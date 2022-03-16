“I tried on Rixo’s new season dresses, and these are the 6 I’m definitely buying”

In the pantheon of spring-ready dresses, few reign supreme over London label Rixo.

The British brand, a firm favourite of Hailey Bieber and Holly Willoughby, is revered for its whimsical and vintage-inspired designs, which have become a mainstay of London Fashion Week and the style scene as a whole.

Whether it’s summer loungewear or sustainable swimsuits, Rixo knows how to dot its sartorial Is and cross its style Ts like few others.