversized co-ord

    Purveyor of all things minimal, Arket’s caramel-coloured co-ord is crying out to be paired with a mini heel and a pair of XXL sunglasses. All the glam, none of the effort.

    Shop Arket oversized co-ord, £90

  • Nobody's Child mint co-ord

    Nobody's Child mint co-ord
    Nobody's Child mint co-ord

    Minty-toned wares are perfect for transitional dressing, but none are better than this knitted number from earth-first brand Nobody’s Child.

    Shop Nobody’s Child mint co-ord, £28

  • Pangaia flared leg co-ord

    Pangaia flared leg co-ord
    Pangaia flared leg co-ord

    The coolest two-pieces around come by way of Pangaia, which crafts the coolest and most colourful co-ords in the game.

    Shop Pangaia flared leg co-ord, from £94

