A simple strappy dress is a foolproof fashion staple for the warmer months – here are a few of our favourites.
Now that the sun has finally decided to put its hat on, let us pay attention to our summer wardrobes and the line-up of warm weather staples we’ve got under our belts already.
Tank tops? Check! Summery skirts? Check! Easy, breezy linen trousers? Check! Now all that’s left is to check that spaghetti strap dress box, which allows for minimal consideration on a sun-kissed day, and you’re good to go!
Thankfully, there’s spaghetti strap dresses aplenty this sunny season, which is great news for our summer sartorial line-ups. Pair with chunky dad sandals and a floppy bucket hat for an outdoor mooch or with heeled espadrilles for a more elevated styling approach, and don’t forget lashings of jewellery to really amp it up. These are our favourites at the moment.
Hush Skylar shirred midi dress
Shirred dresses and tops are big news for summer, but this spaghetti-strapped midi has our attention. Pair with a popping lipstick and chunky sandals for optimal sunny style points.
Nobody's Child Scarlett broderie maxi dress
Nothing says summer quite like an easy-breezy white dress, and this broderie anglaise offering from earth-first brand Nobody’s Child is proof.
Unlined Elona maxi dress in yellow linen
In a sunny yellow colour, this pretty floor-grazing maxi is a perfectly quaint and simple, yet punchy, summer dress.
LemLem Rekik cotton dress
As easy as 1,2,3, this powder pink strappy dress is perfect for sunny days and summer rays.
Cotton On Matilda tie strappy mini dress
Gingham is a summer style perennial, and this pink mini is proof. Pair with chunky trainers and retro sunnies for a perfect sun-ready look.
& Other Stories strappy midi dress
Navy is an underrated summer hue; not only does it look lovely with a golden glow, but it also works with white, brown and black sandals and gold jewellery. In short, there’s a navy summer number for everybody.
Asos Design Curve strappy dress in mono polka dot
This flared minidress is crying out to be debuted on a beach this summer. Whether it’s Portugal or Peckham, this is one for sunny days spent by the sea.
Marks & Spencer tiered midaxi dress
Emerald is set to be big for summer, so inject it into your wardobe with this tiered floaty frock which will look lovely when paired with woven accessories.
Ganni V-neck rose-print cotton dress
A simple and ready-to-go dress, this cotton Ganni dress is as straightforward a frock as they come. Just throw on with your favourite summer sliders and off you go!
Shop Ganni V-neck rose-print cotton dress at MatchesFashion, £125
H&M crinkled dress
This strappy dress is crying out to be taken for a spin this summer. Pair with white accessories for a warm weather style friend.
Faithfull the Brand Canyon tiered cotton-poplin midi dress
Pretty and polka-dotted, this conscious dress comes by way of Net-a-Porter’s Net Sustain programme, which provides feel-good fashion that doesn’t cost the earth.
Shop Faithfull the Brand Canyon tiered cotton-poplin midi dress, £189
