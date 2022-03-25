After a winter that feels like it has lasted an eternity, it’s a welcome relief to finally experience longer days, bluer skies and the blossoming of fresh flowers in a sign that spring has well and truly arrived.

However, having spent the last few months mindlessly putting on boots, a beanie hat and a puffer coat anytime you leave the house, the idea of dressing for warmer weather can feel like quite the change of pace. No longer can we rely on a chic floor-length coat to mask whatever is underneath – it’s time to shed the literal and metaphorical layers and fully embrace all that spring dressing has to offer.

With the changing of the seasons, it can often be difficult to know where to begin wardrobe-wise, but fear not, that’s where we come in. Luckily, there’s a regular rotation of global fashion weeks, which offer a plethora of outfit inspiration courtesy of some of the chicest women in the world. From London to Paris, Copenhagen to Milan, we have spring outfit inspiration aplenty, including foolproof outfit formulas and failsafe styling tricks. So, read on for tips on dressing the part this spring.