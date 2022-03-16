“I tried on Rixo’s new season dresses, and these are the 6 I’m definitely buying”
From floor-sweeping maxis to short and sweet minis, Rixo’s latest fleet of frocks is deserving of your attention. These are the six fashion writer-approved ones to add to your basket now.
In the pantheon of spring-ready dresses, few reign supreme over London label Rixo.
The British brand, a firm favourite of Hailey Bieber and Holly Willoughby, is revered for its whimsical and vintage-inspired designs, which have become a mainstay of London Fashion Week and the style scene as a whole.
Whether it’s summer loungewear or sustainable swimsuits, Rixo knows how to dot its sartorial Is and cross its style Ts like few others.
But when it comes to dress buying, whether it’s for one of the 15 weddings you’ve got this year or just another fun and playful frock to add to your arsenal, it sometimes helps to have a nudge in the right direction.
This is why we tried on all of the label’s new-season dresses to save you time. The outcome? A sextet of forever frocks that are crying out to shimmy their way into your transitional wardrobes this year (get ready: you’re going to want them all).
Rixo Yas maxi dress
When the sun decides to put (and hopefully keep) her hat on this summer, there’s nothing like the breathability of cotton to make warm-weather dressing a total breeze. The Yas dress, crafted from heavyweight cotton, is the epitome of a truly forever frock. We’ll be styling it with chunky flatform sandals and retro cat-eye sunnies for a Riviera-esque ensemble that’ll have you feeling like you’re strolling in Cannes as opposed to scrambling for the Tube in Canary Wharf.
Rixo Effie dress
I have more weddings to attend this year than I care to think of, which has catapulted me into something of a sartorial conundrum.
Enter, Rixo’s Effie dress. Not only is it all sorts of 60s-swirling fabulousness, but it also has the prettiest and most body-skimming silhouette, meaning I will have plenty of room to gorge myself on the real wedding highlight: cake and champagne.
Rixo Kristen dress
The star of the show? The Kristen dress is crafted from a delicious vintage-esque yarn in all shades of the sky. It was the one dress that, when slotted over my head, made me cock my head to the side and take another look at myself. While I usually run as far away from tiered dresses as others do Crocs, the Kristen made the case for an elevated and – dare I say? – grown-up layered frock that hugged me in all of the right places. With heels, it’s perfect for an evening occasion. With sandals, it’s perfect for a lunch with friends. A true multi-tasker if ever I saw one.
Rixo Lolita dress
While the Lolita silhouette isn’t a new silhouette for Rixo, this retro pattern certainly is. For the days when getting dressed in balmy temperatures feels impossible, the Lolita makes the case for a short and sweet mini that needs only your go-to pair of trainers or a pretty pair of micro mules to really sing your praises. Be prepared for the frock compliments to flood in.
Rixo Lucy dress
There’s nothing I love more than a dress that gets everybody’s tongue wagging, and that’s precisely what I predict the Lucy will do. This dress exists in an entirely different realm of fabulousness. Not only is its watercolour-inspired florals attention-grabbing, but its ra-ra silhouette (complete with a cheeky slit, no less) is made for dancing and singing late into the night. I’ll be wearing it with my favourite pair of dancefloor-ready heels and matching its show-stopping print with a stable of even more outré gold jewellery.
Rixo Antibes dress
Dress for the place you’d rather be. Deftly named Antibes, this nautical-patterned woollen dress was a surprising stand-out star for me. Its statement collar meant I needn’t forgo my beloved stack of necklaces, while its form-fitting silhouette made me feel far more glamorous than is even legal. The Antibes isn’t a wedding or occasion dress, but it is utterly perfect for summer dressing made achingly and stylishly simple.
Images: courtesy of writer