Best new handbags for every picnic you take in spring 2021
From designer ‘It’ bags to colourful shoulder bags; playful motifs and printed, roomy, wipe clean totes; these are the handbags that will pep-up your spring picnics.
The outdoor eating, drinking and socialising klaxon has officially sounded and the weather is hotting up, ready to make our ‘rule of six’ get togethers even more momentous.
Designers have already offered up a vast range of picnic appropriate outfits for spring, from Gabriela Hearst’s bold multicoloured print dresses, to Versace’s under-the-sea printed shirts and trousers, Isabel Marant’s cut-out mini dresses and Etro’s tie-front, bright short sleeved shirts. But the handbags shown by designers at the spring collections were game-changing. Loewe’s fresh take on the basket bag, amongst many other designers offering up basket inspired elevated beach bags, Chloe showed a logo-adorned canvas bag which was an instant sell-out and there too many pretty floral and printed totes to name.
With most of our travel plans on hold, it’s time to nail our summer wardrobes for the UK and the perfect place to start is with a new accessory. And a new handbag is the perfect new season pick-me-up.
Illustrator and founder of the Happy News newspaper, Emily Coxhead, is a positivity expert and shares her insights into the importance that small mood-lifters like playful accessories can have on your everyday mood. She explains: “It’s super important to recognise the impact of little mood-lifting things on your contentedness, especially considering how the past year has been for so many of us. It really is the tiny moments of joy and kindness which make such a difference to our days and when we notice them or pass them on to somebody else it has a ripple effect far greater than we realise.”
“Playful accessories lift not only my spirits but can those of people around you. People always seem to compliment bright colours or patterned clothes and it makes you feel good and want to pass that on to somebody else too. I’ve even had a few people say they’ve dressed a certain way or put on a certain brightly coloured dress/bag/pair of shoes etc. inspired by me and it’s made them feel happier or more positive and I love that! I notice I always smile when I see somebody on the tube wearing something colourful amongst the mostly black and grey clothes.”
“My ultimate new season bag is the Kate Spade ‘everything puffy dots large tote’ bag, I absolutely love the bright peach melba colour and dotty pattern, it’s perfect for so many outfits but more importantly can fit ALL of my stuff in whether I’m on a trip to London or to the beach, it’s big enough and flexible enough to fit everything in for any possible weather outcome.”
Here’s our edit of the most playful and uplifting handbags for the season ahead.
JW Anderson
The most chic take on playful accessories, JW Anderson’s tan bag, crafted to resemble a button-topped baseball cap is the perfect addition to chic tailored separates for an elevated weekend look.
JW Anderson leather baseball cap bag at MATCHESFASHION.COM, £490
Hermes Circus Sakarecre bag
With a subtle nod to the joy and imagination encouraged by the circus this pretty pastel blue bag from Hermes would look great with a zesty tangerine or lemon dress and chic cream or tan sandals.
Kate Spade New York everything puffy dots large tote
This pretty peach tote is versatile enough to work as a work and weekend accessory. Pack this versatile tote with your favourite tipple, snacks and blanket and you’re good to go. Wear yours with blue jeans and an oversized white linen shirt.
OFF-WHITE floral print mini leather tote bag
This abstract floral printed tote makes a stylish statement. Wear yours with your favourite black summer dress all season long.
Chanel Foldable tote bag with chain
Not a picnic bag but it could be, this fashion forward Chanel tote is foldable making it super useful and versatile but you also a great investment piece. Channel the french and wear it with tapered trousers, ballet pumps and a fine knit.
Chloe
GUCCI + Ken Scott Dionysus super mini floral-print leather shoulder bag
Match the flora and fauna in friends gardens and pretty picnic spots with Gucci’s mini Dionysus bag. The collaboration with Ken Scott is a showcase of the artist’s signature botanical prints which would look great with a crisp cotton midi dress and sandals.
Guess x FriendsWithYou Crossbody Bag
The uplifting Guess x FriendsWithYou collection includes totes and crossbody bags adorned with googley-eyes and fluffy clouds. Wear this neat peach style with wide-leg jeans and a striped shirt with a statement oversized collar.
Guess x FWY crossbody bag
Kate Spade New York puffy puffer fish crossbody
New York label Kate Spade have owned the whimsical, joyful accessories world for some time and their current sea-inspired bags from this puffer fish to a polka dot crab style are some of their best yet. Wear yours with jeans and a bright crew neck jumper and trainers.
