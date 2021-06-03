Now that the sun has finally decided to put its hat on, let us pay attention to our summer wardrobes and the line-up of warm weather staples we’ve got under our belts already.

Tank tops? Check! Summery skirts? Check! Easy, breezy linen trousers? Check! Now all that’s left is to check that spaghetti strap dress box, which allows for minimal consideration on a sun-kissed day, and you’re good to go!