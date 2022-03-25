6 spring-ready outfit ideas to see you through the changing of the seasons
- Zoe Anastasiou
- Published
From colour-blocking to cool co-ords, below you’ll find six outfit ideas for the spring season ahead.
After a winter that feels like it has lasted an eternity, it’s a welcome relief to finally experience longer days, bluer skies and the blossoming of fresh flowers in a sign that spring has well and truly arrived.
However, having spent the last few months mindlessly putting on boots, a beanie hat and a puffer coat anytime you leave the house, the idea of dressing for warmer weather can feel like quite the change of pace. No longer can we rely on a chic floor-length coat to mask whatever is underneath – it’s time to shed the literal and metaphorical layers and fully embrace all that spring dressing has to offer.
With the changing of the seasons, it can often be difficult to know where to begin wardrobe-wise, but fear not, that’s where we come in. Luckily, there’s a regular rotation of global fashion weeks, which offer a plethora of outfit inspiration courtesy of some of the chicest women in the world. From London to Paris, Copenhagen to Milan, we have spring outfit inspiration aplenty, including foolproof outfit formulas and failsafe styling tricks. So, read on for tips on dressing the part this spring.
A trench coat is about to become your best friend
When it comes to spring, there is no better item of outwear than the humble trench coat. Over dresses, over jeans and over skirts, a trench coat works to elevate just about any outfit. For a fresh take on the staple, emulate the street style shot above by opting for a tonal look and pairing your beige trench alongside trousers in a similar shade. This will work to brighten your look while transitioning out of that darker winter aesthetic.
When shopping for a trench, a good rule of thumb is to look for one that also happens to be showerproof. That way you’re covered for the inevitable spring drizzle. It can be a little more of an investment but will be well worth it if you ever happen to accidentally leave the house without checking the weather or packing an umbrella. Barbour is known for its waterproof jackets, and this trench is guaranteed to stay in your wardrobe so years to come.
Colour blocking is key
Spring is certainly a time to embrace colour in our wardrobes, and while it can be difficult to know where to start, thankfully the street style set has offered up a myriad of ideas at recent runway shows. Colour-blocking has become the go-to for many, offering a way to incorporate various shades without resorting to the need for print or patterns.
Our tip for this trend? Pick two colours and stick to them. The shades can be as cohesive or as clashing as you like, but maintaining just two hues will help your look remain polished. Key colour combinations for this spring include vibrant fuchsia and green (as seen above) while the same shade of fuchsia paired with bright orange is also gaining popularity.
Yes, you can wear shorts in spring
Often relegated to a summer-only staple, this season we’re advocating for shorts to have their debut in spring. The item can be as versatile as your favourite mini dress but is so rarely given the credit it deserves. Case in point: at Paris Fashion Week, influencer Yoyo Cao wore shorts to the Chanel show. Of course, in this example, the item worked thanks to its fabulous styling. This spring, take a leaf out of Yoyo’s book and pair shorts alongside knee-length boots and an oversize jacket on cooler days to ensure it remains weather appropriate.
If you’re looking for a leather shorts à la the outfit above, Cos is a great option – the retailer offers several lengths depending on the silhouette you’re after. For linen options, Arket has you covered, while Mango is a great go-to if you’re wanting a more tailored look.
Floral for spring… yes, really.
It’s true. There is nothing particularly groundbreaking about this idea, but we would be remiss to publish a list of spring outfit ideas without once touching on the subject of florals. It is, after all, undoubtedly the most popular motif of the season. While you might think this is an obvious choice, there are less obvious ways to incorporate florals into your spring look. Swapping the usual ditsy print for an oversize OTT flower pattern is just one example, while choosing a floral blazer or trousers over a dress provides another fresh take on the look.
By way of unexpected florals, may we suggest this daisy print two-piece set by Reformation, which adds a twist to the typical floral print by using illustration. If you prefer your florals to be a little more traditional, however, then this Rixo poppy print dress might just be for you.
Add a pop of colour to your power suit
Suits have long been a wardrobe staple, often created in timeless shades of black or grey. For spring/summer 2022, though, it’s all about adding a little personality to your power suit. Sets are now stocked across retailers in every shade of the rainbow, allowing you to leave behind the beige and step into a new vibrant world. By way of trending colours, we’ve seen sky blue having quite the moment, while shades of red and green have also been prominent.
For a more subtle take on the trend, try a suit in a pastel shade of pink or purple or if you’re feeling particularly bold, dial up the saturation in a full red look. This option from Arket is sure to turn heads.
Co-ords are the easiest way to look polished
Deciding what you’re going to wear in the morning can often be a battle in itself, which is why an all-in-one outfit can take the guesswork out of your morning routine. Thankfully, co-ords are here to save the day. Whether it’s a midi skirt and matching top or printed shirt with co-ordinating trousers, investing in a co-ord is truly the most effortless way to look polished throughout spring.
The beauty of a co-ord is that you’re, of course, able to wear the items together, but there is the added versatility and price-per-wear benefit of also using the pieces as a part of a different outfit. This Warehouse set is a great example of that. Wear the green plisse shirt and trousers together on a weekday when you want to take the guesswork out of getting dressed, then style them separately for casual weekend wear.
