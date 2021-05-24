“As soon as we set up our first physical event, people were excited about it. 500 people turned up to our first real life market in Crystal Palace with minimal advertising and marketing!” Olivia tells Stylist. “We didn’t have a big following then, but we stood outside stations handing out flyers, putting up signs in local shop windows and telling literally every single person we met about it – and I mean every single person!”

While the pandemic has ravaged large swathes of retail – an approximate 2.8% of chain-owned outlets have shuttered their doors over the last year – only 0.5% of independents have, a testament to their agility. This is something that Olivia and Daisy can testify to; two years on from A South London Makers Market’s inception, and it’s launching its first in-person pop-up in the hallowed halls of Selfridges this week.

The clutch of brands it will be showcasing are among the pair’s favourites that they’ve championed, and their success has been tangible. “Since taking the market online we’ve reached a global audience, our stallholders have had orders from all around the world, and that could never have been possible with the traditional market model,” Olivia expands.