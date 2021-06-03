These strappy summer dresses will see you through the warmer weather in style

Posted by for Fashion

A simple strappy dress is a foolproof fashion staple for the warmer months – here are a few of our favourites.

Now that the sun has finally decided to put its hat on, let us pay attention to our summer wardrobes and the line-up of warm weather staples we’ve got under our belts already.

Tank tops? Check! Summery skirts? Check! Easy, breezy linen trousers? Check! Now all that’s left is to check that spaghetti strap dress box, which allows for minimal consideration on a sun-kissed day, and you’re good to go!  

Thankfully, there’s spaghetti strap dresses aplenty this sunny season, which is great news for our summer sartorial line-ups. Pair with chunky dad sandals and a floppy bucket hat for an outdoor mooch or with heeled espadrilles for a more elevated styling approach, and don’t forget lashings of jewellery to really amp it up. These are our favourites at the moment.  

  Hush Skylar shirred midi dress

    Hush Skylar shirred midi dress
    Hush Skylar shirred midi dress

    Shirred dresses and tops are big news for summer, but this spaghetti-strapped midi has our attention. Pair with a popping lipstick and chunky sandals for optimal sunny style points. 

    Shop Hush Skylar shirred midi dress, £85

  Nobody's Child Scarlett broderie maxi dress

    Nobody's Child Scarlett broderie maxi dress
    Nobody's Child Scarlett broderie maxi dress

    Nothing says summer quite like an easy-breezy white dress, and this broderie anglaise offering from earth-first brand Nobody’s Child is proof. 

    Shop Nobody’s Child Scarlett broderie maxi dress, £55

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

