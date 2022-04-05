There’s a constant conundrum we all face: what do we wear to *insert event here*? Well, if you’re anything like us here at Stylist, the answer usually comes to us in dress form. Patterned, striped, denim, floral – you name it and we want to be draped in a lightweight piece that oozes chic.

If your late-night scrolling sessions have ended in finding little to be excited about, you’ll want to consult John Lewis’s newest, exclusive dress collection.

Compiled especially for those spring and summer weddings, housewarmings or birthday long weekends away in the countryside, this collection boasts a huge variety of patterns, cuts, style and textures fit for every occasion. The hard part will be trying not to add everything to basket imminently.