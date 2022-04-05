All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking to update your spring/summer wardrobe? John Lewis brings us a new and exclusive dress collection ready to add some colour, texture and, of course, style to your looks when the sun comes out of hiding.
There’s a constant conundrum we all face: what do we wear to *insert event here*? Well, if you’re anything like us here at Stylist, the answer usually comes to us in dress form. Patterned, striped, denim, floral – you name it and we want to be draped in a lightweight piece that oozes chic.
If your late-night scrolling sessions have ended in finding little to be excited about, you’ll want to consult John Lewis’s newest, exclusive dress collection.
Compiled especially for those spring and summer weddings, housewarmings or birthday long weekends away in the countryside, this collection boasts a huge variety of patterns, cuts, style and textures fit for every occasion. The hard part will be trying not to add everything to basket imminently.
So, get ahead of your social calendar fashion planning and venture into the world of dresses galore with the whole collection detailed below. Scroll down to find your favourite…
Anyday Shirred Waist Gingham Midi DressIf there’s a print that we look forward to every time spring and summer rolls around, it’s gingham. This shirred, midi dress in a bright red and white with puff sleeves will go great with your monogrammed hair bows and cotton totes.
Shop Anyday Shirred Waist Gingham Midi Dress at John Lewis, £45
Anyday Ditsy Floral Jersey Swing DressYes, we love a ditsy print, but on those days when we’re not looking for something quite so fitting, this comfy jersey swing dress hits the spot. All that’s left to do is choose between two colourways. Green or blue?
Shop Anyday Ditsy Floral Jersey Swing Dress at John Lewis, £20
And/Or Maisy V-Neck Floral DressThis bright, punchy peachy floral dress makes a statement (and a half). Thanks to its chic v-neck style and long sleeves, you’ll be able to wear this when there’s a chill in the air and when it warms up (aka a classic British summery day).
Anyday Animal Print Midi Dress
Animal print fans, this midi dress is for you. Fuss-free and incredibly lightweight, whether you’re headed into the office or to a brunch, this is a slightly fitting option you’ll want to try on.
And/Or Azura Tiered DressWe know how on trend tie die is right now, but this dress gives an upscaled take on the style. With a tie-neck and low tiered hem, get ready to channel the look without any real effort required.
And/Or Floral Dress
If a wild botanical forest was a print, it would be this one from And/Or. Coming in a flattering frill hem and mid-length sleeves, this is a mini dress you’ll want to wear when there’s a chill in the air, but the sun’s still out.
Anyday Lemon Printed Dress
There’s nothing quite like a fresh lemon-printed dress – and thanks to the loose fit on this midi from Anyday, it’s versatile enough to wear for anything occasion imaginable.
Anyday Ditsy Floral Dress
On those days where you want to simultaneously look incredibly chic yet remain incredibly comfortable, this pale blue ditsy floral midi dress has a loose fit that manages to look put together without any effort at all.
Baukjen Alicia Tiered Hem Midi Dress
When you’re in the mood to wear something that’s denim, minus the potential to get hot quickly, consult this Baukjen midi chambray dress. Incredibly lightweight, this dress doesn’t compromise on details, from the drop tiered hems to the round-neck collar.
Shop Baukjen Alicia Tiered Hem Midi Dress at John Lewis, £149
Kemi Telford Denim Dress
If jeans aren’t really your thing in spring and summer, let us introduce you to a perfectly suitable alternative: Kemi Telford’s denim dress. Complete with collar detailing, a tie-waist and tiered maxi body, there isn’t much this dress doesn’t deliver on…
Kemi Telford Abstract Print Pintuck Dress
Graphic print fans, we’ve found your match. This blue-and-green hued maxi dress is all about the structure. It’s really hard not to fall in love with the fanned-out tiered body on this option.
Shop Kemi Telford Abstract Print Pintuck Dress at John Lewis, £150
Mint Velvet Spot Dress
Just like ditsy floral, polka dots hold a special place in our hearts. Rather than opt for a classic monochrome spot look, switch things up with this beige and white option from Mint Velvet. This one is wonderfully wedding appropriate…
Somerset by Alice Temperley Top and Skirt
If you’re wanting to channel dress vibes, without actually wearing one, this top and midi skirt co-ord is a great solution. Plus, its standout stylish print means you’ll be the talk of the town in the best way possible…
Shop Somerset by Alice Temperley Top at John Lewis, £59
Thought Carmen Broderie Dress
Asymmetrical dresses are all the rage as of late, so why not dip a toe into the trend with this single strap and off-the-shoulder frill option from Thought in a refreshing crisp white colourway?
Whistles Ditsy Sunflower Print Midi Dress
Lastly, but by no means least, this green ditsy floral dress is a a no-brainer all-rounder when it comes to every spring or summer event you can imagine. The mid-sleeve tie detailing is just the finishing touch…
Shop Whistles Ditsy Sunflower Print Midi Dress at John Lewis, £139
And/Or Morello Tiered Denim DressIf you’re not a fan of dark denim, don’t worry. This dress from And/Or takes into account the need for a lighter shade during the summer months, so you don’t have to miss out on your denim offerings.
