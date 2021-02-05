For me, shopping is basically my job. As a freelance fashion editor, my everyday tasks include keeping up to date with upcoming collections, compiling shopping stories and finding the best of the best in order to recommend them to readers. When I’m not writing, I’m also a stylist so I often shop for high street and designer brands that will suit clients. The thing is though, this has led to a habit of buying too many clothes. And I’ve only recently realised this is a bad habit, not just for my bank balance.

While some people like to play sport or an instrument, my hobby has always been to shop. It’s more about the experience for me, meeting up with friends and family (before the C word began), taking time out from running around the shops to have lunch – it’s a day out. Something that I miss, a lot. However, spending all day looking at clothes for work makes it even more tempting to see things I ‘need’. And it has taken a pandemic to realise I don’t need them at all.