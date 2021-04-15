Illustrator and founder of the Happy News newspaper, Emily Coxhead, is a positivity expert and shares her insights into the importance that small mood-lifters like playful accessories can have on your everyday mood. She explains: “It’s super important to recognise the impact of little mood-lifting things on your contentedness, especially considering how the past year has been for so many of us. It really is the tiny moments of joy and kindness which make such a difference to our days and when we notice them or pass them on to somebody else it has a ripple effect far greater than we realise.”

“Playful accessories lift not only my spirits but can those of people around you. People always seem to compliment bright colours or patterned clothes and it makes you feel good and want to pass that on to somebody else too. I’ve even had a few people say they’ve dressed a certain way or put on a certain brightly coloured dress/bag/pair of shoes etc. inspired by me and it’s made them feel happier or more positive and I love that! I notice I always smile when I see somebody on the tube wearing something colourful amongst the mostly black and grey clothes.”

“My ultimate new season bag is the Kate Spade ‘everything puffy dots large tote’ bag, I absolutely love the bright peach melba colour and dotty pattern, it’s perfect for so many outfits but more importantly can fit ALL of my stuff in whether I’m on a trip to London or to the beach, it’s big enough and flexible enough to fit everything in for any possible weather outcome.”